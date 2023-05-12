DC Comics & Green Lantern #1 Spoilers & Review: Hal Jordan, John Stewart, Guy Gardner & Sinestro Get The Dawn Of DC Treatment!

DC Comics and Green Lantern #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) Spinning out of the events of Dark Crisis, the Guardians of Oa at the heart of the Green Lantern Corps have quarantined Sector 2814, home of the planet Earth—and its champion along with it! A heartbreaking defeat has sent Hal reeling, returning home to rediscover his roots…and find the man responsible for ruining his life: Sinestro. From the visionary team of Jeremy Adams and Xermánico (who brought you the epic Flashpoint Beyond) comes a tale of redemption, loss, and finding out that maybe…just maybe…you can go home again. At least if you’re willing to hot-wire a power ring to do it. Also featuring part one of John Stewart: <del>War Journal</del> Homecoming from writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Montos!

Green Lantern #1 Spoilers and Review.

The opening storyline catch-up and creators’ credits page is a valuable bit of business to open with so readers known where the Green Lantern Corps is Dawn of DC including Hal Jordan and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The book then opens with former boss and love interest Carol Ferroes fka Star Sapphire doing business as an aviation CEO.

She tries to avoid a returned Hal Jordan to no avail.

Carol now has a boyfriend, but has some sypathy for Hal who is looking for piloting work which she will be open to providing him.

Sinestro appears to be on Earth hearing bar patrons happy to have Hal Jordan’s Green Lantern back.

Then we pivot to Hal Jordan witnessing a villain named Steel Fury running roughshod over the city where even the police are unable to stop the new threat.

We then inexplicably pivot to Hal Jordan doing some test pilot work.

However, he crashes the plane in a simulation it would seem.

We then inexplicable pivot back to Hal Jordan and Steel Fury.

Jordan sacrifices his truck against the villain and becomes Green Lantern to tackle this new threat.

We’re promised a few things next issue include a classic fave team of my mine called the Demolition Team; their classic Who’s Who bio is below.

The back-up features John Stewart in a homecoming tale.

There’s also a Guy Gardner tale.

He’s injured and a mentor for a Green Lantern “in the dark” that Kyle Rayner seemingly sent to him.

The book ends with them both confronted by the Revenant Queen and what appears to the remnants of the Black Lantern Corps.

The Pulse.

An interesting read for a book that probably should be called The Green Lantern Corps. The main story was interesting, but was more soap opera than action despite the ending. The back-up tales featured John Stewart and Guy Gardner, both portrayed very differently in terms of where they are in Dawn of DC, but neither was an intriguing tale. The art teams were the strength of this issue. 5.5 out of 10.