Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees New Villain Emerge To Tangle With Iconic Avengers Stalwart!

Marvel Comics reports.

This August, a witch hunt begins! Wanda Maximoff is currently using her chaos magic to help the people who need her most in the pages of writer Steve Orlando and artist Sara Pichelli’s hit ongoing SCARLET WITCH series. Along the way, she’s battled against the likes of The Corrupter, Dreamqueen, Scythia, and more, but her jaw-dropping mystical feats have drawn the attention of a deadly new foe… Introducing NICOLA ZOSIMOS, AKA HEXFINDER!

A powerful alchemist from a long line of witch hunters, Hexfinder will begin her mission to snuff out Wanda’s magic for good in August’s SCARLET WITCH #7. Also featuring artwork by Lorenzo Tammetta, SCARLET WITCH #7 will kick Orlando and Pichelli’s critically-acclaimed run into high gear as Wanda finds herself faced with a new archenemy who’s every bit her match!

JOURNEY INTO OZ! Wanda swore to help anyone who walked through her door…but what happens when that person is a villain? When Nelson Gruber, AKA Bookworm, comes through the Last Door seeking aid to kill wicked witches in a corner of Oklahoma that’s been transformed into the Emerald City, Wanda must choose between honoring her covenant and going against her own principles. Her daring actions in “Oz” will cause Hexfinder to finally make her presence known and put her deadly plan for Wanda into motion…