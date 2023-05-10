DC Comics & Batman Incorporated #8 Spoilers & Review: Joker Incorporated Exposed & Spins The Wheel Of Death… Literally!

DC Comics and Batman Incorporated #8 Spoilers and Review follows.

Batman Inc logo Joker Inc

Joker Incorporated Exposed and Spins The Wheel Of Death… Literally!

What To Expect.

Batman Incorporated #9 spoilers 0-1 John Timms with Joker Incorporated

BATMAN INCORPORATED #8
Written by ED BRISSON
Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS
Variant cover by ALAN QUAH
1:25 variant cover by JOHN TIMMS
AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by ISAAC GOODHART
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

What’s Batman without the Joker? Why does Batman get to have Batmen all over the world, when Joker only has Gotham? Well, the end of Batman’s global monopoly is approaching. The Joker is here to disrupt his enterprise with the launch of Joker Incorporated! Australia gets a Joker! China gets a Joker! England gets a Joker! Australia gets a Joker! Argentina gets a Joker! France gets a Joker! Everyone gets a Joker!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Batman Incorporated #9 spoilers 0-2 Alan Quah Batman Incorporated #9 spoilers 0-3 Isaac Goodhart AAPI Heritage Month Batman Incorporated #9 spoilers 0-4 John Timms with Joker Incorporated & Tap Dance concept art

Batman Incorprated #8 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens in China with the Bat-Man of China lamenting that he couldn’t stop his archenemy Alpaca.

Batman Incorporated #9 spoilers 1

Dr. Wu is dead and Skyspider is gone while the Bat-Man thinks he may need to retire the cowl.

Batman Incorporated #9 spoilers 2

In the United States, a comatose Chief Man-of-Bats continues to deal with being shot by Dusty Bronco of Joker Inc. while his son is both sad, but has a plan to exact his rage filled revenge alonside his Batman Inc. teammates.

Batman Incorporated #9 spoilers 5

Then we pivot to France where Nightrunner is back and facing his nemesis Charles De Ghoul.

Batman Incorporated #9 spoilers 6

Then in England we learn of Joker Inc. continued membership drive.

Batman Incorporated #9 spoilers 7

The Joker broke into prison to recruit the villain Dai Laffyn.

Batman Incorporated #9 spoilers 8

The book ends in Japan where Batman Inc.’s Ghost-Maker and El Gaucho have tracked down the Joker and a whole lot of hostages.

Batman Incorporated #9 spoilers 9 Joker Inc

He reveals Joker Incorporated and spins some kind of wheel to determine which team member will kill first.

Batman Incorporated #9 spoilers 11 Joker Inc

Looks like the Spaniard Tap Dance is up first!

Batman Incorporated #9 spoilers 12 Joker Inc

The Pulse.

