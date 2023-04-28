Boom Studios July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR Epic Continue With Fan Artist Steve Skroce!

Boom Studios reports.

Steve Skroce Joins Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKRVerse and Takes On Eldritch Horrors this Summer at BOOM! Studios See Atlantis like never before…blood-soaked and filled with monsters!

Iconic filmmaker and record-shattering comic creator Keanu Reeves is joined by acclaimed writer and artist Steve Skroce (We Stand On Guard) and Eisner-winning colorist Dave Stewart (Black Hammer) for the first-ever BRZRKR one-shot special that pits the immortal B. against a Lovecraftian nightmare in BRZRKR: POETRY OF MADNESS, this July from BOOM! Studios. A sea of gore and devastation awaits as B., through a fateful chance encounter, safeguards the advanced and ancient realm of Atlantis as its unstoppable protector. But a sickly king serves as a symbol for the rot inside the kingdom, as the security and bliss created through B.’s violence is shallow… The cracks created by a secret cult might spell a monstrous end for the legendary city, one beyond even B.’s ability to save.

Keanu Reeves, the iconic star of feature films such as “John Wick” and “The Matrix,” is the creator and co-writer of BRZRKR. Reeves is a celebrated actor whose 35-year film career has garnered enormous success at the box office and received widespread acclaim. BRZRKR, his first comic book and graphic novel series, is the highest funded comic book Kickstarter of all-time and the highest selling original comic book series debut in over 25 years. Steve Skroce is a comics artist and writer based in Vancouver, B.C. He’s created Maestros and Post Americana at Image comics, written and illustrated for Marvel, as well as having storyboarded all the Matrix films. You can find him on instagram.

“I loved the original BRZRKR series and I’m thrilled to be helping Keanu craft a tale of high fantasy and adventure in his creation’s singular, blood soaked style. It’s action horror on a scale you can only get on the comics page,” said Skroce. BRZRKR: POETRY OF MADNESS features covers by Steve Skroce, Travis Charest (Wildcats), David Aja (Hawkeye), and David Mack (Kabuki).

"How can you say no to 'B. versus Cthulhu'? You can't. And instead you ask Steve Skroce and Dave Stewart to make the most heavy metal, moody, action-packed one-shot of the summer," said editor Jon Moisan.

BRZRKR: POETRY OF MADNESS will be available in comic shops July 2023. It is available for pre-order at your local comic shop. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers, including comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and Kindle.

Intriguing.