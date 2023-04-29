Writer Grant Morrison Debuting A New Character For DC Pride 2023?!

John Babos

News

Writer Grant Morrison Debuting A New Character For DC Pride 2023?!

DC-Comics-logo-Pride

DC Comics revealed a preview for DC Pride 2023 #1 and the Grant Morrison and team preview art was intriguing.

“Love’s Lightning Heart” by Grant Morrison, Hayden Sherman, Marissa Louise and Aditya Bidikar:

DC Pride 2023 #1 spoilers A “Love’s Lightning Heart” by Grant Morrison, Hayden Sherman, Marissa Louise and Aditya Bidikar

That looks like a new character, but I stand to be corrected. The watch appears to tease a super-hero family he/she/they may be associated with.

DC Pride 2023 #1 spoilers

The table of contents for the issue is above with main cover, a variant cover and solicitation below.

DC Pride 2023 #1 spoilers Mateus Manhanin main cover

DC PRIDE 2023 #1
Written by GRANT MORRISON, NICOLE MAINES, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, NADIA SHAMMAS, and others!
Art by HAYDEN SHERMAN, PAULINA GANUCHEAU, STEPHEN SADOWSKI, SKYLAR PATRDIGE, MILDRED LOUIS, and others!
Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI
Wraparound variant cover by GABRIEL PICOLO
Variant cover by OSCAR VEGA
Special foil variant cover by JEN BARTEL ($11.99 US)
$9.99 US | 104 pages | One-shot | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)
ON SALE 5/30/23

DC Pride is back again with a brave and bold and all-new collection of stories starring DC’s fan-favorite stable of LGBTQIA+ characters—many of whom will find themselves in thrilling team-ups the likes of which you’ve never seen before!
Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy go to extreme measures to get a little alone time…but there’s nowhere on the planet Crush can’t crash! Jon Kent gets a comprehensive course in dark magic when John Constantine sics a golem on him. Tim Drake and Connor Hawke learn that there’s nothing more awkward than reuniting with an old friend after you’ve both come out and one of you was indoctrinated by the League of Shadows for a while. Circuit Breaker struggles to stifle his powers after the Flash of Earth-11 leaps out of the time stream and knocks them both into another dimension. Just how far would Flashlight go to honor his lost love? All these stories and many more in DC Pride 2023!

This year’s anthology also includes:

An introduction by Phil Jimenez!

A 5-page preview of Dreamer’s YA debut written by Nicole Maines and drawn by Rye Hickman!

A parade of pinups by Babs Tarr, Maria Llovet, Brandt & Stein, Noah Dao, Travis G. Moore, and more!

DC Pride 2023 #1 spoilers Vega variant cover

Also, nice to see Cannon and Saber back, but is Catman also gay now along with Ghost-Maker?

“The Dance” by Rex Ogle, Stephen Sadowski, Enrica Eren Angiolini and Ariana Maher:

DC Pride 2023 #1 spoilers B “The Dance” by Rex Ogle, Stephen Sadowski, Enrica Eren Angiolini and Ariana Maher with Cannon & Saber, Catman and Ghost-Maker

DC Pride 2023 #1 lands on shelves on May 30, 2023.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News
Amazing-Spider-Man-900-banner-Ed-McGuinness-e1646849444814

Marvel Comics Spoilers For Amazing Spider-Man #900 / ASM #6, 5 & 4!

Hulk-6-variant-Alex-Maleev-banner-e1646360087518

Marvel Comics & Hulk #5 Spoilers: What Are The SIX Starship Hulk Power Levels / Stages So Far?!

Melina-e1648264984344

Murtz Jaffer Interviews Big Brother Canada 10’s Melina Mansing

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse