WWE Draft 2023 Supplement Draft Results With WWE Smackdown LowDown April 29, 2023 Spoilers!

John Babos

Spoilers, Top Story

WWE Draft 2023 Supplement Draft Results With WWE Smackdown Lowdown April 29, 2023 Spoilers!

WWE Draft logo Raw Smackdown

Following the Friday night WWE Smackdown Night 1 Draft results, WWE announced who was drafted on the Supplemental Draft on Saturday morning during their Smackdown LowDown program.

The SmackDown LowDown – 4/29/23

Raw – Erik, Ivar, Valhalla (Viking Raiders), Dexter Lumis, Candice LeRae, ma.çé and mån.sôör & Maxxine Dupri (Maximum Male Models), Zoey Stark, JD McDonagh, Apollo Crews, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Chelsea Green

SmackDown – Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, B-Fab (Hit Row), Lacey Evans

Free Agents – Omos, Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler

* Rosters take effect after WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 6

IMG_4407

Night 2 of the WWE Draft is on the Monday May 1, 2023 edition of WWE Raw with, presumably, a Supplemental Draft to follow on the WWE Raw Talk program or on the WWE Bump.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers Top Story
Batman-Urban-Legends-16-spoilers-0-banner-new-Birds-of-Prey-1-e1650114023336

DC Comics & Batman: Urban Legends #15 Spoilers: Are The New Birds Of Prey Over Before They Even Begin?!

DC League of Super-Pets banner

4K Blu-ray Review: DC League of Super-Pets

Weekly Round-Up banner October 2022

The Weekly Round-Up #675 With Love Everlasting #4, Batman Vs. Robin #3, Kaya #2 , AXE: Judgment Day Omega #1, The New Golden Age #1 & More With Tributes To Danny Bulandi, Kevin O’Neill & Carlos Pacheco! Plus The Week In Music!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse