The Sensual World of Black Emanuelle boxset arrives in July from Severin

Erotic cinema went into overdrive in the mid-70s with the arrival of Emmanuelle starring Sylvia Kristel. Theater goers were eager to see more tales of forbidden sensuality around the globe. Kristel starred in two sequels. The exploitation market wanted even more Emmanuelle films and knew exactly how to deliver without having to deal with Kristel or the producers that owned the rights to Emmanuelle. First they found a new Emmanuelle in Laura Gemser who had a small role in Emmanuelle 2 as masseuse. Secondly they discovered that Emmanuelle rights holders didn’t own the rights to Emanuelle. What a difference an “M” makes. Even though Gemser was Indonesian-Dutch, she became Black Emanuelle. This allowed fans to know they weren’t seeing Kristel on the big screen, but they were going to get an eyeful of debauchery from exotic locales. The first film Black Emanuelle proved to be so popular in 1975 that Gemser found herself all over the globe in sequel after sequel. She dealt with Cannibals, prison wardens and Degenerate Rich people. Now Severin has boxed up all her Emanuelle movies and a few adjacent titles for The Sensual World of Black Emanuelle. The boxset has 24 films on 13 Blu-rays and 2 soundtrack CDs. They even included Laura Gemser’s workout video. There’s even a 365-page book of Gemser’s time as the queen of the Erotic Cinema. Severin also has a special limited edition “Around the World Bundle” that includes the Blu-rays along with a board game, a playset and even an airline bag. Here’s the details from Severin Films on the boxset that’s going to keep your summer exotically erotic:

She was the pleasure-seeking photojournalist – forever embodied by the exquisite Indonesian actress Laura Gemser, most frequently in collaboration with writer/director Joe D’Amato – who would uncover an increasingly lurid world of sex cults, snuff films, cannibal jungles, women’s prisons, white slavers, depraved convents, and beyond to become the premier feminist icon in genre history. This landmark collection produced by award-winning writer/director Kier-La Janisse now brings together 21 BLACK EMANUELLE films, 2 adjacent titles starring EuroCult heroine Ajita Wilson, and the D’Amato documentary INFERNO ROSSO, most newly scanned, restored, and on Blu-ray for the first time in America. The journey continues with 2 soundtrack CDs curated exclusively for this release encompassing music by Nico Fidenco and more, the lavishly illustrated 356-page THE BLACK EMANUELLE BIBLE designed by Luke Insect and featuring new writings by noted film scholars and historians as well as Laura Gemser’s in-depth 1996 Nocturno Magazine interview, and over 40 hours of Special Features that include alternate versions, audio commentaries, video essays, a documentary on Gemser’s husband/co-star Gabriele Tinti, the ‘80s Gemser workout video Looking Good, and much more.

Disc 1: BLACK EMANUELLE (1975) / BLACK EMANUELLE 2 (1976)

Black Emanuelle Special Features:

XXX Inserts

Audio Commentary With Film Programmer Jazmyne Moreno

Exoticizing Blackness And Erotic Sovereignty In BLACK EMANUELLE – Interview With Adult Film Historian Mireille Miller-Young

I Am Your Black Queen – Audio Interview With Actress Laura Gemser

The Reluctant Icon – A Tribute To Laura Gemser By Film Historians Kier-La Janisse , Stephen Broomer And Manlio Gomarasca , With Animation By Leslie Supnet And Ashley Thorpe

, And , With Animation By And Black Emanuelle’s Groove – Interview With Composer Nico Fidenco

Trailer

Black Emanuelle Disc Specs:

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: English Mono / Italian Mono

Closed Captions

Region A

Run time: 96 mins

Black Emanuelle 2 Special Features:

XXX Inserts

Adalberto AKA Bitto – Interview With Film Historian Davide Pulici

Diva ’70 – Interview With Dagmar Lassander

Trailer

Black Emanuelle 2 Disc Specs:

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: English Mono / Italian Mono

Closed Captions

Region A

Run time: 91 mins

Disc 2: EMANUELLE IN BANGKOK (1976) / EMANUELLE IN AMERICA (1976)

Emanuelle in Bangkok Special Features:

Audio Commentary With Professor Of Film Aaron AuBuchon

A Reflection Of The Times – Interview With Actress Debra Berger

Ivan The Terrible – Actor Ivan Rassimov Discusses EMANUELLE IN BANGKOK And EMANUELLE AROUND THE WORLD

Discusses EMANUELLE IN BANGKOK And EMANUELLE AROUND THE WORLD Trailer

Emanuelle in Bangkok Disc Specs:

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: English Mono / Italian Mono

Closed Captions

Region A

Run time: 94 mins

Emanuelle in America Special Features:

Audio Commentary With Film Historian Kat Ellinger

Archival Audio Commentary With Film Historians Bruce Holecheck And Nathaniel Thompson

And The Danish Man – Interview With Actor Lars Bloch

The Confessions Of Diana Smith – Interview With Actress Maria Piera Regoli

The Art Of Sexy & Gore – Interview With Art Director Marco Dentici

The Cutting Of The Flesh – Interview With FX Artist Giannetto De Rossi

The Devil’s Trick – Interview With Makeup Artist Maurizio Trani

The Journalist – Maria Pia Fusco And Piero Vivarelli On The Origins Of D’Amato’s Emanuelle

And On The Origins Of D’Amato’s Emanuelle The Naked City: Emanuelle In New York – A Location Tour With Journalist Michael Gingold

Trailer

Emanuelle in America Disc Specs:

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: English Mono / Italian Mono

Closed Captions

Region A

Run time: 100 mins

Disc 3: EMANUELLE AROUND THE WORLD (1977) / EMANUELLE AND THE LAST CANNIBALS (1977)

Emanuelle Around the World Special Features:

Around The World With Emanuelle – Interview With Film Historian Stephen Thrower

I’m Not A Guru – Interview With Actor Luigi Montefiori

The Beautiful One – Interview With Actor Gianni Macchia

A Tribute To Karin Schubert: The ‘Nackedei’ Actress – Video Essay By Kier-La Janisse And Stephen Broomer , Written By Jean-Luc Marret , Author Of Pornification: Vie De Karin Schubert

And , Written By , Author Of Pornification: Vie De Karin Schubert Trailer

Emanuelle Around the World Disc Specs:

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: English Mono / Italian Mono

Closed Captions

Region A

Run time: 102 mins (Unrated Cut) / 88 mins (Theatrical Cut)

Emanuelle and the Last Cannibals Special Features:

Audio Commentary By Film Historian Stephen Thrower

The World Of Nico Fidenco – An Interview With Composer Nico Fidenco

A Nun Among The Cannibals – Interview With Actress Annamaria Clementi

Dr. O’Brien M.D. – Interview With Actor Donald O’Brien

From Switzerland To Mato Grosso – Interview With Actress Monica Zanchi

Dressed To Eat – Interview With Costume Designer Silvana Scandariato

Theatrical Trailer

Emanuelle and the Last Cannibals Disc Specs:

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: English Mono / Italian Mono

Closed Captions / English Subtitles

Region A

Run time: 93 mins

Disc 4: PORNO NIGHTS OF THE WORLD (1977) / EMANUELLE AND THE PORNO NIGHTS OF THE WORLD (1978)

Porno Nights of the World Special Features:

Master Of The World – Interview With Co-Director Bruno Mattei

At The Dining Table – Interview With Producer Franco Gaudenzi

The Naked Eye: Sex And The Mondo Film – Documentary With Film Historians Elizabeth Purchell , Mark Goodall And Joe Rubin

, And English Opening Credit Sequence

Trailer

Porno Nights of the World Disc Specs:

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: English Mono / Italian Mono

Closed Captions

Region A

Run time: 88 mins

Emanuelle and the Porno Nights of the World Special Features:

Crazy, Crazy World – Interview With Makeup Artist Pietro Tenoglio

After Hours With Joe D’Amato – Interview With Director Joe D’Amato

Trailer

Emanuelle and the Porno Nights of the World Disc Specs:

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: English Mono / Italian Mono

Closed Captions

Region A

Run time: 85 mins

Disc 5: SISTER EMANUELLE (1977) / EMANUELLE AND THE WHITE SLAVE TRADE (1978)

Sister Emaneulle Special Features:

Audio Commentary With Film Scholar Lindsay Hallam

Trailer

Sister Emanuelle Disc Specs:

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: English Mono / Italian Mono

Closed Captions

Region A

Run time: 93 mins

Emanuelle and the White Slave Trade Special Features:

Audio Commentary With Film Programmer Lars Nilsen

The Bohemian – Interview With Actor Venantino Venantini

Come In Un Film: La Vera Storia Di Gabriele (Gastone) Tinti – 2016 Documentary By Riccardo Marchesini

Trailer

Emanuelle and the White Slave Trade Disc Specs:

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: English Mono / Italian Mono

Closed Captions

Region A

Run time: 88 mins

Disc 6: VIOLENCE IN A WOMEN’S PRISON (1982) / EMANUELLE IN PRISON (1985)

Violence in a Women’s Prison Special Features:

Archival Interview With Director Bruno Mattei

Brawl In Women’s Block – Interview With Writers Claudio Fragasso And Rossella Drudi

Two For One – Interview With Producer Roberto Di Girolamo

Radio Spot

Trailer

Violence in a Women’s Prison Disc Specs:

Aspect ratio: 1.78:1

Audio: English Mono / Italian Mono

Closed Captions

Region A

Run time: 98 mins

Emanuelle in Prison Special Features:

Audio Commentary With Author And Critic Annie Choi And Film Editor Perri Pivovar

And Film Editor Jailhouse Rock – Interview With Composer Luigi Ceccarelli

Razor Blade Smile – Interview With Actor Pietro Angelo Pozzato

Franca Stoppi: Matron Of Hell – Video Essay Written And Narrated By Film Critic Rachael Nisbet

Trailer

Emanuelle in Prison Disc Specs:

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: English Mono

Closed Captions

Region A

Run time: 88 mins

Disc 7: BLACK COBRA (1976) / BLACK VELVET (1976)

Black Cobra Special Features:

Audio Commentary With Film Critic Samm Deighan

From Prague To Hong Kong – Interview With Actress Michele Starck

Joe D’Amato At Eurofest

Black Cobra Disc Specs:

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: English Mono / Italian Mono

Closed Captions

Region A

Run time: 96 mins

Black Velvet Special Features:

Black Velvet – Interviews With Stars Annie Belle And Al Cliver

And The Roots Of Evil – Biographer Alberto Pezzotta On Director Brunello Rondi

On Director Brunello Rondi A Relationship Of Confusion – Film Critic Joseph Fahim On VELLUTO NERO

On VELLUTO NERO English Opening Credit Sequence

Italian Theatrical Trailer

English Theatrical Trailer

Black Velvet Disc Specs:

Aspect ratio: 2.35:1

Audio: Partial English Mono / Italian Mono

Closed Captions / English Subtitles

Region A

Run time: 96 mins

Disc 8: EMANUELLE’S PERVERSE OUTBURST (1983) / PORNO ESOTIC LOVE (1980)

Emanuelle’s Perverse Outburst Special Feature:

Audio Commentary With Author Bryan Connolly And Film Programmer Amber Adams

Emanuelle’s Perverse Outburst Disc Specs:

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: French Mono

English Subtitles

Region A

Run time: 97 mins

Porno Esotic Love Special Features:

The Lovemaker – Interview With Actor Mark Shannon

Trailer

Porno Esotic Love Disc Specs:

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: English Mono / Italian Mono

Closed Captions

Region A

Run time: 103 mins

Disc 9: DIVINE EMANUELLE (1981)

Divine Emanuelle Special Features:

Includes FANATICO…WHEN THE GODDESS CALLS (Workprint of Christian Anders’ Director’s Cut)

(Workprint of Christian Anders’ Director’s Cut) Deleted Scenes

Trailer

Divine Emanuelle Disc Specs:

Aspect ratio: 1.66:1

Audio: English Mono / French Mono (Divine Emanuelle Only)

Closed Captions

Region Free

Run time: 99 mins (Divine) / 104 mins (Fanatico)

Disc 10: EMANUELLE: QUEEN OF THE DESERT (1982)

Emanuelle: Queen of the Desert Special Features:

Includes THE DIRTY SEVEN (Longer Alternate Cut Of The Film Under Its Original Title)

(Longer Alternate Cut Of The Film Under Its Original Title) Violent Cyprus – Interview With Actor Giovanni Brusatori

Sunlight And Violence – Interview With Cinematographer Nino Celeste

Trailer

LOOKING GOOD – Workout Video Hosted By Laura Gemser (58 mins)

Audio Commentary With Film And Television Historian Amanda Reyes And Podcaster Erik Threlfall

Emanuelle: Queen of the Desert Disc Specs:

Aspect ratio: 1.66:1

Audio: English Mono

Closed Captions

Region Free

Run time: 89 mins

Disc 11: AMORE LIBERO – FREE LOVE (1974) / EMANUELLE – A WOMAN FROM A HOT COUNTRY (1978)

Amore Libero – Free Love Disc Specs:

Aspect ratio: 1.77:1

Audio: English Mono / Italian Mono (TBC)

Closed Captions (TBC)

Region A

Run time: 86 mins (TBC)

Emanuelle – A Woman From a Hot Country Disc Specs:

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: English Mono / Spanish Mono

Closed Captions

Region A

Run time: 87 mins

Disc 12: BLACK DEEP THROAT (1977) / PORNO NIGHTS OF THE WORLD N.2 (1978)

Black Deep Throat Special Feature:

Ajita Wilson: An Elusive Icon – Video Essay By Film And Gender Studies Scholar Matt Richardson

Black Deep Throat Disc Specs:

Aspect ratio: 2.35:1

Audio: English Mono

Closed Captions

Region Free

Run time: 87 mins

Porno Nights of the World N.2 Disc Specs:

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: English Mono / Italian Mono

Closed Captions

Region Free

Run time: 94 mins

Disc 13: INFERNO ROSSO: JOE D’AMATO ON THE ROAD OF EXCESS (2021) / SCANDALOUS EMANUELLE (1986)

Inferno Rosso: Joe D’Amato on the Road of Excess Special Features:

Introduction By Nicolas Winding Refn For Venice Film Festival Premiere

For Venice Film Festival Premiere Two Of A Kind: Talking About Joe – Director Manlio Gomarasca And Giona A. Nazzaro (Artistic Director, Locarno Film Festival) In Conversation

And (Artistic Director, Locarno Film Festival) In Conversation Outtakes

Trailer

Inferno Rosso: Joe D’Amato on the Road of Excess Disc Specs:

Aspect ratio: 1.78:1

Audio: English 5.1 / Italian Stereo

Closed Captions / English Subtitles

Region A

Run time: 73 mins

Scandalous Emanuelle Special Features:

Scandalous Christina – Interview With Actress Jenny Tamburi

Peeping Lilli – Interview With Actress Lilli Carati

Trailer

Scandalous Emanuelle Disc Specs:

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: English Mono

Closed Captions

Region A

Run time: 91 mins

Disc 14: NICO FIDENCO’S GROOVE CD

Disc 15: BLACK EMANUELLE’S RARITIES AND B-SIDES CD

THE BLACK EMANUELLE BIBLE: Designed by Luke Insect with a cover illustration by Kim Thompson, this fully illustrated 356-page book is the most substantial collection of writing ever devoted to the series, with essays by Kevin John Bozelka, Costas Constandinides, Rachel Harrison, Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, Kier-La Janisse, Jennifer Moorman, Xavier Aldana Reyes, Jorge Rivera-Gutiérrez and Erin Wiegand; additional capsule reviews by Bryan Connolly and Craig Ledbetter; and archival interviews with actress Laura Gemser and screenwriter Maria Pia Fusco.

THE AROUND THE WORLD BUNDLE INCLUDES:

The Sensual World of Black Emanuelle Box Set

Black Emanuelle Board Game

Airline Bag (13x13x4)

Travel Along Passport

Siam Intercontinental Hotel Pen

Vintage 4×6 Photo

Necklace Replica

Emanuelle’s Studio Magnetic Fashion Playset

MERCHANDISE BREAKDOWN

Black Emanuelle’s Dynamic Camera Lens

The front cover of the box set’s slipcase is outfitted with a spinning wheel containing six different images. Which of Emanuelle’s saucy subjects will you choose?

Around The World With Black Emanuelle Board Game

Grab a friend or three and follow the globe-trotting trajectory of renowned photojournalist Emanuelle. Full of delightful dalliances, promotions and pitfalls, now you can finally bring the excitement of Emanuelle on assignment into the comfort of your living room with Severin Films’ exclusive board game.

Severin Airlines Travel Bag

A jetsetter like Emanuelle flies the friendliest skies, and so can you with this generous (13″ x 13″ x 4″) vegan leather travel bag. Outfitted with custom cotton/nylon lining and Severin logo zipper pulls, you can now show your brand loyalty in luxury.

Emanuelle’s Studio Magnetic Fashion Playset

Serve as stylist to photographer/fashionista Emanuelle with her photography studio fashion playset. Whether she’s dressed for a dinner party or au naturel, Emanuelle’s magnetic personality is sure to shine through.

EMANUELLE IN AMERICA Camera Necklace Replica

Though its outward appearance is one of a golden, jeweled mussel shell, Emanuelle’s necklace has a secret – and so does our replica! Peer through the viewfinder on the rear of the necklace to spy one of a possible ten photos. Will you be met with a moment of erotic intimacy or one of horror?

Emanuelle’s Travel-Along Passport

As you traverse the box set, chart your progress along with Emanuelle’s in her 1976 bicentennial passport! Key locations in the films will be indicated in the passport and can be marked with the included site stickers. You’ve got a long journey ahead, so why not share your stride on social media as you complete each film?

Siam InterContinental Hotel Pen

The Siam InterContinental Hotel may be gone, but it’s not forgotten! What better way to document your scoops than with this conversation piece reminiscent of indefatigable reporter Emanuelle? Get into it.

Vintage 4″ x 6″ Photograph

Direct from the distributor come these rare, archival marketing materials for the Black Emanuelle series. You won’t need a certificate of authenticity when you see the month and year the photos were printed stamped on the back! We’ve been granted access to a wide variety of stills, so the image included in your bundle will be a marvelous surprise.

