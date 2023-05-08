WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Begins Tonight On WWE Raw & Continues On WWE Smackdown! Competitors Revealed! No Bloodline Or Brock Lesnar?!

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Begins Tonight On WWE Raw and Continues On WWE Smackdown! Competitors Revealed! No Bloodline Or Brock Lesnar?!

WWE reports.

Since the World Heavyweight Championship was introduced a few weeks ago, the buzz has been electric, with much of the WWE Universe wondering who could be the first champion.

The wait is now over, as 12 Superstars have been announced to compete for the title. The competitors include:

Raw