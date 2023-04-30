WWE Draft 2023 Supplement Draft Results With WWE Smackdown Lowdown April 29, 2023 Spoilers!

Following the Friday night WWE Smackdown Night 1 Draft results, WWE announced who was drafted on the Supplemental Draft on Saturday morning during their Smackdown LowDown program.

The SmackDown LowDown – 4/29/23 Raw – Erik, Ivar, Valhalla (Viking Raiders), Dexter Lumis, Candice LeRae, ma.çé and mån.sôör & Maxxine Dupri (Maximum Male Models), Zoey Stark, JD McDonagh, Apollo Crews, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Chelsea Green SmackDown – Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, B-Fab (Hit Row), Lacey Evans Free Agents – Omos, Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler * Rosters take effect after WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 6

Night 2 of the WWE Draft is on the Monday May 1, 2023 edition of WWE Raw with, presumably, a Supplemental Draft to follow on the WWE Raw Talk program or on the WWE Bump.