WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Begins Tonight On WWE Raw & Continues On WWE Smackdown! Competitors Revealed! No Bloodline Or Brock Lesnar?!

John Babos

News

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Begins Tonight On WWE Raw and Continues On WWE Smackdown! Competitors Revealed! No Bloodline Or Brock Lesnar?!

New WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt WWE Raw 042423 replica belt 1

WWE reports.

Competitors revealed for the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament!

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament 2023

Since the World Heavyweight Championship was introduced a few weeks ago, the buzz has been electric, with much of the WWE Universe wondering who could be the first champion.

The wait is now over, as 12 Superstars have been announced to compete for the title. The competitors include:

Raw

  • Cody Rhodes
  • Damian Priest
  • Finn Bálor
  • Seth “Freakin” Rollins
  • Shinsuke Nakamura
  • The Miz

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament 2023 competitors

SmackDown

  • AJ Styles
  • Austin Theory
  • Bobby Lashley
  • Edge
  • Rey Mysterio
  • Sheamus

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H outlined the format of the tournament at the WWE Backlash press conference and noted the title will be exclusive to Raw regardless of the winner’s brand.

New WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt WWE Raw 042423 replica belt 3

Who will be in the match to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Night of Champions? Find out when the tournament begins this Monday on Raw and concludes Friday on SmackDown!

A few oddities about the list of competitors.

  • Odd not to see any members of the Bloodline compete.
  • No Brock Lesnar.
  • If Unite States Champion Austin Theory is in the tournament, the Interncontinental Champion Gunther should be as well.

Nonetheless, will be good to see a Raw exclusive top champion soon.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News
AEW-Champion-CM-Punk-June-2022-banner-e1655178143710

AEW Announces Interim World Championship Plans Due To CM Punk Injury!

Teen-Titans-Academy-2021-Yearbook-1-spoilers-0-banner-Red-X-scaled-e1625006506107

DC Comics & Teen Titans Academy #12 Spoilers & Review: Red X Is Unmasked, But That Is Where The Tragedy & Mystery Begin?!

AEW-Revolution-2022-Britt-Baker-vs-Thunder-Rosa-e1646625430954

AEW Revolution 2022 Sees Debut Of AEW Women’s World Championship Belt For Britt Baker Vs. Thunder Rosa Match!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse