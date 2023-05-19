Titan Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Delivers M.O.R.I.A.R.T.Y. Clockwork Empire With Sherlock Holmes & Watson, Jekyll & Hyde & More!

Titan Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Delivers M.O.R.I.A.R.T.Y. Clockwork Empire With Sherlock Holmes and Watson, Jekyll andHyde and More!

Solicitation and cover follows.

MORIARTY CLOCKWORK EMPIRE TPB

M.O.R.I.A.R.T.Y.: CLOCKWORK EMPIRE TPB
(W) Frederic Duval, Jean-Pierre Pecau (A/CA) Stevan Subic

ILLUSTRATED BY STEVAN SUBRIC – ARTIST ON DC’S RIDDLER: YEAR ONE COMICS BY PAUL DANO!

In an alternate history of the London you know and love, Holmes and Watson are on the case of evil card-playing clockwork automatons, the case of a monstrous beast killed in the smoky backroom of an opium den, and the strange alter ego of one Henry Jekyll…

COLLECTS ISSUES #1-4.
In Shops: Aug 30, 2023
SRP: $19.99

Intriguing.

