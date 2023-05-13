WWE Smackdown May 12, 2023 Spoilers Sees Final 3 Matches Of WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Crown A WWE Smackdown Finalist! WWE Night Of Champions 2023 Finals Set!

After WWE Raw May 8, 2023 (full spoilers) crowned Seth Rollins as the Raw contender for the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship, WWE Smackdown May 12, 2023 did the same for the Smackdown contender per the WWE report.

AJ Styles def. Edge and Rey Mysterio in World Heavyweight Title Tournament Triple Threat Match In an incredible Triple Threat Match filled with explosive moments, Edge foiled Rey Mysterio’s attempt to attack from the top rope. As The Rated-R Superstar turned, though, AJ Styles hit Edge with the Phenomenal Forearm to pick up the victory over his two WWE Hall of Fame opponents. As a result, The Phenomenal One advanced to the semifinals of the World Heavyweight Title Tournament later in the same evening.

Bobby Lashley def. Sheamus and Austin Theory in World Heavyweight Title Tournament Triple Threat Match In the final moments of the second hard-hitting Triple Threat Match of the night, Bobby Lashley locked United States Champion Austin Theory into the Hurt Lock. As Theory fought to escape, Sheamus suddenly blasted him with a Brogue Kick out of nowhere. Nevertheless, The All Mighty had the presence of mind to throw The Celtic Warrior to the ringside floor and pick up the three-count. With his victory, The All Mighty advanced to the semifinals of the World Heavyweight Title Tournament to battle AJ Styles…

…AJ Styles def. Bobby Lashley to earn the right to take on Seth “Freakin” Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Night of Champions After winning their respective Triple Threat Matches earlier in the night, AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley squared off in the semifinals of the World Heavyweight Title Tournament. At the end of the brawl, Styles ducked and sent The All Mighty into the steel post. He then hit the Phenomenal Forearm for the second time tonight to pick up the important win. With the victory, Styles earned the right to battle Seth “Freakin” Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Night of Champions.

With that, the finals are set for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Night of the Champions 2023 which WWE further reported on.

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. AJ Styles (World Heavyweight Championship) When Triple H announced the new World Heavyweight Title, the possibilities were endless for who could make history by being the first to become champion. After a grueling tournament, two contenders remain: Seth “Freakin” Rollins and AJ Styles, two Superstars with a remarkable championship pedigree. En route to this history-making match, Rollins had to go through Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat Match before defeating Finn Bálor one-on-one. Styles overcame Rey Mysterio and Edge in a Triple Threat Match, then took down Bobby Lashley in a singles clash. At WWE Night of Champions, the tenacity of The Visionary and The Phenomenal One will be put to test as both try to become world champion. Rollins won his first world title in a thrilling moment at WrestleMania 31 when he cashed in his Money in the Bank Contract during the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. In total, The Architect has won two WWE Titles and two Universal Championships. Styles, is a two-time world champion, having twice won the WWE Championship, with his second reign becoming one of the longest in recent history. Rollins and Styles have had their fair share of history as well, memorably batting each other at WWE Money in the Bank 2019 for the Universal Title, with Rollins retaining the championship on that night. The two former world champions have stood toe-to-toe more recently as well, with The Visionary scoring another victory over Styles in June of last year. Now that the stage is set for a legendary matchup, who will walk out of WWE Night of Champions as the first World Heavyweight Champion? Don’t miss all the action of WWE Night of Champions, streaming LIVE from Jeddah Superdome on Saturday, May 27 at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 airs on May 27, 2023.