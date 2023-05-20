Official Top 35 Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Symbiote Spider-Man 2099, Immortal Thor, Alpha Flight, Daredevil Ends, Uncanny Avengers, X-Men, Star Wars & More!

Official Top 35 Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Symbiote Spider-Man 2099, Immortal Thor, Alpha Flight, Daredevil Ends, Uncanny Avengers, X-Men, Star Wars and More!

Following the leaked Marvel Comics August 2023 solicitations earlier in the week we now have the official full Marvel Comics August 2023 solicitations. From them we picked our Top 35. Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 35

ALPHA FLIGHT #1 (OF 5)

ED BRISSON (W) • SCOTT GODLEWSKI (A) • Cover by LEONARD KIRK

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • VARIANT COVER BY Arthur Adams

SAVING CANADA…FROM THE MUTANT MENACE?!

GUARDIAN, PUCK, SNOWBIRD and SHAMAN return, as a terrestrial ALPHA FLIGHT bursts onto the scene! But what schism will pit these heroes against their former teammates AURORA, NORTHSTAR and NEMESIS, as well as Aurora’s beau, FANG? The FALL OF X has changed the game, and will Alpha Flight soar to new heights…or be crushed under the weight of an impossible mission? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31

ZEB WELLS, KAARE ANDREWS & MORE! (W)

JOHN ROMITA JR., PATRICK GLEASON, KAARE ANDREWS & MORE! (A)

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. • WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG • NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

SPECIAL OVERSIZED ISSUE! – NYC VS. TOMBSTONE! Peter Parker is the best man, and Tombstone is walking the bride down the aisle! That’s right – Janice Lincoln and Randy Robertson are tying the knot, and there’s NO WAY all the crime bosses in NYC aren’t seeing this as an opportunity to off Tombstone. This story sets up our big Spider-Event of Zeb and Johnny’s second year on ASM, and that’s just the HALF of it! Also in this issue: bachelor/bachelorette parties, other ASM-story preludes, glimpses of some of the biggest unannounced Spider-projects and extra bonus awesomeness! 96 PGS./Rated T …$9.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #32

ZEB WELLS (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

GODS VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

DISNEY100 EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY GIADA PERISSONOTTO

BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY100 EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY GIADA PERISSONOTTO

VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

Two of Spider-Man’s villains are forming the deadliest team-up he’s ever had to face. But are they after Spidey? Or is he just in the way of something bigger?

Patrick Gleason rejoins the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN crew for the darkest arc of ASM yet! 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • JULIAN SHAW (A) • Cover by CORIN HOWELL

VARIANT COVER BY CLARICE “SAOWEE” MENGUITO

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

HALLOWS’ EVE RETURNS! HALLOWS’ EVE’s big play to break Chasm out of jail! You don’t want to miss this! PLUS, find out what the HELLFIRE GALA means to the Spider-World THIS year! It is INTENSE! 40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AVENGERS #4

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by STUART IMMONEN

AVENGERS CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

AVENGERS CONNECTING SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO • CORNER BOX VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

Battle is joined as the Avengers race to combat the Ashen Combine. But with Lord Ennui, the Citysmith, Idol Alabaster, the Dead and Meridian Diadem scattered across the planet, each with their own city for prey, have the Avengers spread themselves too thin? United, the Avengers stand. But divided…? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #3

EVE L. EWING (W) • CHRIS ALLEN (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY IAN BERTRAM • VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

DEATHLOK’S NEW TARGET: T’CHALLA! The five crime families that rule Birnin T’Chaka have heard the rumors that the Black Panther is lurking in the shadows, so they bring in a hired gun to help protect their interests…the cyborg assassin known as DEATHLOK! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #1 (OF 4)

DENIZ CAMP (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A) • Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA • VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

TO SAVE THE FUTURE!

The Children of the Vault are back, and they are determined to be humanity’s salvation! But not everything is as it seems, and every utopia has its costs. What is the motivation behind these highly evolved beings gifting the world with their advanced technology? And how do Bishop and a now-Orchis-captured Cable figure into their plans? Find out in rising stars Deniz Camp and Luca Maresca’s miniseries! 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CLASSIFIED #1 (OF 4) *

Stay tuned for more information (including the actual title) in July! 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 *not actual title

DARK X-MEN #1 (OF 5)

STEVE FOXE (W) • JONAS SCHARF (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

X-MEN CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X-MEN CONNECTING SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WELCOME TO THE DARK X-MEN… HOPE THE WORLD SURVIVES THE EXPERIENCE! Following the explosive events of the Hellfire Gala, MADELYNE PRYOR realizes the world needs the X-Men now more than ever. HAVOK and GAMBIT have served on the team before…but never one that looks like this! And how does GIMMICK, breakout star of MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE, fall under the Goblin Queen’s sway? Find out in the most horrific installment of the X-Men saga yet! 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #14

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY • WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER

THE END! But of what? A life? A love? A marriage? Matt Murdock’s time as Daredevil? Or the latest and greatest run in one of Marvel’s most celebrated sagas? …All of the above? 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #3 (OF 5)

ROB LIEFELD & CHAD BOWERS (W) • ROB LIEFELD (A/C) • Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Variant Cover by ROD REIS

ENTER: VENOMPOOL (OKAY, SO MAYBE IT DOES GET BADDER!) VENOMPOOL! WOLVERINE! ZABU from the SAVAGE LAND! The IMPERIAL GUARD! Welcome to KILLEVILLE, Deadpool, hope you survive the experience! Just who is ARCATA, and what are her nefarious plans for everyone’s favorite Merc with a Mouth?! 40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #6

Jed MacKay (W) • Juan GEDEON (A) • Cover by Alex Ross

G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ

Many years ago, Doctor Strange fought in a five thousand-year battle called the War of the Seven Spheres. But what was it? And how did it create the mysterious threat that plagues Strange today? PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #10

RYAN NORTH (W) • LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS (W)

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Thousands of years ago, a desperate alien race built a colossal sleeper ship – an ark – to escape their dying sun, setting a course toward a new and distant world. A single volunteer was to be awakened from stasis every hundred years to serve as their protector and caretaker, before finally training the next one. But something has gone horribly wrong. The ship’s engines have failed, and the ark is trapped in a dark void – infinite, silent and deadly – where even the light of stars can’t enter. The newest caretaker awakens to an empty ship. His predecessor’s body lies decaying against a bulkhead, beneath monstrous images of impossible beings drawn in blood. And the horrifying vision of an alien on fire hovers outside the ship, as the bang of rocky fists on the hull echoes throughout darkened hallways… PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL THOR #1

AL EWING (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE • VARIANT COVER BY FRANCIS MANAPUL

MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

AL EWING, MARTÍN CÓCCOLO & ALEX ROSS GIVE THE GOD OF THUNDER THE “IMMORTAL” TREATMENT!

In Norse myths, they called him Thunderer. Vuer has he been called, and Hloriddi. The Gods know him as Asgard’s King, keeper of Mjolnir, hero of the tales. When injustice grips the Earth and ancient powers bring down the sky, he fights for those who cannot – and when the tale is done, we will know what that cost him. This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR. PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.? 56 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #9

Gerry Duggan (W) • Juan Frigeri (A) • Cover by Kael Ngu

VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

Tony Stark: Black King of the Hellfire Club! Feilong and the Stark Sentinels have beaten Iron Man and robbed him of his armor. But Tony isn’t without his resources: his father’s membership to the Hellfire Club and his new Stealth Armor! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

JEAN GREY #1 (OF 4)

LOUISE SIMONSON (W) • BERNARD CHANG (A) • Cover by AMY REEDER

MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL • VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ SUPERSTAR CREATORS TAKE JEAN GREY’S LEGACY TO FIERY NEW HEIGHTS! After the events of the Hellfire Gala, Jean’s life is in shambles. Mutantkind is in dire straits – and there’s nothing this founding X-Man can do. She’ll have to save herself first. And that means looking into her past – for the moment when it all went wrong – in a desperate attempt to save her and all Krakoa’s future. Legendary writer Louise Simonson returns to the X-Men with a story full of fan-favorite moments, heartrending revelations and pulse-pounding devastation! 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MAGNETO #1 (of 4)

J.M. DEMATTEIS (W) • TODD NAUCK (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY LUCA MARESCA

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

HOWARD THE DUCK VARIANT COVER BY GUSTAVO DUARTE

MAGNETO WAS RIGHT!

MAGNETO burst onto the scene as the most diabolical of “Evil Mutants”! But when PROFESSOR XAVIER must leave the planet for life-saving treatment, Magneto inherits a new title: TEACHER! With the NEW MUTANTS under his tutelage, how will these young and powerful mutants learn to take orders from…a super villain?! And one who tried to KILL them and their predecessors?! There are two sides to every story, and J.M. DeMatteis and Todd Nauck weave a tale that will show how Magneto Was Right…from a certain point of view. In fact, one mutant, known as IRAE, in her FIRST EVER APPEARANCE, has taken Magneto’s lessons to heart in a way that will upend even the Master of Magnetism’s best strategies! Get ready for an all-new saga set during Magneto’s tenure as Headmaster of the NEW MUTANTS, and learn how the once die-hard villain emerged as a conflicted figure in the saga of the X-MEN! 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MARVEL AGE #1000

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, DAN SLOTT, JASON AARON, MARK WAID, RAINBOW ROWELL, STEVE MCNIVEN & ARMANDO IANNUCCI, RYAN STEGMAN (W)

KAARE ANDREWS, MICHAEL ALLRED, ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO, RYAN STEGMAN, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, PEPE LARRAZ, STEVE MCNIVEN & MORE (A)

Cover by GARY FRANK

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCIS MANAPUL • VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

WRAPAROUND HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

IT’S A CELEBRATION OF THE MARVEL AGE OF COMICS – AND YOU ARE INVITED!

This massive commemorative issue includes contributions from some of the most storied creators in Marvel history, as well as a few surprises, as the classic days of Marvel are explored in depth! J. Michael Straczynski and Kaare Andrews create the Marvel Universe in a backyard! Dan Slott and Michael Allred depict a crucial turning point for Captain Marvel! Rainbow Rowell and Marguerite Sauvage explore the blossoming relationship between Cyclops and Jean Grey! The original Human Torch finds his purpose thanks to Mark Waid and Alessandro Cappuccio! The Silver Surfer confronts Mephisto under the guidance of Steve McNiven! And more, more, more! Plus: The ultimate Marvel Value Stamp, #1000! Who or what will it feature? 96 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$9.99

MARVEL’S VOICES: X-MEN #1

Greg Pak, Al Ewing, Jay Edidin & more (W) • Jan BAZALDUA, Jethro Morales, Nina Vakueva, Wilton Santos & more (A) • Cover by Bernard Chang

variant cover by David Marquez • variant cover by Betsy Cola MARVEL’S VOICES continues with this stunning anthology of all new stories celebrating Marvel’s mightiest mutants! From the exhilarating days of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters to the current halcyon days of Krakoa, these stories span the gamut of the X-Men’s history – delving into the past of some of your favorite X-Men as well as looking toward their future. With an exciting lineup of fan-favorite creators and fresh new talent, you won’t want to miss out on this issue! 56 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #2 (OF 5)

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • Cover by ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX HORLEY • VARIANT COVER BY BILL SIENKIEWICZ

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY MARCELO FERREIRA

Tearing through the City of the Dead on his quest to rescue a young runaway, Moon Knight must grapple with his past when he turns to an unlikely source for aid – LAYLA EL-FOULY, A.K.A. the SCARLET SCARAB!

But when Marc Spector is faced with a murderers’ row of dead super villains whom he helped put in the ground, can even the Fist of Khonshu defy the odds long enough to survive? Plus: Who is the JACKAL KNIGHT? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

RED GOBLIN #7

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A)

Cover by INHYUK LEE

IN CROSSBONES’ CROSSHAIRS! As the new RED GOBLIN, Normie Osborn has tried to do the right thing and in the process, has had to face down small-time criminals and lowlifes. That will leave him poorly prepared for when the bloodthirsty and brutal mercenary CROSSBONES tracks him down, intent on taking both Normie’s symbiote AND HIS LIFE! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN #11

DAN SLOTT (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A) • Cover by MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA (RE)INTRODUCING…SPIDER-BOY! The battle to save the Spider-Verse may be over, but spinning out of the restored Web of Life and Destiny returns the spectacular SPIDER-BOY, Peter Parker’s stupendous sidekick! Wait, that can’t be right – who IS this Spider-Boy, and what is his connection to the Amazing Spider-Man?! 40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A) • COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ROGE ANTONIO • MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA THERE WILL BE A NEW SYMBIOTE ON THE LOOSE! Comic legend PETER DAVID (THE INCREDIBLE HULK, SPIDER-MAN 2099) triumphantly returns to pen the next epic chapter in the Symbiote Saga alongside artist ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (CARNAGE). THIS TIME, set your time circuits ahead to the techno-dystopian future of 2099! Miguel O’Hara, A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN 2099, is facing a hostile takeover – of his own body! Kron Stone, the VENOM of 2099, wages an all-out assault on Alchemax, and the only hope of stopping him lies with the power awakened by a top-secret project gone terribly wrong. What must Miguel sacrifice to seal the bond with his new symbiote – his body? His mind? His very soul?! 40 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE INVASION #3 (OF 4)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL ACUÑA

VARIANT COVER BY ALAN QUAH

After KANG descends upon the City of Tomorrow, the Illuminati must regroup!

IRON MAN has a heart-to-heart with Tony Stark! DOCTOR DOOM – the anti-Maker – prepares his own plans to deal with this evil Reed Richards… …and the Ultimate Universe that the Maker thought he had rebuilt frays at the edges as they prepare for cosmic war! 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

UNCANNY AVENGERS #1 (OF 5)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C)

AVENGERS CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

AVENGERS CONNECTING SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X-MEN CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X-MEN CONNECTING SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

The FALL OF X calls for the return of the Avengers’ Unity Squad!

Innocent people and world leaders are dead after simultaneous attacks on the U.S. and Krakoan governments, and that means one thing: It’s time for a new squad of Avengers. False-flag attacks meant to whip up anti-mutant hysteria are unfolding, and hey, some of Steve Rogers’ best friends are mutants. Your new unity squad is: Captain America, Rogue, Deadpool, Quicksilver, Psylocke and Monet. They must solve the mystery of who the new, murderous Captain Krakoa is – and stop his team of killers from igniting the fires of a new world war. PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.? 40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

VENOM #24

AL EWING (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

VENOM THE OTHER VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA • VARIANT COVER BY SUNGHAN YUNE

STORMBREAKERS VAIRANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

PREPARE TO MEET YOUR DOOM! Doctor Doom is the most notorious and ambitious super villain in the Marvel Universe – but he’s got something Eddie Brock needs. WHAT COULD IT BE?! And what calamitous circumstance will befall both Doom and Eddie? The ambitious and explosive symbiote saga from Al Ewing welcomes guest artist SERGIO DÁVILA! Together, these two creators are going to take Eddie Brock on an adventure that will have symbiote fans talking for YEARS to come! PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WARLOCK: REBIRTH #5 (OF 5)

RON MARZ (W) • RON LIM (A/C) The grand conclusion to Adam Warlock’s journey! Will he rise above and prove himself as the better Warlock, or is Eve truly his replacement? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #25

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • COVER BY Joshua Cassara

X-MEN CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X-MEN CONNECTING SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

CORNER BOX VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS • KINGPIN VARIANT COVER BY Sergio Davilla

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

WRAPAROUND PROMO VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH • DESIGN VARIANT BY PEACH MOMOKO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

THE FALL. She’s been known as Kitty, Sprite, Ariel, Red Queen and Captain Kate. Now, as a new X-Men team finds their way through their darkest hour… SHADOWKAT emerges! 56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST – DOOMSDAY #2 (OF 4)

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • MANUEL GARCIA (A)

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA

Variant Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

FUTURE FALLOUT! MAGNETO’s aggressive action further divides the mutant community, even as GYRICH, TRASK and their secret organization take steps to ensure mutantkind will face extinction! But will A NEW HOPE arise among the X-MEN, or will this future truly come to pass? Continue the multi-decade journey into this ALL-NEW tale of the dystopic future made famous in the classic X-MEN #141-142 DAYS OF FUTURE PAST storyline, complete with SURPRISE GUEST STARS and NEW REVELATIONS! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MIRACLEMAN: THE ORIGINAL EPIC TPB

Written by MICK ANGLO, cat yronwode, GRANT MORRISON & PETER MILLIGAN

Penciled by GARRY LEACH, ALAN DAVIS, JOHN TOTLEBEN, RICK VEITCH, CHUCK AUSTEN & JOHN RIDGWAY with DON LAWRENCE, STEVE DILLON, PAUL NEARY, RICK BRYANT, JOE QUESADA & MICHAEL ALLRED

Cover by ALAN DAVIS Middle-aged reporter Michael Moran always knew he was meant for something more. And when an unexpected event leads him to reclaim his destiny, Miracleman is reborn! But the hero’s emergence prompts the return of an old friend who, beneath his success and smile, has become something terrifying. Disturbing secrets about their origins will lead to actions that fundamentally change humankind, leaving Moran to question the value of his own life. After all, what is the worth of a man when his other self is a god? MIRACLEMAN is nothing short of a revelation. The series reinvented the super hero, and forty years later stands as one of the single most influential works in the comic-book artform. This edition collects the complete original epic (A Dream of Flying, The Red King Syndrome and Olympus) – plus tales of the Warpsmiths and rare Miracleman stories! Collecting MIRACLEMAN (1985) #1, #3 and #6-16; and material from WARRIOR #1-18 and #20-21; MARVELMAN SPECIAL #1 and A1 (1989) #1 [as presented in MIRACLEMAN (2014) #1-16] – plus ALL-NEW MIRACLEMAN ANNUAL #1. 472 PGS./Mature …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95325-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE TPB

Written by NEIL GAIMAN & MARK BUCKINGHAM with MICK ANGLO

Penciled by MARK BUCKINGHAM with GEORGE PARLETT

Cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM The wait is over! Decades in the making, Neil Gaiman (Sandman) and Mark Buckingham’s (Fables) MIRACLEMAN continues the groundbreaking saga touted as the greatest super-hero story of all time! In THE SILVER AGE, Miracleman has created a utopia on Earth where gods walk among men and men have become gods. But when his long-dead friend Young Miracleman is resurrected, Miracleman finds that not everyone is ready for his brave new world! The story that ensues fractures the Miracleman family and sends Young Miracleman on a stirring quest to understand this world — and himself. It’s a touching exploration of the hero’s journey that ranges from the top of the Himalayas to the realm of the towering Black Warpsmiths — and into the secret past of the Miracleman family! Collecting MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #1-7 and material from MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM #1-6. 208 PGS./Mature …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94882-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN: THE HIDDEN YEARS OMNIBUS HC BYRNE FIRST ISSUE COVER

Written by JOHN BYRNE & STAN LEE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE, JACK KIRBY, JOHN ROMITA SR. & STEVE DITKO

Covers by JOHN BYRNE Comics legend John Byrne bridges the gap between the X-Men’s classic and all-new, all-different eras! In this series, skillfully woven between the X-Men’s 1970 cancellation and 1975 revival, thrill to previously unknown exploits of the strangest teens of all as they search the Savage Land for Magneto! Iceman goes it alone; tragedy strikes Angel; and Beast, Cyclops and Marvel Girl encounter a young mutant named Ororo! The X-Men head into space with the Fantastic Four, Sauron soars again, the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants returns, and the team faces the mysterious group the Promise! Plus: Sentinels, Kraven the Hunter, the Mole Man and the Yeti! And it all concludes with a seamless “crossover” with a classic FANTASTIC FOUR tale! Collecting X-MEN: THE HIDDEN YEARS #1-22, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #102-104, and material from X-MEN (1991) #94 and AMAZING ADULT FANTASY #14. 624 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95021-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: THE HIDDEN YEARS OMNIBUS HC BYRNE PINUP COVER [DM ONLY]

624 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95022-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #1

CHARLES SOULE (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

SCOURGED VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT

SCOURGED VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT • VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Who or what is THE SCOURGE, and why is no droid safe?

As a corruption spreads from one droid to the next THE REBELLION and THE EMPIRE face chaos!

What role does AJAX SIGMA play in all of this? And whose side is he on? Find out when horror comes to a galaxy far, far away! Charles Soule continues his legendary run on STAR WARS with the most ambitious event in STAR WARS comics history! Joined by his WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS collaborator Luke Ross, the superstar team carves a new path for the future! 79 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS: YODA #10

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • IBRAIM ROBERSON (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

THE FINAL LESSON! After years in exile on DAGOBAH, legendary JEDI MASTER YODA is visited by a ghost of his past. Plagued by painful memories, he must enter the CAVE OF EVIL to face his ultimate fear. But will the Jedi’s greatest teacher recall the most important lesson of all? 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS TPB

Written by JUSTINA IRELAND

Penciled by PERE PÉREZ

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2023 Sana Starros stars in her first-ever series! Fresh off of a string of disappointments, Sana returns to her family’s ancestral home for some downtime. But family time is far from relaxing for a scoundrel and her family of ne’er-do-wells, especially when Stormtroopers attack during dinner! The Starros clan is on the collision course of a lifetime – and Sana must take on her brother, Phel, or all is lost! But what mysteries from her past are coming home to roost? Whose party are they about to crash? And what does Deva Lompop – one of the galaxy’s deadliest bounty hunters – want with her? The answers await on board an Imperial Destroyer! What could possibly go wrong? It’s Sana, solo – and she has a bad feeling about this! Collecting STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #1-5. 128 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93307-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Pulse Taking

That’s our top picks from Marvel Comics’ August 2023 solicitations, but what caught your eye from their offerings?