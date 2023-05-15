DC Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Bloodwynd & Doomsday Return Teasing The Next Big Superman Event!

DC Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Bloodwynd and Doomsday Return Teasing The Next Big Superman Event!

Popverse reports.

Action Comics Presents: Doomsday Special #1

Written by: Dan Watters

Art by: Eddy Barrows

Covers by: Björn Barends, Puppeteer Lee, Lucio Parrillo, Clayton Crain and Jon Bogdanove

It is a creature beyond reason—and the only force in the universe strong enough to kill Superman. It’s Doomsday, the living embodiment of death, destruction, and evolution! In the wake of Dark Crisis and Lazarus Planet, King Doomsday now sits on a throne of skulls across a river of blood, holding court over the demons that swarm in the depths of Hell…and he may have just found a way back to the land of the living. It’s now up to Supergirl and Martian Manhunter to drive the beast back and see that he never again returns to our earthly plane—even if they must die to do it! Plus: the return of Bloodwynd, the debut of the Doomhounds, and a clue to the next big Superman event!

48 pages One-Shot

In stores: August 29, 2023