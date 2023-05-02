Comic Spot Of The Week: Batman #900/#135

This week sees a release of a monumental issue of Batman. One of the longest running series in comics has reached issue #900. Well, sort of. It is the third go around for numbering in Batman comics, so while Batman Vol. 3 has reached #135, in LEGACY NUMBERING™ it has reached 900 issues and counting.

This massive 56-page issue is also the end of current Writer Chip Zdarsky’s second story arc: ‘The Bat-Man Of Gotham’. Bruce is left in a harder situation than he accounted for after going up against this alternate universes version of Ghostmaker, a man who is an equal to Batman in terms of skill, except this one has venom flowing through his veins.

Of course, what Batman comic would it be without a mystery and the biggest mystery left to solve is just where in the hell is Bruce? We know from what he has said that he is somewhere in the multiverse, but my own theory is that he is in exactly what I mentioned above. Hell. This alternate universe seems a little too dark and evil filled in just the right away for Bruce for it to be just another Earth.

Chip Zdarsky is no stranger to the occasional twist in a story and I have a feeling there’s a big surprise to find at the end of this arc. After meeting him myself over the weekend on his Canadian Tour 2023, I can almost promise it. No matter how this turns out, one thing is for sure, it will be amazing to look at with Mike Hawthorne lending his pencils for the art, joining long-time Batman artists Jorge Jimenez and current Batman artist Mikel Janin. Plus an absolutely stellar cover from industry veteran Joe Quesada, this is an issue you do not want to miss.

Batman #900/#135 is available online and glides into local comic shops everywhere on May 2nd, 2023.