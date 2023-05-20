Top 10 Image Comics Solicitations Spoilers With Battle Chasers, Big Game, Nocterra, Sacrificers & More!

Top 10 Image Comics Solicitations Spoilers With Battle Chasers, Big Game, Nocterra, Sacrificers and More!

Among the Image Comics full August 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 10. Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 10

ARROWSMITH SO SMART IN THEIR FINE UNIFORMS TPB

(W) Kurt Busiek (A) Jesus Merino, Alex Sinclair (CA) Jose Rafael Fonteriz, José Villarrubia (A/CA) Carlos Pacheco The classic fantasy-adventure epic. Young Fletcher Arrowsmith learns the true cost of war, in an alternate history where dragons and magic spells are as much a part of World War I as bullets and barbed wire. Collects ARROWSMITH, VOL. 1 #1-6 In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: $16.99

BATTLE CHASERS #12

(W) Joe Madureira (A/CA) Ludo Lullabi



Garrison’s will is tested as his showdown with the Martial Paladins comes to a fateful conclusion. Gully confronts her criminal half-brother. Contains 32 action-packed pages and no ads!



In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: $3.99

BIG GAME #2 (OF 5)

(W) Mark Millar (A) Pepe Larraz (A/CA) (VCA) Pepe Larraz & Leinil Yu

It’s Nemesis versus the Ambassadors, the Night Club, the Magic Order, Kingsman, and every single Millarworld creation you have ever known and loved over the years. This book is a BLOODBATH drawn by the biggest artist working in comics right now that continues the comic book event of 2023 with over twenty Millarworld franchises SMASHED together.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: $4.99

LOCAL MAN GOLD (ONE-SHOT)

(W) Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs (A/CA) Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs (VCA) Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs

Jack comes face to face with his explosive past when his superhero alter ego is blasted into modern-day Farmington by a massive cosmic event. Now, Local Man has to get his younger, more extreme self back to his own time before he ruins what little life Jack has left. But it won’t be easy-Crossjack isn’t the only one who’s landed in the wrong era, and they’re both being hunted by a vengeful hero from the past. Guest starring a ragtag team of your favorite Image Comics heroes, including CYBERFORCE, STREET ANGEL, LOVE EVERLASTING, and…BOOF AND THE BRUISE CREW?! A perfect jumping-on point for new readers, and a must-have for old-school Image heads. This summer, we’re going for the GOLD! In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: $4.99

NOCTERRA #16

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Tony S. Daniel, Marcelo Maiolo (VCA) Yanick Paquette, Dave McCaig

END OF STORY ARC “NO BRAKES,” Part Five Thirteen years ago, the sun set and never returned. Now, with the forces of darkness staring them down, it’s up to Val, Em, and the Ferrymen to save humankind from total blackout. NOCTERRA’s latest arc comes to its stunning conclusion in a no-holds-barred showdown! In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: $3.99

ORDINARY GODS TPB VOL. 2

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A) Frank William (CA) Igor Monti (A/CA) Felipe Watanabe Across the world, the Awakened race to complete the God Machine. But as their thousands of lifetimes come back to them, and lines are drawn and sides taken, Christopher makes a final choice that will decide the fate of two worlds. Collects ORDINARY GODS #7-12 In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: $16.99

SACRIFICERS #1

(W) Rick Remender (A) Dave McCaig (A/CA) Max Fiumara (VCA) Julian Totino Tedesco

SERIES PREMIERE Tomorrow is a harmonious paradise thanks to five families who make everything perfect…for the price of one child per household. Now, as that bill comes due, a son expected to give everything for a family that never loved him and an affluent daughter determined to destroy utopia must unite to end one generation’s unnaturally protracted reign. New York Times-bestselling writer RICK REMENDER (LOW, DEADLY CLASS, Uncanny X-Force) joins forces with superstar MAX FIUMARA (Amazing Spider-Man, FOUR EYES, Lucifer) to take you through the dark science fiction world of THE SACRIFICERS! In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: $3.99

SAVAGE DRAGON #268

(W) Erik Larsen (A/CA/VCA) Erik Larsen

NEW STORY ARC “THE NEW KID IN TOWN” Malcolm Dragon is settling in to his new home on the West Coast – and his new job – containing and controlling the all-out mayhem in the region! It’s the start of a bold new direction as Malcolm Dragon assembles his team and faces a threat of unparalleled proportions! Strap in, for the ride of a lifetime! In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: $3.99

SPAWN: SCORCHED #21

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Fede Mele (VCA) Francesco Mattina



The Scorched are still trying to come to terms with the fact that Monolith is now on the team. Will his brutality become an asset-or a hindrance?



In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: $2.99

COMPLETEWITCHBLADE HC VOL. 3

(W) David Wohl, Christina Z., Paul Jenkins, Rick Veitch (A) Francis Manapul, Randy Green, Brian Ching (A/CA) Keu Cha In this third absolute collection of the bestselling original series WITCHBLADE, NYC Detective Sara Pezzini is back from her foray into the Underworld. As she emerges with FULL power over the Witchblade and makes her final attempt to banish the creatures back to the underworld from whence they came, she is also given a clue as to the true nature of the Witchblade. Collects WITCHBLADE #37-57, DESTINY’S CHILD #1-3, and WITCHBLADE/LADY DEATH #1



In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

HC SRP: $49.99

TPB SRP: $29.99

Pulse Taking

That’s our top picks from Image Comics’ August 2023 solicitations, but what caught your eye from their offerings?