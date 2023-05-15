A Question of Silence arrives on Blu-ray in June

What would cause three women who don’t seem connected to kill? That’s at the heart of Marleen Gorris’ A Question of Silence. Her directorial debut gained major notice on the art house scene. A housewife, a secretary and a waitress are at a dress shop when the housewife attempts to shoplift an outfit. When she’s confronted by the male owner, the housewife and the other two women brutally kill the guy. Why? That’s up to a female criminal psychiatrist to discover. This becomes tricky because the three women don’t want to talk about it. A Question of Silence started Marleen Gorris onto her cinematic journey that would lead to her winning the Best Foreign Film for Antonio’s Line. In the coming months, Cult Epics will also be releasing Gorris’ second and third feature films. Here’s the press release from Cult Epics with all the details:

Cult Epics releases Marleen Gorris A QUESTION OF SILENCE 

Premiere on Blu-ray & DVD June 13, 2023. 

Los Angeles, CA (May, 2023) 

“A riveting and controversial movie…a must see! – The Los Angeles Times

Synopsis: Three Women, strangers with no premeditated thoughts kill a male shopkeeper in the middle of the day, a female psychiatrist (Cox Habbema) is assigned to the case to find out why. 

This provocative, radical, acclaimed foreign film was a hit both in Holland and abroad when it was released in theaters and is a feminist classic today, directed by Marleen Gorris of the Oscar winning “Antonio’s Line.”

This is the first release of the Trilogy of Marleen Gorris, which also includes Broken Mirrors (due August 2023) and The Last Island (due October 2023).

A QUESTION OF SILENCE Blu-ray / DVD

Price:                                    $34.95 / $29.95

Street Date:                              June 13, 2023

Production Year:                      1982

Country:                                   Netherlands

Video run time:           Approx. 97 Mins

Language:                                Dutch language w/optional English subtitles

Aspect Ratio:                           1.66:1

Audio:                                      LPCM 2.0 Mono /DTS-HD MA 2.0 Mono (Blu-ray)

                                                 LPCM 2.0 Mono/Dolby Digital 2.0 Mono DVD)

Label:                                      Cult Epics

Distributor:                              MVD Entertainment Group 

Blu-ray/DVD Cat.no.              CE206/ CE207

BD/DVD UP                           881190020692 / 881190020791

Rating:                                     Not Rated

Region:                                    Region Free

SPECIAL FEATURES

2K HD Transfer and Restoration

Audio Commentary by Film Scholar Patricia Pisters

Interview with director Marleen Gorris (Cinevisie, 1982)

Interview with actress Cox Habbema (Cinevisie, 1982)

Polygoon Journal Newsreel (1982)

Promotional Gallery

Original Theatrical Trailer

Cult Epics Trailers

Dual-layered Disc

Double-sided Sleeve (Blu-ray only)

