Rain Man arrives on 4K UHD at end of May

Rain Man was a massive sensation 35 years ago as it grabbed the major Oscars and the box office. The story touched hearts as two brothers (Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman) that are completely different end up on a road trip that changes them both. Now the film is coming out on 4K UHD so you can see even more of their big adventure. Here’s the press release from MVD Marquee with all the details:

Academy Award-winning

Rain Man

on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray

to Celebrate its 35th Anniversary

On May 30th Rain Man, the winner of four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay (Ronald Bass and Barry Morrow), Best Actor (Dustin Hoffman) and Best Director (Barry Levinson), makes its 4K Ultra HD format debut with a new restoration (a just completed 4K high definition 16-Bit Scan of the original camera negative) approved by Levinson and presented in its original 1.85:1 Aspect Ratio in Dolby Vision / HDR.

Rain Man stars Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise as estranged brothers on a road trip unlike any other across America. Charlie Babbitt (Cruise) has been given the news that his recently deceased father has left his entire fortune to his autistic brother Raymond (Hoffman), who he did not know existed. In a crass bid to grab some, if not all of the inheritance, Charlie abducts Raymond and what begins as a money-making scheme for Charlie turns into a journey of discovery between brothers who are worlds apart.

The two-disc 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray 35th Anniversary Edition is packed with supplemental material including three audio commentaries (one with director Barry Levinson, one with co-writer Barry Morrow and a third with co-writer Ronald Bass). Along with the commentaries, there are several making of / behind the scenes featurettes including: The Journey of Rain Man featurette, Lifting the Fog: A Look at the Mysteries of Autism featurette, a deleted scene, and the original theatrical trailer.

Rain Man (Anniversary Edition) [4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray]

After a selfish yuppie learns his father left a fortune to his autistic brother, he absconds with him on a road trip to gain a larger inheritance.

WINNER OF 4 ACADEMY AWARDS® INCLUDING BEST PICTURE!

Dustin Hoffman (Meet the Fockers) is a “triumph” (People) in an Oscar®-Winning* role, and Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick) delivers the “best acting of his career [in a film that’s] fascinating, touching and full of smart surprises” (Newsweek).

Charlie Babbitt (Cruise) has just discovered he has an autistic brother named Raymond (Hoffman) and is now taking him on the ride of his life. Or is it the other way around? From his refusal to drive on major highways to a “four minutes to Wapner ” meltdown at an Oklahoma farmhouse, Raymond first pushes hot-headed Charlie to limits of his patience… and then pulls him completely out of his self-centered world. But what begins as an unsentimental journey for the Babbitt brothers becomes much more than the distance between two places. It’s a connection between two vastly different people… and “a poignant profound and powerful film” (Joel Siegel, ABC-TV).

*1988, Best Actor

SPECIAL FEATURES:DISC ONE: 4K ULTRA HD DISC2023 4K Restoration (16-Bit Scan of the Original Camera Negative) approved by director Barry Levinson and presented in its original 1.85:1 Aspect Ratio in Dolby Vision / HDR

English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, Spanish Mono

Optional English Subtitles

DISC TWO: BLU-RAY DISC

Brand New HD (1080p) restoration of the main feature approved by director Barry Levinson presented in its original 1.85:1 aspect ratio

‘The Journey of Rain Man’ featurette (SD, 22:07)

‘Lifting the Fog: A Look at the Mysteries of Autism’ featurette (SD, 20:13)

Deleted Scene (SD, 2:10)

* Special Features May Not Be Rated, Closed Captioned Or In High Definition.

