DC Comics & Batman #900 / Batman #135 Spoilers & Review: A Trippy Romp Through The Multiverse With Infinite Jokers & Batmen!

DC Comics and Batman #900 / Batman #135 Spoilers and Review follows.

A Trippy Romp Through The Multiverse With Infinite Jokers and Batmen!

What To Expect.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 0-1 Jorge Jimenez

It’s Batman versus Red Mask in a brutal Gotham that’s never known hope! Can the Dark Knight overcome the terrifying infection that Red Mask has unleashed? Only one thing is certain: he won’t be
able to do it alone.

The conclusion to the bestselling “The Bat-Man of Gotham” is so big it could only be contained in an oversize #900 anniversary issue featuring the return of fan-favorite artist Jorge Jiménez and a wild collection of guest stars! Full of wild revelations and a new path for Batman, this is one issue you won’t want to miss!

Batman #900 / Batman #135 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with a creators’ credits page with the revelation that Batman has maimed.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 1

His right hand is gone, but he fights through the pain and weaponizes his stump while war rages in Gotham City.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 2

At the same time, the Red Mask, this world’s sane Joker, is set to jump into the multiverse.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 6

He is doing this as wants to become a Joker.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 7

He sees to pop into the multiversal world modeled on the iconic 1988 Killing Joke.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 8

And, eeirly, as he jumped into the Killing Joke’s Joker’s mind, the Joker knew this was happening and looked back freaking out the Red Mask upon his return to his world.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 11

The Red Mask must go back into multiverse.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 12

He’s pulled back into the Killing Joke world is overwelemed by the Joker.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 13

The Red Mask realizes that he can’t become the Joker because his multiversal role is to create them?!

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 18

He goes back into the multiverse while Punchline helps Batman access the Red Mask’s tinkering so he can track him down and save him.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 19

Catwoman betrays Batman and kicks him into the machine and the multiverse.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 20

The first world is based on 1989’s Batman film.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 21

Looks like before Batman can get answer about whether the Red Mask revived this world’s dead Joker, he gets pulled into the multiverse signifying that the Red Mask is hopping from world to world.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 22

The next world appears to the a world of vampires followed by others.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 23

Those world’s include one modeled on 1989’s Gotham by Gaslight and the 1992 Batman Animated Series.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 24

As well as the world of Batman Beyond.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 25

Where we learn that Batmen can sense or access each other minds in the same way the Red Mask and the Jokers can.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 26

Looks the Red Mask revived the Joker of Batman Beyond.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 27

I believe that Joker was actually Dick Grayson.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 28More worlds visited including another vampiric world as well as one modeled on 1996’s Kingdom Come.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 29

Batman even gets an assist from his counterpart, on a world based on the Batman 1966 TV serires, by getting his utility belt.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 30 The next world is one based in 1986’s Dark Knight Returns.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 31

That world’s Batman gives the multiversal travelling Batman his costume.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 32

Batman gets pulled into the multiverse again finally confronting Red Mask.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 33

They’re at what Red Mask bills as the end of the multiverse with Joker sharks as his allies.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 34

However, the Batman ’66’s Shark Repellent proves useful.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 37

The Red Mask is soundly defeated to begin the end of the issue.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 38

Batman uses his words to demoralize him and his fist to knock him out.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 39

A Tim Drake Robin, that I don’t recognize – so perhaps a callback to earlier in this arc – is reunited with Batman.

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 40

With the book ending with the multiversal Batman Zur-En-Arrh plural in a new-look Batman Incorporated or sorts?!

Batman #900 Batman #135 spoilers 41

The Pulse.

This was a wild ride as milestone issues go. Our Batman following a sane multiversal Joker throughout the multiverse. Naturally, defeating him in the end. It was a difficult story to comprehend at times, but the key points were and made for an emotional story of a one-handed Batman. Decent art throughout, but not all art styles were complementary which was by design due to the various worlds visited in the multiverse. 7.5 out of 10.

