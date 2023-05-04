Marvel Comics & Spider-Man #8 Spoilers & Review: Your Friendly, Neighborhood Spider-Boy?!

Marvel Comics and Spider-Man #8 Spoilers and Review follows.

Your Friendly, Neighborhood Spider-Boy?!

SPIDER-MAN #8

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C) • Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS • HOMAGER VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD “The End of the Spider-Verse” continues! Spider-Man has changed. His powers are super-charged, enabling him to be the best Spider-Man he can be… …but can his all-too-human body take it? A classic Spider-Villain is back and doesn’t care if Spidey has his hands full. 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

The book opens with a creators’ credits and storyline catch-up page which explains what’s happened for the preceding seven issues of this new series and gives Spider-Boy some profile.

A Spider-Boy, named Bailey, as revealed last issue (full spoilers here).

Bailey seems connected to Peter somehow, but there is more to the character as teased by writer Dan Slott (spoilers here).

Electro is back and ready to raise some havoc in New York City.

That spurs Spider-Man back into action and he’s electrocuted for his trouble.

A bit of searing pan that Spider-Boy also experiences!

However, is that because Bailey and Peter share a bond or because of Spider-Man’s new powers?!

The Pulse.

An intriguing issue that puts Spider-Man in current continuity with companion series the Amazing Spider-Man. However, Spider-Man is changed and his haywire Spider-Sense may be shared or connected to Spider-Boy? Curious about this new Spider-Boy, Bailey, that no one remembers, but seems very real. Solid art too. 8.5 out of 10.