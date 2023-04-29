WWE Draft 2023 Night 1 Results With WWE Smackdown April 28, 2023 Spoilers!

John Babos

Spoilers

WWE Draft 2023 Night 1 Results With WWE Smackdown April 28, 2023 Spoilers!

WWE Draft logo Raw Smackdown

WWE reports.

Full 2023 WWE Draft Results

Friday Night SmackDown – Night One – 4/28/2023

Round 1

SmackDown – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman (The Bloodline)

Raw – Cody Rhodes

SmackDown – Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

Raw – Becky Lynch

WWE Draft 2023 Results Night 1 Smackdown roster WWE Smackdown

Round 2

SmackDown – Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins (The Street Profits)

Raw – Intercontinentinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci (Imperium)

SmackDown – Edge

Raw – Matt Riddle

Round 3

SmackDown – Bobby Lashley

Raw – Drew McIntyre

SmackDown – AJ Styles, Michin, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (The OC)

Raw – The Miz

WWE Draft 2023 Results Night 1 Raw roster WWE Smackdown

Round 4

SmackDown – Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY (Damage CTRL)

Raw – Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown – NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

Raw – NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell

* Rosters take effect after WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 6

Some notable takeways from WWE Draft Night 1 from Smackdown:

  • Rhea Ripley, the Smackdown Women’s Champions, remains undrafted.
  • Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions that can wrestle on both the Raw & Smackdown brands, remain undrafted.
  • Austin Theory, the United States Champion, remains undrafted.
  • Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, remain undrafted.
  • Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul remain undrafted.
  • The Usos, the other 1/2 of the active wrestlers from the Bloodline, remain undrafted.
  • Considering that three NXT champions were drafted, it is important to note that NXT Champion Carmeo Hayes, NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus remain undrafted.
  • NXT standouts Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller remain undrafted.

Stay tuned for Night 2 on Monday May 1, 2023 and possibley some after-air drafts and trades.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers
AEW-Dynamite-St.-Patricks-Day-Slam-2022-Championship-Matches-banner-e1647533402490

AEW Dynamite 3/16/22 St. Patrick’s Day Slam Sees A New Champion Crowned!

WWE NXT Deadline 2022 banner

NXT Deadline 2022 Spoilers Sees 1 Of 2 New Champions Crowned For WWE!

Amazing Spider-Man #15 spoilers 00 banner Chasm

Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #15 Spoilers & Review: Chasm Weaves A Dark Web, But He’s Not Alone!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse