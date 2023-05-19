AWA Studios August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Red With Red Zone!

John Babos

News

AWA Studios August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Red With Red Zone!

Red Zone logo AWA

Solicitation and cover follows.

RED ZONE TPB

RED ZONE TPB
(W) Cullen Bunn (CA) Lee Loughridge (A/CA) Mike Deodato

Called in by the U.S. government for a secret international mission to Russia, unassuming American professor of Russian and Slavic Studies at NYU Randall Crane finds his history in the Soviet Union begin to thaw and reveal itself. When the team of commandos sent to protect him end up dead, Randall finds himself forced to fight his way out of the former U.S.S.R. using skills he thought he’d left dead and buried in the cold, hard streets of the Mother Russia a lifetime ago.

“Readers who enjoy espionage tales will find a lot to enjoy here. The real star…is the art.” -Comics Beat

“RED ZONE…hits all the beats and then some for a story of this nature. It’s executing the form exceptionally well.” -Multiversity Comics

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023
SRP: $9.99

Interesting.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News
Clarence Gilyard Jr 0

Actor Clarence Gilyard, Jr., Best Known For Roles In Walker, Texas Ranger & Die Hard, Passes Away At 66! RIP

Vince-McMahon-Raw-Logo-WWE-e1655911735629

What Did Former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon Have To Say During Surprise Appearance On WWE Raw?

Star-Trek-Universe-banner-series-scaled-e1643305349110

As Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Finale Arrives, Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Continues & Star Trek Strange: New Worlds Season 1 Debut Looms, James T. Kirk Cast For SNW Season 2!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse