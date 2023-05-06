FCBD 2023 Dawn Of DC Knight Terrors Special Edition Spoilers: FULL, Free & Digital 30 Interior Pages All In 1 Place With Concept Art, Dawn Of DC Primer & More!

FCBD 2023 Dawn Of DC Knight Terrors Special Edition Spoilers follows.

FULL, Free and Digital 30 Interior Pages All In 1 Place With Concept Art, Dawn Of DC Primer and More!

The book opens with a Dawn of DC Titans house ad.

Then we get into the 10 pages of story and interior art from Dawn Of DC Knight Terrors Special Edition FCBD 2023 that sets up the two month summer of 2023 event.

What follows is a Dawn of DC Knight Terrors teaser.

With the official Dawn of DC Knight Terrors checklist.

Six pages of concept art for the reimagining DC Comics icons follows that.

Then we get seven pages of spotlighting for Francesco Mattina cover art for DC Knight Terrors.

Then DC Knight Terrors cover art by Dustin Nguyen gets amalgamated for the DC Trinity in his art spotlight.

As we wind down we get a Dawn of DC Green Lantern house ad.

Finally, we conclude with a teaser for the Dawn of DC Primer #1 a free comic book that will hit shelves on May 16, 2023.

I am intrigued by DC Knight Terrors and its revelations thus far.

n of