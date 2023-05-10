DC Comics & Batman Incorporated #8 Spoilers & Review: Joker Incorporated Exposed & Spins The Wheel Of Death… Literally!

DC Comics and Batman Incorporated #8 Spoilers and Review follows.

Joker Incorporated Exposed and Spins The Wheel Of Death… Literally!

What To Expect.

BATMAN INCORPORATED #8

Written by ED BRISSON

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by ALAN QUAH

1:25 variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by ISAAC GOODHART

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) What’s Batman without the Joker? Why does Batman get to have Batmen all over the world, when Joker only has Gotham? Well, the end of Batman’s global monopoly is approaching. The Joker is here to disrupt his enterprise with the launch of Joker Incorporated! Australia gets a Joker! China gets a Joker! England gets a Joker! Australia gets a Joker! Argentina gets a Joker! France gets a Joker! Everyone gets a Joker!

Batman Incorprated #8 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens in China with the Bat-Man of China lamenting that he couldn’t stop his archenemy Alpaca.

Dr. Wu is dead and Skyspider is gone while the Bat-Man thinks he may need to retire the cowl.

In the United States, a comatose Chief Man-of-Bats continues to deal with being shot by Dusty Bronco of Joker Inc. while his son is both sad, but has a plan to exact his rage filled revenge alonside his Batman Inc. teammates.

Then we pivot to France where Nightrunner is back and facing his nemesis Charles De Ghoul.

Then in England we learn of Joker Inc. continued membership drive.

The Joker broke into prison to recruit the villain Dai Laffyn.

The book ends in Japan where Batman Inc.’s Ghost-Maker and El Gaucho have tracked down the Joker and a whole lot of hostages.

He reveals Joker Incorporated and spins some kind of wheel to determine which team member will kill first.

Looks like the Spaniard Tap Dance is up first!