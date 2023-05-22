DC Comics September 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees A Batman: Golden Age Omnibus! Plus DC Comics October 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees A Wonder Woman Golden Age Omnibus!

John Babos

News

DC Comics September 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees A Batman: Golden Age Omnibus!

Plus DC Comics October 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees A Wonder Woman Golden Age Omnibus!

Solicitations and covers follow.

Batman Golden Age Omnibus #10 A

BATMAN: THE GOLDEN AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 10
Written by BILL FINGER, EDMOND HAMILTON, WILLIAM WOOLFOLK, and others
Art by BOB KANE, DICK SPRANG, SHELDON MOLDOFF, and others
Cover by WIN MORTIMER
$100.00 US | 688 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-309-9
ON SALE 9/12/23

The Caped Crusader and Boy Wonder return for another thrilling tome of adventures that close out the Golden Age of comics. In this volume, marvel at the voyage of the first Batmarine, see the Dark Knight fall head over heels in love, fight the likes of the Joker and Catwoman, and meet Ace the Bat-Hound, Mad Hattter,and the Batmen of All Nations for the very first time! This long-awaited and final omnibus in the Batman: The Golden Age series collects full-color restorations of the Dark Knight’s capers in Batman #86-100, Detective Comics #211-232, along with a brand-new foreword by the originator and executive producer of the Batman film franchise, Michael Uslan.

WONDER WOMAN THE GOLDEN AGE OMNIBUS VOL #5 A

WONDER WOMAN: THE GOLDEN AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 5
Written by WILLIAM MOULTON MARSTON, ROBERT KANIGHER, and others
Art and cover by HARRY G. PETER
$150.00 US | 688 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77950-667-2
ON SALE 10/17/23

Beautiful as Aphrodite, wise as Athena, stronger than Hercules, and swifter than Mercury, Wonder Woman has been the preeminent female superhero icon since her debut in 1942. This next exciting omnibus covers the late 1940s to the early 1950s and features tales such as “The Girl Who Saved Paradise Island,” “The Fatal Beauty,” “Wonder Woman’s Romantic Rival,” and many, many more! Collects Wonder Woman #35-47 and Sensation Comics #90-104.

Cool.

