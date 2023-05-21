Top 5 IDW Publishing August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Star Trek, Rocketeer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles & More!

Top 5 IDW Publishing August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Star Trek, Rocketeer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and More!

Among the IDW Publishing full August 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 5. Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 5

ROCKETEER IN THE DEN OF THIEVES #2

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) David Messina (CA) Gabriel Rodriguez Cliff is frantic when he discovers that his mentor and close friend, Peevy, has been snatched by Nazis. The goose-steppers are hell-bent on creating an army of Rocketeers! But with his jet pack out of commission, there is no hope for him to rescue his friend… until the mysterious inventor of the pack steps in to help! In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: $4.99

STAR TREK #11

(W) Collin Kelly (A) Jackson Lanzing, Angel Unzueta (CA) Malachi Ward (VCA) Suspiria Vilchez & Elizabeth Beals

“Day of Blood,” Chapter Three! Only emissary Sisko and his crew of Starfleet’s finest and disgraced ambassador Worf and his band of insurgents can save the universe. But they are divided in every sense of the word… In space, Lieutenants Paris and Torres fight over control of the Defiant while Spock and Scotty do everything they can to keep the Theseus from being cleaved in two. On the ground, Ro and Sela have given up hope, and siblings Data and Lore can’t see eye to eye-all while their captains resist the urge to tear each other apart. Can they defeat Kahless and his Red Path when they cannot overcome their own differences? In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: $4.99

STAR TREK: DEFIANT #6

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Angel Unzueta (CA) Malachi Ward (VCA) Angel Unzueta

The crossover event between Star Trek and Star Trek: Defiant continues here in part two of Day of Blood! Worf and Sisko begin their trek to Kahless’ spire to stop the false prophet’s siege of Qo’noS with each other being the last man either wants to rely on. Meanwhile, Spock takes the bridge of the Theseus, reuniting with his old friend Captain Montgomery Scott and desperately attempting to keep the Red Path’s Bloodwings at bay. Rated T

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: $4.99

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS: SCORPIUS RUN #1

(W) Kirsten Beyer, Mike Johnson (A/CA) Angel Hernandez (VCA) Mike Allred & Hochreigl, Steffi

Come back to Strange New Worlds with a never-before-seen adventure of the hit Paramount+ show! Set course with Captain Pike and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise to the Scorpius constellation! As they venture into the unknown, the Enterprise crew learn what it truly means to traverse through the strange and unfamiliar when they lose contact with Starfleet and find themselves trapped in unexplored space!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: $3.99

TEENAGE MUTANT NINGA TURTLES: LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #5

(W) Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz (A) Ben Bishop (A/CA) SL Gallant (VCA) Ben Bishop & Rahzzah

In the past: A wake of death and destruction stretches behind Michelangelo, trailing across years and continents, but at long last, fate has brought him face-to-face with the one who stands between him and vengeance: the one called Death Worm. Meanwhile, in the present (a.k.a. our future!): Chaos has taken hold of New York City, forcing Casey Marie Jones and her young Turtle pupils to make a choice: stand and fight or watch the world burn… The tantalizing tale of the beginnings of the Last Ronin concludes, but this is just the beginning of an all-new adventure. Don’t miss it! In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: $4.99

Pulse Taking

That’s our top picks from IDW Publishing’s August 2023 solicitations, but what caught your eye from their offerings?