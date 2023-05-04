Marvel Comics & Spider-Man #8 Spoilers & Review: Your Friendly, Neighborhood Spider-Boy?!

Marvel Comics and Spider-Man #8 Spoilers and Review follows.

Spider-Boy logo gold yellow

Your Friendly, Neighborhood Spider-Boy?!

What To Expect.

Spider-Man #8 spoilers 0-1 Mark Bagley

SPIDER-MAN #8
DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C) • Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS
VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS • HOMAGER VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

“The End of the Spider-Verse” continues!

Spider-Man has changed.

His powers are super-charged, enabling him to be the best Spider-Man he can be…

…but can his all-too-human body take it?

A classic Spider-Villain is back and doesn’t care if Spidey has his hands full.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Spider-Man #8 spoilers 0-2 Humberto Ramos with Electro Spider-Man #8 spoilers 0-3 Rob Liefeld with Deadpool

Spider-Man #8 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with a creators’ credits and storyline catch-up page which explains what’s happened for the preceding seven issues of this new series and gives Spider-Boy some profile.

Spider-Man #8 spoilers 0-Z Spider-Boy

A Spider-Boy, named Bailey, as revealed last issue (full spoilers here).

Spider-Man #8 spoilers 1 Spider-Boy

Bailey seems connected to Peter somehow, but there is more to the character as teased by writer Dan Slott (spoilers here).

Spider-Man #8 spoilers 2 Spider-Boy

Electro is back and ready to raise some havoc in New York City.

Spider-Man #8 spoilers 3 Spider-Boy

That spurs Spider-Man back into action and he’s electrocuted for his trouble.

Spider-Man #8 spoilers 4 Spider-Boy

A bit of searing pan that Spider-Boy also experiences!

Spider-Man #8 spoilers 5 Spider-Boy

However, is that because Bailey and Peter share a bond or because of Spider-Man’s new powers?!

The Pulse.

An intriguing issue that puts Spider-Man in current continuity with companion series the Amazing Spider-Man. However, Spider-Man is changed and his haywire Spider-Sense may be shared or connected to Spider-Boy? Curious about this new Spider-Boy, Bailey, that no one remembers, but seems very real. Solid art too. 8.5 out of 10.

