Writer Grant Morrison Debuting A New Character For DC Pride 2023?!

DC Comics revealed a preview for DC Pride 2023 #1 and the Grant Morrison and team preview art was intriguing.

“Love’s Lightning Heart” by Grant Morrison, Hayden Sherman, Marissa Louise and Aditya Bidikar:

That looks like a new character, but I stand to be corrected. The watch appears to tease a super-hero family he/she/they may be associated with.

The table of contents for the issue is above with main cover, a variant cover and solicitation below.

DC PRIDE 2023 #1

Written by GRANT MORRISON, NICOLE MAINES, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, NADIA SHAMMAS, and others!

Art by HAYDEN SHERMAN, PAULINA GANUCHEAU, STEPHEN SADOWSKI, SKYLAR PATRDIGE, MILDRED LOUIS, and others!

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Wraparound variant cover by GABRIEL PICOLO

Variant cover by OSCAR VEGA

Special foil variant cover by JEN BARTEL ($11.99 US)

$9.99 US | 104 pages | One-shot | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 5/30/23 DC Pride is back again with a brave and bold and all-new collection of stories starring DC’s fan-favorite stable of LGBTQIA+ characters—many of whom will find themselves in thrilling team-ups the likes of which you’ve never seen before!

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy go to extreme measures to get a little alone time…but there’s nowhere on the planet Crush can’t crash! Jon Kent gets a comprehensive course in dark magic when John Constantine sics a golem on him. Tim Drake and Connor Hawke learn that there’s nothing more awkward than reuniting with an old friend after you’ve both come out and one of you was indoctrinated by the League of Shadows for a while. Circuit Breaker struggles to stifle his powers after the Flash of Earth-11 leaps out of the time stream and knocks them both into another dimension. Just how far would Flashlight go to honor his lost love? All these stories and many more in DC Pride 2023! This year’s anthology also includes: An introduction by Phil Jimenez! A 5-page preview of Dreamer’s YA debut written by Nicole Maines and drawn by Rye Hickman! A parade of pinups by Babs Tarr, Maria Llovet, Brandt & Stein, Noah Dao, Travis G. Moore, and more!

Also, nice to see Cannon and Saber back, but is Catman also gay now along with Ghost-Maker?

“The Dance” by Rex Ogle, Stephen Sadowski, Enrica Eren Angiolini and Ariana Maher:

DC Pride 2023 #1 lands on shelves on May 30, 2023.