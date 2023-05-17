What’s Love Got To Do With It? arrives Digitally on May 26

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Shekhar Kapur (Elizabeth) and written and produced by Jemima Khan (Impeachment: American Crime Story) What’s Love Got to Do with It? stars Primetime Emmy® Award nominee Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery), Shabana Azmi (Halo), Academy Award® and BAFTA winner Emma Thompson (Matilda), Sajal Aly (Yakeen Ka Safar), Asim Chaudhry (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Jeff Mirza (Eternals) and Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan as himself. A delightfully charming rom-com with a modern twist, What’s Love Got to Do with It? will be available for digital rental and purchase on all major platforms starting May 26.



A heartwarming cross-cultural comedy, the film has enchanted audiences worldwide since premiering at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and winning Best Comedy at the 2022 Rome Film Festival.



Ivor Novello Lifetime Achievement Award-winning and Mercury Prize nominated composer, Nitin Sawhney CBE, created the music for the film with British-Pakistani record producer, DJ, songwriter, and musician Naughty Boy, who brought his production and writing skills to the soundtrack alongside three-time BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominee Joy Crookes. The film features an original song by Naughty Boy called “Mahi Sona (The Wedding Song)” with a special vocal performance from star Lily James. Kanika Kapoor and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan are also featured on the soundtrack, with Rahat appearing in the film itself.



How do you find lasting love in today’s world? For documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe (Lily James), swiping right has only delivered an endless stream of Mr. Wrongs, to her eccentric mother Cath’s (Emma Thompson) dismay. For Zoe’s childhood friend and neighbor Kaz (Shazad Latif), the answer is to follow his parents’ example and opt for an arranged (or “assisted”) marriage to a bright and beautiful bride from Pakistan. As Zoe films his hopeful journey from London to Lahore to marry a stranger, chosen by his parents, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from a profoundly different approach to finding love.



About Shout! Studios



Shout! Studios is the filmed entertainment production and distribution arm of Shout! Factory, specializing in all aspects of distribution, including theatrical, VOD, digital, DVD/Blu-ray, and broadcast. Shout! Studios works with creators at the forefront of pop culture, driving creative expression and diversity in independent storytelling. Shout! Studios finances, produces, acquires, and distributes an eclectic slate of movies, award-winning animated features, specialty films and series from rising and established talent, filmmakers, and producers. Shout’s upcoming releases include action-comedy Showdown At The Grand, starring Oscar®-winner Terrence Howard and Dolph Lundgren, neo-Western thriller Head Count starring Aaron Jaukobenko, Melanie Zanetti, and Ryan Kwanten, and documentary feature Refuge from levelFilm, Katie Couric Media and Artemis Rising. Recent releases include epic fantasy adventure The Magic Flute, executive produced by Roland Emmerich and starring Jack Wolfe and Oscar®-winner F. Murray Abraham, the sci-fi comedy-drama Linoleum, starring Jim Gaffigan and Rhea Seehorn , Oliver Stone’s JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass, the critically acclaimed Shout! Studios original Western Old Henry, starring Tim Blake Nelson, comedy-drama Language Lessons, directed by Natalie Morales and starring Morales and Mark Duplass, comedy-drama Misbehaviour, starring Keira Knightley and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Standing Up, Falling Down, starring Ben Schwartz and Billy Crystal.

About STUDIOCANAL (a CANAL+ Company)

STUDIOCANAL, a 100% affiliate of CANAL+ Group held by Vivendi, is Europe’s leader in production, distribution and international sales of feature films and series, operating in all five major European markets – France, United Kingdom, Germany, Benelux and Spain – as well as in Australia and New Zealand. It finances and produces around 30 films per year, distributes around 50 films per year and owns one of the largest film libraries in the world, boasting nearly 7 000 titles from 60 countries, spanning 100 years of film history. 20 million euros has been invested into the restoration of 700 classic films over the past 5 years. STUDIOCANAL also produces more than 200 hours of TV series each year at an international level. All productions take place directly through STUDIOCANAL entities or with its award-winning network of European production companies (STUDIOCANAL Series, LAILAPS FILMS, RED PRODUCTION COMPANY, URBAN MYTH FILMS, BAMBÚ PRODUCCIONES, STUDIOCANAL ORIGINAL, 2e BUREAU, SUNNYMARCH TV, SAM Productions, DUTCH FILMWORKS).