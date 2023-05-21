Top 1 Valiant Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers?! Only 1 Book Solicited From Valiant Entertainment!

As of press time Valiant Entertainment only has one comic book issue solicited for August 2023.

X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #6

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad (A/CA) Liam Sharp (VCA) Sedat Oezgen

It’s all been building to this! X-O Manowar fights for his life against the Novus Romanus elite. Thyra’s loyalty is tested under the weight of new revelations. Sacrifices will be made, lives will be lost, and champions will be made! In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: $3.99

No issues of the following billed-as ongoing series in August 2023: Bloodshot Unleashed, Archer & Armstrong Forever or Book of Shadows. We’ll just have to wait to see what September 2023 brings with it.