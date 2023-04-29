WWE Draft 2023 Night 1 Results With WWE Smackdown April 28, 2023 Spoilers!

WWE reports.

Full 2023 WWE Draft Results The two-night 2023 WWE Draft has kicked off on SmackDown and will continue on Monday’s Raw. Friday Night SmackDown – Night One – 4/28/2023 Round 1 SmackDown – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman (The Bloodline) Raw – Cody Rhodes SmackDown – Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair Raw – Becky Lynch

Round 2 SmackDown – Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins (The Street Profits) Raw – Intercontinentinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci (Imperium) SmackDown – Edge Raw – Matt Riddle Round 3 SmackDown – Bobby Lashley Raw – Drew McIntyre SmackDown – AJ Styles, Michin, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (The OC) Raw – The Miz

Round 4 SmackDown – Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY (Damage CTRL) Raw – Shinsuke Nakamura SmackDown – NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn Raw – NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell * Rosters take effect after WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 6

Some notable takeways from WWE Draft Night 1 from Smackdown:

Rhea Ripley, the Smackdown Women’s Champions, remains undrafted.

Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions that can wrestle on both the Raw & Smackdown brands, remain undrafted.

Austin Theory, the United States Champion, remains undrafted.

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, remain undrafted.

Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul remain undrafted.

The Usos, the other 1/2 of the active wrestlers from the Bloodline, remain undrafted.

Considering that three NXT champions were drafted, it is important to note that NXT Champion Carmeo Hayes, NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus remain undrafted.

NXT standouts Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller remain undrafted.

Stay tuned for Night 2 on Monday May 1, 2023 and possibley some after-air drafts and trades.