DC Comics & Wonder Woman #799 Spoilers & Review: Whatever Happened To The Warrior Of Truth?

DC Comics and Wonder Woman #799 Spoilers and Review follows.

Whatever Happened To The Warrior Of Truth?

WONDER WOMAN #799
Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD
Art by TERRY DODSON, PAULINA GANUCHEAU, and more!
Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE
Variant cover by RAHZZAH
Variant cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON
1:25 variant cover by CRIS DELARA
1:50 foil variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE
$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

A landmark two-part celebration of Wonder Woman’s adventures begins, as an all-star lineup of creators asks, “Whatever happened to the Warrior of Truth?” After the events of Revenge of the Gods, Diana enters the caves of Themyscira’s Healing Island for a much-needed respite, but she emerges someplace unexpected…the fantastical dreams of her greatest allies and enemies! The startling visions lead directly to next month’s Wonder Woman #800 and new twists in the saga of the Amazing Amazon!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Wonder Woman #799 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with an Etta Candy dream sequence what Wonder Woman is actually trapped in.

After a brief battle with the Cheetah, they all get together for a picnic.

Then we have Siegfried dream sequence that Wonder Woman is also trapped in?!

They wage war against giants during Ragnarok.

Then a Steve Trevor dream sequence follows with, you guessed it, Wonder Woman trapped again.

This time its a battle set during World War II where she save him.

Next up is a Nubia dream sequence and you know what that means for Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman directly deals with an attack on Themyscira, but Nubia was hoping Wonder Woman would have asked for her help.

The book ends in the real world with Wonder Woman on Themyscira trapped in her sleep as she heals from the events of Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods?!

The Pulse.

I’m not a fan of dream sequences unless they are consquential. We’ll see with part 2 in next month’s milestone Wonder Woman #799. Ecclectic art teams tealling elcclectic tales of fantasy for the most part. 6 out of 10.

