Marvel Comics & Invincible Iron Man #6 Spoilers & Review: A Look Back At The West Coast Avengers & Silver Centurion With Fall Of X Looming Ahead!

John Babos

Spoilers

Marvel Comics and Invincible Iron Man #6 Spoilers and Review follows.

West Coast Avengers logo

A Look Back At The West Coast Avengers and Silver Centurion With Fall Of X Looming Ahead!

What To Expect.

Invincible Iron Man #6 spoilers 0-1 Kael Ngu with West Coast Avengers & Silver Centurion

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #6
GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Andrea Di Vito (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU
VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA
SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO
CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY BOB LAYTON

BLAST TO THE PAST!

It’s the untold story of Iron Man vs. the West Coast Avengers! But why is he fighting the likes of Wonder Man and Hawkeye? And how do the events of the past affect Tony’s future?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Invincible Iron Man #6 spoilers 0-3 Stephen Segovia with Silver Centurion Invincible Iron Man #6 spoilers 0-4 Rose Besch with Emma Frost Invincible Iron Man #6 spoilers 0-2 Ario Anindito Spider-Verse Invincible Iron Man #6 spoilers 0-5 Bob Layton with Iron Man armory

The above Bob Layton variant cover connects with others from this series and comes together like so below.

Invincible Iron Man #1 connecting variant covers Bob Layton Iron Man armory

Here’s just the pencils.

Invincible Iron Man #1 second print cover Bob Layton black and white Iron Man armory

Invincible Iron Man #6 also has a second print based on the interior art from the issue.

Invincible Iron Man #6 spoilers 0-6 Andrea Di Vito Second Print

Invincible Iron Man #6 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with Tony Stark getting readers caught up on what’s been happening in previous issues of this series.

Invincible Iron Man #6 spoilers 1

Leading him to think back on a Silver Centurion ere adventure with the West Coast Avengers.

Invincible Iron Man #6 spoilers 2

It was a fight to test tech.

Invincible Iron Man #6 spoilers 3

Looks like the military was testing out tech to deal with Magneto’s helmet’s special abilities.

Invincible Iron Man #6 spoilers 4

The military asks Tony Stark to have Iron Man deliver the special new tech to Nick Fury of S.H.I.E.L.D. due to psyhic mutant spy.

Invincible Iron Man #6 spoilers 5

Well, Iron Man meets Nick Fury, but dicerns that it’s really Emma Frost who is that mutant spy.

Invincible Iron Man #6 spoilers 7

She is controlling Stilt-Man and Doctor Octopus as well Rhino with Hydro-Man and Electro.

Invincible Iron Man #6 spoilers 9

The old adventure ends with Emma Frost with the special tech and Iron Man none the wiser until now.

Invincible Iron Man #6 spoilers 10

However, back to modern problems sees War Machine help Iron Man arm up to take on Feilong who now owns his Stark Unlimited and has created the Stark Sentinels to take on and out mutants.

Invincible Iron Man #6 spoilers 11

The Pulse.

It was an interesting writing mechanism to tell a flashback that is relevant to an upcoming storyline, but is done in a unique way. Tony Stark wants to be a writer. Interesting. A nice look like at the WCA and Silver Centurion era with a black costumed Spider-Man cameo. Intrigued by what’s next in the modern day as Fall of X looms. 8.5 out of 10.

