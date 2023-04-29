A New Nightshade Debuts For Marvel’s Voices: Pride 2023! Plus An X-Men: Children Of The Atom Return!

Marvel Comics revealed a preview for Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1 2023 include the debut of a new Nightshade.

…A New Nightshade Debuts in “What May Bloom” Written by STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

Art by HÉCTOR BARROS

Inks by OREN JUNIOR

Colors by ANDREW DALHOUSE An all-new hero takes on the classic mantle of “Nightshade” to protect her Chicago community in a rousing story by writer Stephanie Williams and artist Héctor Barros. Fans can see her for the first time on superstar artist Phil Jimenez’s MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1 variant cover!

“I’m beyond thrilled to contribute to this year’s MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE. It’s an honor to share space with creators I admire, especially in an anthology that celebrates LGBTQIA+ stories,” said Stephanie Williams. “All of this makes me so excited to introduce a brand new character who finds strength in the support she receives from her community as she redefines the Nightshade legacy.” “For Nightshade I wanted to design something simple, functional and distinctive: she’s a legacy character in many ways, and I wanted her costume to reflect that. I’ve loved every step of the process, and I’m very proud of the end result,” explained Héctor Barros. “Marvel always felt like an accepting place, a home filled with found family, and that meant a lot to me growing up. Having the chance to contribute to its long history, and in a Pride issue no less, is a lifelong dream come true…”

Gimmick in “Today’s Lesson” Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by ROSI KÄMPE

Colors by KELLY FITZPATRICK Writer Steve Foxe and artist Rosi Kämpe bring Gimmick, the breakout character from 2020’s CHILDREN OF THE ATOM, to the forefront along with more fan-favorite X-Men students for a prelude story to DARK X-MEN, a new series launching during FALL OF X! “As a gay creator – and reader – it means a lot to see Marvel supporting an annual spotlight on queer creators and characters each Pride Month I’ve wanted to contribute since the first issue was announced and couldn’t be more excited that I’m doing so alongside Rosi Kämpe and Kelly Fitzpatrick for our Gimmick story,” teased Steve Foxe. “Carmen Cruz represents a very unique perspective on the Krakoan era, given her background. I’m glad we get to give her a big, bold, fun adventure before the shadow of DARK X-MEN falls over her this August. Plus she’s not the only young, queer mutant who gets a chance to shine in our story!” “I was so happy to be invited to contribute to MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE! Events like this mean a lot to me,” shared Rosi Kämpe. “It was great fun showing this fledgling team of young mutants struggle at their first real mission together – and it’s especially exciting to show off Gimmick’s new costume!”

The main cover, a variant cover and solicitation are below.

MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1

STEVE FOXE, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, SARAH GAILEY, SHADI PETOSKY, H.E. EDGMON & MORE! (W) • ROSI KAMPE & MORE (A) • Cover by amy reeder

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ • VARIANT COVER BY P. CRAIG RUSSELL

VARIANT COVER BY Jan Bazaldua CELEBRATING PRIDE 2023 WITH NEW AND ESTABLISHED CREATORS! Get the scoop on an unannounced X-Men title with an action-packed story by Steve Foxe! Then Stephanie Williams introduces a brand-new character in Pride tradition! The 2021 and 2022 character debuts of Somnus and Escapade sent shock waves through Krakoa – you will not want to miss the opening gamut here. And there are many more announcements to come. Fans from every arc of the rainbow will love this anthology, and True Believers everywhere know if they want to see the future of Marvel Comics…they better be reading Marvel’s Voices. The groundbreaking anthology series continues with more panache than ever! 96 pages/ONE-SHOT/RATED T+ …$9.99

Marvel Voices: Pride #1 2023 lands in stores on June 14, 2023 and Marvel Comics’ full preview for it is here.