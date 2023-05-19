AWA Studios August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Red With Red Zone!

Solicitation and cover follows.

RED ZONE TPB

(W) Cullen Bunn (CA) Lee Loughridge (A/CA) Mike Deodato

Called in by the U.S. government for a secret international mission to Russia, unassuming American professor of Russian and Slavic Studies at NYU Randall Crane finds his history in the Soviet Union begin to thaw and reveal itself. When the team of commandos sent to protect him end up dead, Randall finds himself forced to fight his way out of the former U.S.S.R. using skills he thought he’d left dead and buried in the cold, hard streets of the Mother Russia a lifetime ago.

“Readers who enjoy espionage tales will find a lot to enjoy here. The real star…is the art.” -Comics Beat

“RED ZONE…hits all the beats and then some for a story of this nature. It’s executing the form exceptionally well.” -Multiversity Comics

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: $9.99