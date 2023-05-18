Image Comics June 2023 Solicitatons Spoilers Sees Artistic Icons Join Battle Chasers #10 Marking Series Return After 22 Years!

PORTLAND, Ore… — Joe Madureira’s beloved fantasy series returns in an action-packed new story in the upcoming Battle Chasers #10 this June from Image Comics. This exciting new chapter—with interior art by game-and-comics sensation Ludo Lullabi—will feature a line-up of variant covers by some of the hottest names in comics including, J. Scott Campbell, Chris Bachalo, Skottie Young, and Mirka Andolfo.

Battle Chasers #10 tells the bloody tale of retired swordsman Garrison and the fugitive Red Monika as they face off against Maestro’s gang of supernatural killers-the Martial Paladins! This long-awaited tenth issue is bursting at the seams with 36 pages of story and no ads!

Battle Chasers #10 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, June 14:

Cover A by Lullabi – Diamond Code APR230054

Cover B by Madureira – Diamond Code APR230055

Cover C by J. Scott Campbell – Diamond Code APR230056

Cover D by Humberto Ramos – Diamond Code APR230057

Cover E by Chris Bachalo – Diamond Code APR230058

Cover F by Skottie Young – Diamond Code APR230059

Cover G by Mirka Andolfo – Diamond Code APR230060

Battle Chasers #10 will also be available across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play.