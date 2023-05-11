FCBD 2023 Marvel’s Voices #1 Spoilers: FULL, Free & Digital 27 Interior Pages All In 1 Place With New Super-Hero Khem Debuting For Marvel!

John Babos

Spoilers, Top Story

FCBD 2023 Marvel’s Voices #1 Spoilers follows.

Marvel-Voices-logo-big

FULL, Free and Digital 27 Interior Pages All In 1 Place With New Super-Hero Khem Debuting For Marvel!

Marvel Voices #1 FCBD 2023 solicitations spoilers 0-1 Uncanny Avengers

The book features of the debut of Khem.

Marvel Voices FCBD 2023 Marvel Comics Free Comic Book Day 2023 A Khem

That happens in the book’s first story after the issue’s introduction.

FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 1

That opening tale sees Ironheart and Khem cross pathes.

FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 2 FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 3 FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 4 FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 5 FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 6 FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 7 FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 8 FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 9

The second story features Snowguard.

FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 10 FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 11 FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 12 FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 13 FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 14

Then we get a two page spotlight on Monica Rambeau fka Captain Marvel and Photon and now known as Spectrum.

FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 15 FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 16

The third tale features Ms. Marvel.

FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 17 FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 18 FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 19

The fourth story features Loki as well as one-time Young Avengers’ Hulkling and Wiccan.

FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 20 FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 21 FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 22 FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 23

What follows is a splash page of art.

FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 24

The fifth and final one-page tale features Monica Rambeau again.

FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 25

The book begins to end with the issue’s creators’ credits page.

FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 26

The last page teases what’s next for some of the characters in the book.

FCBD 2023 Marvel's Voices #1 spoilers 27

Hope everyone had a great FCBD 2023.

