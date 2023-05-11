FCBD 2023 Marvel’s Voices #1 Spoilers: FULL, Free & Digital 27 Interior Pages All In 1 Place With New Super-Hero Khem Debuting For Marvel!

FCBD 2023 Marvel’s Voices #1 Spoilers follows.

FULL, Free and Digital 27 Interior Pages All In 1 Place With New Super-Hero Khem Debuting For Marvel!

The book features of the debut of Khem.

That happens in the book’s first story after the issue’s introduction.

That opening tale sees Ironheart and Khem cross pathes.

The second story features Snowguard.

Then we get a two page spotlight on Monica Rambeau fka Captain Marvel and Photon and now known as Spectrum.

The third tale features Ms. Marvel.

The fourth story features Loki as well as one-time Young Avengers’ Hulkling and Wiccan.

What follows is a splash page of art.

The fifth and final one-page tale features Monica Rambeau again.

The book begins to end with the issue’s creators’ credits page.

The last page teases what’s next for some of the characters in the book.

Hope everyone had a great FCBD 2023.