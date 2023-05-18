Image Comics June 2023 Solicitatons Spoilers Sees Artistic Icons Join Battle Chasers #10 Marking Series Return After 22 Years!
Image Comics reports.
BATTLE CHASERS #10 TO FEATURE VARIANT COVERS BY TOP TALENT J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, CHRIS BACHALO, SKOTTIE YOUNG & MIRKA ANDOLFO
PORTLAND, Ore… — Joe Madureira’s beloved fantasy series returns in an action-packed new story in the upcoming Battle Chasers #10 this June from Image Comics. This exciting new chapter—with interior art by game-and-comics sensation Ludo Lullabi—will feature a line-up of variant covers by some of the hottest names in comics including, J. Scott Campbell, Chris Bachalo, Skottie Young, and Mirka Andolfo.
Battle Chasers #10 tells the bloody tale of retired swordsman Garrison and the fugitive Red Monika as they face off against Maestro’s gang of supernatural killers-the Martial Paladins! This long-awaited tenth issue is bursting at the seams with 36 pages of story and no ads!
Battle Chasers #10 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, June 14:
- Cover A by Lullabi – Diamond Code APR230054
- Cover B by Madureira – Diamond Code APR230055
- Cover C by J. Scott Campbell – Diamond Code APR230056
- Cover D by Humberto Ramos – Diamond Code APR230057
- Cover E by Chris Bachalo – Diamond Code APR230058
- Cover F by Skottie Young – Diamond Code APR230059
- Cover G by Mirka Andolfo – Diamond Code APR230060
Battle Chasers #10 will also be available across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play.
Those additional covers follows.
The full solicitation for this book, as well as a few preview pages, are here. Battle Chasers #10 lands on shelves June 14, 2023.