Creepshow Collector’s Edition gets scarier with 4K UHD in June

While George Romero is remembered as the father of modern movie zombies, the director enjoyed scaring audiences in other ways. In the early ’80s, Romero teamed up with Stephen King to create Creepshow, a tribute to the kinda tales you’d read in Tales from the Crypt and The Vault of Horror comic books. Five different tales shocked audiences with a cast that included Hal Holbrook (The Fog), Adrienne Barbeau (Swamp Thing), Leslie Nielsen (Police Squad), Ted Danson (Cheers) and E. G. Marshall (Superman II). The movie proved to be a success in 1982. Now Scream Factory is upgrading the movie to 4K UHD so you can spot more scares. Fans can also get a version of the 4K UHD that comes with enamel pins, posters, lobby cards and more. Here is the press release from Scream Factory with all the details and links:
“Romero and King have approached this movie with humor and affection, as well as an appreciation of the macabre.” – Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times
In CREEPSHOW, masters of the macabre – writer Stephen King and director George A. Romero – conjure up five shocking yarns, each a virtuoso exercise in the ghouls-and-gags style of classic '50s horror comics.
|A murdered man emerges from the grave for Father’s Day cake. A meteor’s ooze makes everything … grow. A professor selects his wife as a snack for a crated creature. A scheming husband plants two lovers up to their necks in terror. A malevolent millionaire with an insect phobia becomes the prey of a cockroach army. Add the spirited performances of an excellent cast (Hal Holbrook, Adrienne Barbeau, Leslie Nielsen, Ted Danson, E.G. Marshall and King himself) and the ghoulish makeup wizardry of Tom Savini, and you have a non-stop, thrilling ride in CREEPSHOW.
