DC Comics & Action Comics #1054 Spoilers & Review: Superman Displays A New Super-Power As An Old Villain Emerges, A Super Son Is Betrayed & Steel Is Unmasked!

DC Comics and Action Comics #1054 Spoilers and Review follows.

Superman Displays A New Super-Power As An Old Villain Emerges, A Super Son Is Betrayed and Steel Is Unmasked!

What To Expect.

ACTION COMICS #1054

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, DAN JURGENS, and DORADO QUICK

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, DAN JURGENS, and YASMIN FLORES MONTANEZ

Cover by STEVE BEACH

Variant cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Super-workout connecting variant (part 1 of 4) by DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by YASMIN FLORES MONTANEZ

1:50 foil variant cover by STEVE BEACH

Superman variant cover by IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) As Superman and Natasha Irons race to save Steel from the newly transformed Metallo, the Super-Twins are lost—and alone—against the nightmarish threat of the Necrohive! How will Lois and the House of El find them? Plus, learn the shocking identity of the mysterious “ghost in the machine” behind Metallo’s transformation as he and Superman face each other in an epic rematch for the ages!

Plus: A new era for John Henry Irons begins in “Steel Forged” part 1! And Dan Jurgens explores the not-too-distant-past world of “Lois and Clark 2” in a bold new interlude!

Action Comics #1054 Spoilers and Review.

The main story features Superman attempting to rescue the Super Twins from Metallo.

Superman then shows off a power I don’t recall seeing before nor can I explain.

Metallo’s Kryptonite heart appears to be “packaged” by Superman (?!?) in the battle while Metallo’s “sister” Tracy leaves him for another.

Superman promises to help Metallo find his sister who readers see is held captive to end the main story.

Her capture appears to be the Cyborg Superman, but not sure if he’s Hank Henshaw or Zor-El, the father of Supergirl, but I suspect its the former.

The first back-up tale sees Superman battling the Doombreaker again.

At the same time, his son Jon Kent is betrayed by Glinda who order Killamek to subdue him so she can put Superman under her thrall.

The final back-up story focus on John Henry Irons aka Steel include a brief retelling of his origins and connection to Cyborg Superman too as their origins are tied to the Death and Return of Superman event.

It’s a story where John Henry Irons tells the world he is Steel and a threat makes itself known ahead Iron’s new Steelworks series for Dawn of DC launchin in June 2023.

All roads lead to a return to the classic Death and Return of Superman storyline in some fashion.

The Pulse.

An ecclectic issue, among the three stories, but compelling tales and solid art generally speaking. Intrigued by what’s to come. 7 out of 10.