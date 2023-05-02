Rain Man arrives on 4K UHD at end of May

Joe Corey

Disc Announcements, News

Rain Man was a massive sensation 35 years ago as it grabbed the major Oscars and the box office. The story touched hearts as two brothers (Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman) that are completely different end up on a road trip that changes them both. Now the film is coming out on 4K UHD so you can see even more of their big adventure. Here’s the press release from MVD Marquee with all the details:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

 MVD Marquee Collection Proudly Presents  

Academy Award-winning   

Rain Man 

on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray 

to Celebrate its 35th Anniversary

On May 30th Rain Man, the winner of four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay (Ronald Bass and Barry Morrow), Best Actor (Dustin Hoffman) and Best Director (Barry Levinson), makes its 4K Ultra HD format debut with a new restoration (a just completed 4K high definition 16-Bit Scan of the original camera negative) approved by Levinson and presented in its original 1.85:1 Aspect Ratio in Dolby Vision / HDR.  

Rain Man stars Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise as estranged brothers on a road trip unlike any other across America. Charlie Babbitt (Cruise) has been given the news that his recently deceased father has left his entire fortune to his autistic brother Raymond (Hoffman), who he did not know existed. In a crass bid to grab some, if not all of the inheritance, Charlie abducts Raymond and what begins as a money-making scheme for Charlie turns into a journey of discovery between brothers who are worlds apart. 

The two-disc 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray 35th Anniversary Edition is packed with supplemental material including three audio commentaries (one with director Barry Levinson, one with co-writer Barry Morrow and a third with co-writer Ronald Bass). Along with the commentaries, there are several making of / behind the scenes featurettes including: The Journey of Rain Man featurette, Lifting the Fog: A Look at the Mysteries of Autism featurette, a deleted scene, and the original theatrical trailer.  

Rain Man (Anniversary Edition) [4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray]

After a selfish yuppie learns his father left a fortune to his autistic brother, he absconds with him on a road trip to gain a larger inheritance.

Rain Man (Anniversary Edition) [4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray]

WINNER OF 4 ACADEMY AWARDS® INCLUDING BEST PICTURE!

Dustin Hoffman (Meet the Fockers) is a “triumph” (People) in an Oscar®-Winning* role, and Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick) delivers the “best acting of his career [in a film that’s] fascinating, touching and full of smart surprises” (Newsweek).

Charlie Babbitt (Cruise) has just discovered he has an autistic brother named Raymond (Hoffman) and is now taking him on the ride of his life. Or is it the other way around? From his refusal to drive on major highways to a “four minutes to Wapner ” meltdown at an Oklahoma farmhouse, Raymond first pushes hot-headed Charlie to limits of his patience… and then pulls him completely out of his self-centered world. But what begins as an unsentimental journey for the Babbitt brothers becomes much more than the distance between two places. It’s a connection between two vastly different people… and “a poignant profound and powerful film” (Joel Siegel, ABC-TV).

*1988, Best Actor

SPECIAL FEATURES:DISC ONE: 4K ULTRA HD DISC2023 4K Restoration (16-Bit Scan of the Original Camera Negative) approved by director Barry Levinson and presented in its original 1.85:1 Aspect Ratio in Dolby Vision / HDR

English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, Spanish Mono

Optional English Subtitles

Audio Commentary by Director Barry Levinson

Audio Commentary by Writer Barry Morrow

Audio Commentary by Writer Ronald Bass

Original Theatrical Trailer (HD, 2:13)

DISC TWO: BLU-RAY DISC

Brand New HD (1080p) restoration of the main feature approved by director Barry Levinson presented in its original 1.85:1 aspect ratio

Audio Commentary by Director Barry Levinson

Audio Commentary by Writer Barry Morrow

Audio Commentary by Writer Ronald Bass

English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, Spanish Mono

Optional English SDH Subtitles, Spanish Subtitles, French Subtitles

‘The Journey of Rain Man’ featurette (SD, 22:07)

‘Lifting the Fog: A Look at the Mysteries of Autism’ featurette (SD, 20:13)

Deleted Scene (SD, 2:10)

Original Theatrical Trailer (HD, 2:13)

* Special Features May Not Be Rated, Closed Captioned Or In High Definition.

Media

 Watch trailer »

Bonus Materials

  • 2023 4K Restoration (16-Bit Scan of the Original Camera Negative) approved by director Barry Levinson and presented in its original 1.85:1 Aspect Ratio in Dolby Vision / HDR
  • English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, Spanish Mono
  • 4K Disc: Optional English SDH Subtitles | Blu-ray Disc: Optional English SDH, Spanish, French Subtitles
  • Audio Commentary by Director Barry Levinson
  • Audio Commentary by Writer Barry Morrow
  • Audio Commentary by Writer Ronald Bass
  • Blu-ray: ‘The Journey of Rain Man’ featurette (SD, 22:07)
  • Blu-ray: ‘Lifting the Fog: A Look at the Mysteries of Autism’ featurette (SD, 20:13)
  • Blu-ray: Deleted Scene (SD, 2:10)
  • Original Theatrical Trailer (HD, 2:13)
  • Limited Edition Slipcover (*FIRST PRESSING ONLY)
Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Disc Announcements News
Flash-780-banner-War-for-Earth-3-e1646284290433

DC Comics & The Flash #780 Spoilers & Review: What Does Wally West Have That The Crime Syndicate Wants In War For Earth 3 Part 3?!

WWE-Hall-of-Fame-2022-logo-banner-e1647305375121

Next Two WWE Hall Of Fame 2022 Inductees Rumored!

Sarah Logan WWE Viking Raiders 0 banner

WWE Smackdown November 11, 2022 Spoilers Sees A WWE Return To Freshen Up Tag Team?!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse