WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Begins Tonight On WWE Raw & Continues On WWE Smackdown! Competitors Revealed! No Bloodline Or Brock Lesnar?!

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Begins Tonight On WWE Raw and Continues On WWE Smackdown! Competitors Revealed! No Bloodline Or Brock Lesnar?!
WWE reports.
Competitors revealed for the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament!
Since the World Heavyweight Championship was introduced a few weeks ago, the buzz has been electric, with much of the WWE Universe wondering who could be the first champion.
The wait is now over, as 12 Superstars have been announced to compete for the title. The competitors include:
Raw
- Cody Rhodes
- Damian Priest
- Finn Bálor
- Seth “Freakin” Rollins
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- The Miz
SmackDown
- AJ Styles
- Austin Theory
- Bobby Lashley
- Edge
- Rey Mysterio
- Sheamus
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H outlined the format of the tournament at the WWE Backlash press conference and noted the title will be exclusive to Raw regardless of the winner’s brand.
Who will be in the match to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Night of Champions? Find out when the tournament begins this Monday on Raw and concludes Friday on SmackDown!
A few oddities about the list of competitors.
- Odd not to see any members of the Bloodline compete.
- No Brock Lesnar.
- If Unite States Champion Austin Theory is in the tournament, the Interncontinental Champion Gunther should be as well.
Nonetheless, will be good to see a Raw exclusive top champion soon.