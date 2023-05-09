Tulsa King with Sly arrives on DVD & Blu-ray in time for Father’s Day

As you ponder what to get dad for Father’s Day, here’s a charming suggestion: The first season of Tulsa King is coming out on DVD and Blu-ray. Your dad probably spends weekends on the sofa watching marathons of Rocky and Rambo. So treat him to the latest show from Sylvester Stallone. The show stars Stallone as a mobster who serves a 25-year sentence. When he gets out of prison, he discovers his bosses don’t want him around, but they can’t quite “fire him.” He’s sent out to Tulsa, Oklahoma. Instead of pouting, he puts together an unusual crew to get back into the underworld game. Tulsa King Season 1 arrives in June with plenty of bonus features to make dad have plenty of reasons to relax on the sofa.He’ll be grateful for such a special Father’s Day gift. Here is the press release from Paramount Home Entertainment:

Paramount+’s Hit Series “Tulsa King”

Starring Academy Award® Nominee Sylvester Stallone,

Arrives on DVD, Blu-ray™, and Blu-ray™ SteelBook on June 6th

LOS ANGELES – March 27, 2023 – Starring 3-time Academy Award® nominee Sylvester Stallone* Paramount’s hit comedy series Tulsa King Season 1 arrives on DVD, Blu-ray, and a limited-edition SteelBook on June 6, 2023 from Paramount Home Entertainment. Created by Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan* who also serves as executive producer alongside Academy Award® nominee and Emmy Award® winner Terence Winter*, Stallone stars as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a mafia capo who has just been released from prison. In addition to all nine episodes, audiences can dive deeper into the criminal empire with over 90 minutes of bonus content that explores the creative development of an action-packed fish-out-of-water tale, the impressive cast of characters, costume design, stunts, and more!

Tulsa King Season 1 will also be available to buy on digital April 10th.

Tulsa King Season 1 Synopsis:

Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, (Stallone) as he’s released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Tulsa King Season 1 Cast:

In addition to Stallone, the first season features a critically acclaimed ensemble cast including Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”) with Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and Dana Delany (“Body of Proof”.)

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Tulsa King is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood.

Tulsa King Season 1 Bonus Content:

Includes over 90 minutes of bonus content in 6 never-before-seen featurettes where the cast and crew discuss the different dynamics of the show’s plot and setting and working with Sylvester Stallone. Plus, take a closer look at how costume design enhances the characters, planning action-packed and safe stunts, and the differences between shooting in Brooklyn and Tulsa.

Stranger in a Strange Land: Genesis

Carpe D.M.: Stallone

Mercy and Malice: The Cast

Haberdashery: Costume Design

Outthink Your Enemy: Stunts

The Here and Now: On Location in Tulsa

Behind the Story for every episode

Tulsa King Season 1 DVD

The DVD includes the series in standard definition.

Tulsa King Season 1 Blu-ray

The Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition with Dolby TrueHD.

About Paramount Home Entertainment

Paramount Home Entertainment (PHE) is part of Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment. PPC is a unit of Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. The PHE division oversees PPC’s home entertainment and transactional digital distribution activities worldwide. The division is responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution of home entertainment content on behalf of Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television Studios, Paramount Players, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and CBS and applicable licensing and servicing of certain DreamWorks Animation titles. PHE additionally manages global licensing of studio content and transactional distribution across worldwide digital distribution platforms including online, mobile and portable devices and emerging technologies.

About Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Paramount Pictures controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

ACADEMY AWARD® is the registered trademark and service mark of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

*Academy Award® nominee Sylvester Stallone – Rocky, Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay, 1977

Creed, Best Supporting Actor, 2016

*Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water, Best Orginal Screenplay, 2017

*Academy Award® nominee Terence Winter – The Wolf of Wall Street, Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay, 2014

*Emmy Award® winner Terence Winter – “The Sopranos,” Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, 2006

Tulsa King Season 1

Street Date: June 6, 2023 (DVD, Blu-ray, and Blu-ray SteelBook)

U.S. Rating: TVMA

FB/IG/TW/TT: @TulsaKing

#TulsaKing

Instagram

@TulsaKing – https://www.instagram.com/tulsaking

Twitter

@TulsaKing – https://twitter.com/TulsaKing

Facebook

@TulsaKingTV – https://www.facebook.com/TulsaKingTV

TikTok

@TulsaKing – https://www.tiktok.com/@tulsaking