DC Comics September 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees A Batman: Golden Age Omnibus! Plus DC Comics October 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees A Wonder Woman Golden Age Omnibus!

Plus DC Comics October 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees A Wonder Woman Golden Age Omnibus!

BATMAN: THE GOLDEN AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 10

Written by BILL FINGER, EDMOND HAMILTON, WILLIAM WOOLFOLK, and others

Art by BOB KANE, DICK SPRANG, SHELDON MOLDOFF, and others

Cover by WIN MORTIMER

$100.00 US | 688 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-309-9

ON SALE 9/12/23

The Caped Crusader and Boy Wonder return for another thrilling tome of adventures that close out the Golden Age of comics. In this volume, marvel at the voyage of the first Batmarine, see the Dark Knight fall head over heels in love, fight the likes of the Joker and Catwoman, and meet Ace the Bat-Hound, Mad Hattter,and the Batmen of All Nations for the very first time! This long-awaited and final omnibus in the Batman: The Golden Age series collects full-color restorations of the Dark Knight’s capers in Batman #86-100, Detective Comics #211-232, along with a brand-new foreword by the originator and executive producer of the Batman film franchise, Michael Uslan.