DC Comics & Titans #1 Spoilers & Review: A Death In The Family For Dawn Of DC’s Justice League?!

DC Comics and Titans #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

A Death In The Family For Dawn Of DC’s Justice League?!

What To Expect.

TITANS #1

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Variant cover by JIM LEE

Variant cover by JEN BARTEL

1:25 variant cover by DAN MORA

1:50 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Blank variant cover

1:100 foil variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) The Dark Crisis is over, and the Justice League is no more. Now, a new team must rise and protect the Earth…Titans, go!

Titans #1 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with a generational DC icon, Justice League member and Titan getting shot and coming to terms with his seeming pending death.

We then move to Blüdhaven now not only the town that Nightwing patrols, but the town where the Titans are based (sorry San Francisco).

However, the christening of the new Titans Tower takes a backburner when a threat emerges elsewhere requirng the Titans efforts.

Titano has attacked a nuclear plant and each Titan get a spotlight on how they are helping resolve the issue.

Peacemaker enters the scene, with the military, sent by Amanda Waller to take care of the situation.

Instead of the military executing Titano and Beast Boy, who morphed into a giant monster himself to deal with the threat, Nightwing has his teammates end the threat in a non-lethal way.

Peacemaker then tells the Titans the President of the United States wants to the Titans to work for the government.

They refuse which means that Peacemaker tells Amanda Waller that the Titans will be a threat to her plans as teased in this week’s free Dawn of DC Primer 2023 (full spoilers here)

The team returns to their HQ only to find their friend the corpse of Wally West the Flash?!

The Pulse.

A pretty solid debut issue with amazing art, characterization and action. I’m not a fan of implausible cliffhangers since Wally West will star in The Flash #800 and the relaunch of a Dawn of DC The Flash #1. It also appears this issue takes place before the Flahs #798 (full spoilers here) as Flash only said “good bye” to two of his three kids and wife. Nonetheless, I’m intrigued to see where this plot point goes. 8 out of 10.