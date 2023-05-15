A Question of Silence arrives on Blu-ray in June

What would cause three women who don’t seem connected to kill? That’s at the heart of Marleen Gorris’ A Question of Silence. Her directorial debut gained major notice on the art house scene. A housewife, a secretary and a waitress are at a dress shop when the housewife attempts to shoplift an outfit. When she’s confronted by the male owner, the housewife and the other two women brutally kill the guy. Why? That’s up to a female criminal psychiatrist to discover. This becomes tricky because the three women don’t want to talk about it. A Question of Silence started Marleen Gorris onto her cinematic journey that would lead to her winning the Best Foreign Film for Antonio’s Line. In the coming months, Cult Epics will also be releasing Gorris’ second and third feature films. Here’s the press release from Cult Epics with all the details:
Cult Epics releases Marleen Gorris A QUESTION OF SILENCE
Premiere on Blu-ray & DVD June 13, 2023.
Los Angeles, CA (May, 2023)
“A riveting and controversial movie…a must see! – The Los Angeles Times
Synopsis: Three Women, strangers with no premeditated thoughts kill a male shopkeeper in the middle of the day, a female psychiatrist (Cox Habbema) is assigned to the case to find out why.
This provocative, radical, acclaimed foreign film was a hit both in Holland and abroad when it was released in theaters and is a feminist classic today, directed by Marleen Gorris of the Oscar winning “Antonio’s Line.”
This is the first release of the Trilogy of Marleen Gorris, which also includes Broken Mirrors (due August 2023) and The Last Island (due October 2023).
A QUESTION OF SILENCE Blu-ray / DVD
Price: $34.95 / $29.95
Street Date: June 13, 2023
Production Year: 1982
Country: Netherlands
Video run time: Approx. 97 Mins
Language: Dutch language w/optional English subtitles
Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1
Audio: LPCM 2.0 Mono /DTS-HD MA 2.0 Mono (Blu-ray)
LPCM 2.0 Mono/Dolby Digital 2.0 Mono DVD)
Label: Cult Epics
Distributor: MVD Entertainment Group
Blu-ray/DVD Cat.no. CE206/ CE207
BD/DVD UP 881190020692 / 881190020791
Rating: Not Rated
Region: Region Free
SPECIAL FEATURES
2K HD Transfer and Restoration
Audio Commentary by Film Scholar Patricia Pisters
Interview with director Marleen Gorris (Cinevisie, 1982)
Interview with actress Cox Habbema (Cinevisie, 1982)
Polygoon Journal Newsreel (1982)
Promotional Gallery
Original Theatrical Trailer
Cult Epics Trailers
Dual-layered Disc
Double-sided Sleeve (Blu-ray only)