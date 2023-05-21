Top 1 Valiant Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers?! Only 1 Book Solicited From Valiant Entertainment!

John Babos

News

Top 1 Valiant Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers?! Only 1 Book Solicited From Valiant Entertainment!

Valiant Entertainment logo Valiant Comics

As of press time Valiant Entertainment only has one comic book issue solicited for August 2023.

X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #6 A

X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #6
(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad (A/CA) Liam Sharp (VCA) Sedat Oezgen

X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #6 B

It’s all been building to this! X-O Manowar fights for his life against the Novus Romanus elite. Thyra’s loyalty is tested under the weight of new revelations. Sacrifices will be made, lives will be lost, and champions will be made!

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023
SRP: $3.99

No issues of the following billed-as ongoing series in August 2023: Bloodshot UnleashedArcher & Armstrong Forever or Book of Shadows. We’ll just have to wait to see what September 2023 brings with it.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News
STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #36 Jerry Ordway banner

Marvel Comics July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Features Stars Wars Getting Jerry Ordway’s Iconic Artistic Touch!

Ivan-Reitman-0-e1644865376503

Iconic Director & Visionary Ivan Reitman Passes Away Peacefully At 75! RIP

Trinity Fatu banner Impact Wrestling

Trinity Fatu Fka As Naomi In WWE Comments On Her Impact Wrestling Debut With NBC!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse