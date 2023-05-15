A Question of Silence arrives on Blu-ray in June

What would cause three women who don’t seem connected to kill? That’s at the heart of Marleen Gorris’ A Question of Silence. Her directorial debut gained major notice on the art house scene. A housewife, a secretary and a waitress are at a dress shop when the housewife attempts to shoplift an outfit. When she’s confronted by the male owner, the housewife and the other two women brutally kill the guy. Why? That’s up to a female criminal psychiatrist to discover. This becomes tricky because the three women don’t want to talk about it. A Question of Silence started Marleen Gorris onto her cinematic journey that would lead to her winning the Best Foreign Film for Antonio’s Line. In the coming months, Cult Epics will also be releasing Gorris’ second and third feature films. Here’s the press release from Cult Epics with all the details:

Synopsis: Three Women, strangers with no premeditated thoughts kill a male shopkeeper in the middle of the day, a female psychiatrist (Cox Habbema) is assigned to the case to find out why.

This provocative, radical, acclaimed foreign film was a hit both in Holland and abroad when it was released in theaters and is a feminist classic today, directed by Marleen Gorris of the Oscar winning “Antonio’s Line.”

This is the first release of the Trilogy of Marleen Gorris, which also includes Broken Mirrors (due August 2023) and The Last Island (due October 2023).

