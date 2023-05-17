DC Comics & Titans #1 Spoilers & Review: A Death In The Family For Dawn Of DC’s Justice League?!

DC Comics and Titans #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

Titans logo blue

A Death In The Family For Dawn Of DC’s Justice League?!

What To Expect.

Titans #1 spoilers 0-1 Nicola Scott

TITANS #1
Written by TOM TAYLOR
Art and cover by NICOLA SCOTT
Variant cover by JIM LEE
Variant cover by JEN BARTEL
1:25 variant cover by DAN MORA
1:50 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO
Blank variant cover
1:100 foil variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

The Dark Crisis is over, and the Justice League is no more. Now, a new team must rise and protect the Earth…Titans, go!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Titans #1 spoilers 0-2 Jim Lee Titans #1 spoilers 0-3 Dan Mora Titans #1 spoilers 0-4 Simone Di Meo Titans #1 spoilers 0-5 Jen Bartel with Nightwing Titans #1 spoilers 0-6 Nathan Szerdy with Starfire Titans #1 spoilers 0-7 Nathan Szerdy with Starfire Titans #1 spoilers 0-Y Bruno Redondo Trading Card variant cover Titans #1 spoilers 0-Z Blank variant cover

Titans #1 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with a generational DC icon, Justice League member and Titan getting shot and coming to terms with his seeming pending death.

Titans #1 spoilers 3

We then move to Blüdhaven now not only the town that Nightwing patrols, but the town where the Titans are based (sorry San Francisco).

Titans #1 spoilers 4

However, the christening of the new Titans Tower takes a backburner when a threat emerges elsewhere requirng the Titans efforts.

Titans #1 spoilers 5

Titano has attacked a nuclear plant and each Titan get a spotlight on how they are helping resolve the issue.

Titans #1 spoilers 6

Peacemaker enters the scene, with the military, sent by Amanda Waller to take care of the situation.

Titans #1 spoilers 7

Instead of the military executing Titano and Beast Boy, who morphed into a giant monster himself to deal with the threat, Nightwing has his teammates end the threat in a non-lethal way.

Titans #1 spoilers 8

Peacemaker then tells the Titans the President of the United States wants to the Titans to work for the government.

Titans #1 spoilers 9

They refuse which means that Peacemaker tells Amanda Waller that the Titans will be a threat to her plans as teased in this week’s free Dawn of DC Primer 2023 (full spoilers here)

Titans #1 spoilers 10

The team returns to their HQ only to find their friend the corpse of Wally West the Flash?!

Titans #1 spoilers 11

The Pulse.

A pretty solid debut issue with amazing art, characterization and action. I’m not a fan of implausible cliffhangers since Wally West will star in The Flash #800 and the relaunch of a Dawn of DC The Flash #1. It also appears this issue takes place before the Flahs #798 (full spoilers here) as Flash only said “good bye” to two of his three kids and wife. Nonetheless, I’m intrigued to see where this plot point goes. 8 out of 10.

