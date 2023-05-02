DC Comics & The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #8 Spoilers & Review: A Manhunter, A Solomon Grundy, A Killer Moth & A Killer Croc Tangle With TWO Jokers?!

John Babos

Spoilers

DC Comics and The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #8 Spoilers and Review follows.

Batman-Joker-logo-1

A Manhunter, A Solomon Grundy, A Killer Moth and A Killer Croc Tangle With TWO Jokers?!

What To Expect.

Joker The Man Who Stopped Laughing #8 spoilers 0-1 Carmine Di Giandomenico

THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #8
Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG
Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO
Backup art by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA
Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA
Variant cover by CLAY MANN
1:25 variant cover by IVAN TAO
$5.99 US | 40 pages | (all covers are card stock)

After getting hit by a train, the Joker awakens in the Gotham sewers, being cared for by…Solomon Grundy?! While his mind and body are recovering, the Clown Prince of Crime and his new sidekick learn they’re not the only monsters currently calling the sewers home! And the second Joker has set a course to find and destroy his alter ego…

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Joker The Man Who Stopped Laughing #8 spoilers 0-2 Francesco Mattina Joker The Man Who Stopped Laughing #8 spoilers 0-3 Clay Mann Joker The Man Who Stopped Laughing #8 spoilers 0-4 Ivan Tao

The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #8 Spoilers and Review follows.

Well, Kate Spencer aka Manhunter has had enough of the murderous Joker.

Joker The Man Who Stopped Laughing #8 spoilers 1 Manhunter

She’s actually prepared to strangle him to death for the greater good and wonders Batman didn’t do it sooner.

Joker The Man Who Stopped Laughing #8 spoilers 2 Manhunter

Manhunters pause due to onlookers with phones recording the encounter, but the the Joker stabbing her also stymies her intentions.

Joker The Man Who Stopped Laughing #8 spoilers 3 Manhunter

The Jokers tries to get away, but the Manhunter is able to find him because, well, its in her name and its what she see as her job.

Joker The Man Who Stopped Laughing #8 spoilers 4 Manhunter

Manhunter puts the gears to the Joker and part of him may actually like it.

Joker The Man Who Stopped Laughing #8 spoilers 5 Manhunter

However, just in the nick of time, Killer Moth comes to the Joker’s aid!

Joker The Man Who Stopped Laughing #8 spoilers 6 Manhunter

The Joker threatens in onlooker with death giving Manhunter pause again.

Joker The Man Who Stopped Laughing #8 spoilers 7 Manhunter

In fact, its a distraction that leads to a painful choice for a new compromised Manhunter.

Joker The Man Who Stopped Laughing #8 spoilers 8 Manhunter

She chooses to spare her life so that she can fight another day, but the choice doesn’t spare her pain as she ends up hitting the pavement hard from a great height, while the Joker and Killer Moth go free… for now.

Joker The Man Who Stopped Laughing #8 spoilers 9 Manhunter

Despite being badly hurt, Manhunter still uses what’s left of her energy to try to have onlooker “fans” of the Joker through away his signed souvenir… a hand grenade!

Joker The Man Who Stopped Laughing #8 spoilers 10 Manhunter

Looks like the Joker will heading back from Los Angeles to Gotham City, but what awaits him is another Joker who has tangled with Solomon Grundy as well Killer Croc, but mysteriously collapses at the end of that go ’round.Joker The Man Who Stopped Laughing #8 spoilers 13 Gotham City also has Batgirl tracking down Red Hood, I believe, as well as quirky back-up tale.

The Pulse.

Another wild issue on two coasts of the U.S. Great to see Kate Spencer back and even Solomon Grundy. The two other villains with “Killer” in their name were interesting creative choices for the story, but underwhelming. The fights on both coasts showed the Jokers being quite formidable. The art was great and the cliffhanger seems to mean that we’re heading to Gotham City, but will Manhunter follow? 8 out of 10 on the strength of the main story. The back-up wasn’t rated and wasn’t to my taste despite the decent art.

