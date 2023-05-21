Rabblecast 606 – Writers Guild of America Strike UPDATE, Muppets Mayhem on Disney+

The Writers Guild of America(WGA) is in its third week of striking against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers(AMPTP aka the Studio). Neither side has given any ground and it’s anyone guess as to how long this strike may continue. With that in mind we go over a list of different film/TV projects and productions that have either been delayed or postponed until a resolution can be made.

On a lighter note, we do a quick review of, Muppets Mayhem! The new series on Disney+ is packed with music, cameos, and a whole of muppet fun! The Electric Mayhem are given more depth and background than ever before and we get to watch as they embark on a journey to record their first album ever!

