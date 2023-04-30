Impact Wrestling Reveals First Match-Up For Trinity Fatu Fka Naomi In WWE Vs. An Impact Wrestling Champion! Plus Spring Slugfest Spoilers For That Match Result!

John Babos

Spoilers

Impact Wrestling Announces First Match-Up For Trinity Fatu Fka Naomi In WWE Vs. An Impact Wrestling Champion! Plus Spring Slugfest Spoilers For That Match Result!

Impact Wrestling logo orange

The match was at Impact Wrestling’s Spring Slugfest yesterday on Saturday April 29, 2023 vs. 1/2 of the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions KiLynn King.

Impact Wrestling first match for Trinity Fatu May 2023

The match happened last night to much buzz from fans.

Trinity won the match by submission.

