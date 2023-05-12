DC Comics & Green Lantern #1 Spoilers & Review: Hal Jordan, John Stewart, Guy Gardner & Sinestro Get The Dawn Of DC Treatment!

DC Comics and Green Lantern #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

Hal Jordan and The Green Lantern Corps logo

Hal Jordan, John Stewart, Guy Gardner and Sinestro Get The Dawn Of DC Treatment!

What To Expect.

Green Lantern #1 spoilers 0-1 Xermanico

GREEN LANTERN #1
Written by JEREMY ADAMS
Art and cover by XERMANICO
John Stewart backup written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON
John Stewart backup art by MONTOS
Variant covers by LUCIO PARRILLO and IVAN REIS
1:25 variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE
1:50 variant cover by ARIEL COLON
1:100 variant cover by XERMANICO
5th-color variant cover by PETE WOODS
$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

Spinning out of the events of Dark Crisis, the Guardians of Oa at the heart of the Green Lantern Corps have quarantined Sector 2814, home of the planet Earth—and its champion along with it! A heartbreaking defeat has sent Hal reeling, returning home to rediscover his roots…and find the man responsible for ruining his life: Sinestro. From the visionary team of Jeremy Adams and Xermánico (who brought you the epic Flashpoint Beyond) comes a tale of redemption, loss, and finding out that maybe…just maybe…you can go home again. At least if you’re willing to hot-wire a power ring to do it. Also featuring part one of John Stewart: <del>War Journal</del> Homecoming from writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Montos!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Green Lantern #1 spoilers 0-2 Lucio Parrillo with Sinestro Green Lantern #1 spoilers 0-3 Ivan Reis Green Lantern #1 spoilers 0-4 Pete Woods 5th Color with Carol Ferris Green Lantern #1 spoilers 0-5 Daniel Sampere Green Lantern #1 spoilers 0-6 Ariel Colon with Carol Ferris Green Lantern #1 spoilers 0-7 Xermanico

Green Lantern #1 Spoilers and Review.

The opening storyline catch-up and creators’ credits page is a valuable bit of business to open with so readers known where the Green Lantern Corps is Dawn of DC including Hal Jordan and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Green Lantern #1 spoilers 0-Z

The book then opens with former boss and love interest Carol Ferroes fka Star Sapphire doing business as an aviation CEO.

Green Lantern #1 spoilers 1

She tries to avoid a returned Hal Jordan to no avail.

Green Lantern #1 spoilers 3

Carol now has a boyfriend, but has some sypathy for Hal who is looking for piloting work which she will be open to providing him.

Green Lantern #1 spoilers 5

Sinestro appears to be on Earth hearing bar patrons happy to have Hal Jordan’s Green Lantern back.

Green Lantern #1 spoilers 6

Then we pivot to Hal Jordan witnessing a villain named Steel Fury running roughshod over the city where even the police are unable to stop the new threat.

Green Lantern #1 spoilers 7

We then inexplicably pivot to Hal Jordan doing some test pilot work.

Green Lantern #1 spoilers 9

However, he crashes the plane in a simulation it would seem.

Green Lantern #1 spoilers 10

We then inexplicable pivot back to Hal Jordan and Steel Fury.

Green Lantern #1 spoilers 12

Jordan sacrifices his truck against the villain and becomes Green Lantern to tackle this new threat.

Green Lantern #1 spoilers 13

We’re promised a few things next issue include a classic fave team of my mine called the Demolition Team; their classic Who’s Who bio is below.

Demolition-Team-Whos-Who-In-The-DC-Comcis-Universe

The back-up features John Stewart in a homecoming tale.

Green Lantern #1 spoilers 14

There’s also a Guy Gardner tale.

Green Lantern #1 spoilers 16

He’s injured and a mentor for a Green Lantern “in the dark” that Kyle Rayner seemingly sent to him.

Green Lantern #1 spoilers 17

The book ends with them both confronted by the Revenant Queen and what appears to the remnants of the Black Lantern Corps.

Green Lantern #1 spoilers 18

The Pulse.

An interesting read for a book that probably should be called The Green Lantern Corps. The main story was interesting, but was more soap opera than action despite the ending. The back-up tales featured John Stewart and Guy Gardner, both portrayed very differently in terms of where they are in Dawn of DC, but neither was an intriguing tale. The art teams were the strength of this issue. 5.5 out of 10.

