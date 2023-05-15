Dark Horse Comics November 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Features Whoopi Goldberg’s New Grandma Super-Heroine The Change!

Dark Horse reports.

Dark Horse Comics presents a new superhero with The Change, the first graphic novel co-written by Whoopi Goldberg (The Color Purple, Sister Act) and writer/showrunner Jaime Paglia (Eureka, The Flash). Sunkanmi Akinboye (Windmaker, E.X.O.: The Legend of Wale Williams) will illustrate with Alexandria Batchelor coloring and Frank Cvetkovic lettering, and Khary Randolph will provide cover art.

Because of her lifelong love for comic books, Goldberg decided it was time to create a new kind of superhero – one who might be a little older, whose body might be a little thicker…and whose breasts may or may not be the same size. She is also smack in the middle of menopause which, along with chills and hot flashes, also gave her some unexpected superpowers. The iconic actor, producer and author matched minds and wits with Jaime Paglia, someone “just as outside the box as I am,” says Goldberg, to take the story to the next level. And, thus, The Change was born.

Isabel Frost is a woman who has spent her life as wife, mother, grandmother – a life she feels isn’t all she had hoped for, with a husband who has grown in another direction. A college graduate with a degree in science, Isabel is an amazing gamer, who plays with people all over the country. With the help of her comic-loving grandson and irreverent best friend, she must learn to control her abilities and embrace her new identity as The Change – both the change of life AND her surprising and extraordinary superpowers.

The Change HC will span 72 pages, measuring 6.625 x 10.1875”, and will arrive in bookstores November 28, 2023 and comic shops November 29, 2023. It is now available to pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and your local comic shop and bookstore for $17.99.

About Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg is one of an elite group of artists who have won the Grammy, the Academy Award, the Golden Globe, the Emmy and a Tony. She is also a prolific producer, bestselling author and entrepreneur and she is well-known around the world for her many humanitarian endeavors. Whoopi currently has recurring roles on Amazon’s “Harlem” and the EPIX series, “Godfather of Harlem.” She reprised her iconic role of Guinan in season two of the Paramount+ series, “Star Trek: Picard” and lent her voice to the recent animated features “Luck” (Apple TV+) and “My Father’s Dragon” (Netflix). She starred in the 2020 adaptation of Stephen King’s best-selling novel “The Stand,” and she appears in and produced the critically-acclaimed feature film, “Till,” for MGM’s Orion Pictures, which has amassed countless awards and honors since its release in late 2022. She will appear in the highly-anticipated Amazon Prime Video series based on Neil Gaiman’s “Anansi Boys.”

About Jaime Paglia

Non-EGOT-winner, Jaime Paglia, is a film and television writer/producer/director and the co-creator of the record-setting television series, Eureka, the longest-running original series in Syfy Channel’s history. He was the executive producer/co-showrunner of Scream for MTV, adapted from the iconic feature film franchise released by Dimension Films. Paglia also served as co-executive producer on The Flash for The CW. Most recently, he was consulting producer for the ground-breaking Netflix Asia prison drama, Nowhere Man; consulting producer for HBO Asia’s second season of Golden Bell Award-winning teen drama, The Teenage Psychic; and consulting producer for HBO Asia’s upcoming horror drama, Dead Island. Paglia is currently the creator/showrunner of a new drama series in development for Netflix and Kapital Entertainment. He has sold original pilots and feature films to Netflix, Fox Television, ABC Studios, Universal Cable Productions, TNT, Disney Channel Networks, New Line Cinema, MTV Films, Appian Way Productions, MGM Television, Weed Road Pictures, and The Canton Company, among others.