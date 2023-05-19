Marvel Comics & Invincible Iron Man #6 Spoilers & Review: A Look Back At The West Coast Avengers & Silver Centurion With Fall Of X Looming Ahead!

Marvel Comics and Invincible Iron Man #6 Spoilers and Review follows.

A Look Back At The West Coast Avengers and Silver Centurion With Fall Of X Looming Ahead!

What To Expect.

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #6

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Andrea Di Vito (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY BOB LAYTON BLAST TO THE PAST! It’s the untold story of Iron Man vs. the West Coast Avengers! But why is he fighting the likes of Wonder Man and Hawkeye? And how do the events of the past affect Tony’s future? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

The above Bob Layton variant cover connects with others from this series and comes together like so below.

Here’s just the pencils.

Invincible Iron Man #6 also has a second print based on the interior art from the issue.

Invincible Iron Man #6 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with Tony Stark getting readers caught up on what’s been happening in previous issues of this series.

Leading him to think back on a Silver Centurion ere adventure with the West Coast Avengers.

It was a fight to test tech.

Looks like the military was testing out tech to deal with Magneto’s helmet’s special abilities.

The military asks Tony Stark to have Iron Man deliver the special new tech to Nick Fury of S.H.I.E.L.D. due to psyhic mutant spy.

Well, Iron Man meets Nick Fury, but dicerns that it’s really Emma Frost who is that mutant spy.

She is controlling Stilt-Man and Doctor Octopus as well Rhino with Hydro-Man and Electro.

The old adventure ends with Emma Frost with the special tech and Iron Man none the wiser until now.

However, back to modern problems sees War Machine help Iron Man arm up to take on Feilong who now owns his Stark Unlimited and has created the Stark Sentinels to take on and out mutants.

The Pulse.

It was an interesting writing mechanism to tell a flashback that is relevant to an upcoming storyline, but is done in a unique way. Tony Stark wants to be a writer. Interesting. A nice look like at the WCA and Silver Centurion era with a black costumed Spider-Man cameo. Intrigued by what’s next in the modern day as Fall of X looms. 8.5 out of 10.