WWE Sets Up Fatal 4-Way For WWE Raw May 29, 2023 To Determine New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions After Raquel Rodriquez & Liv Morgan Forced To Relinquish Titles Due To Injury!

WWE Sets Up Fatal 4-Way For WWE Raw May 29, 2023 To Determine New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions After Raquel Rodriquez and Liv Morgan Forced To Relinquish Titles Due To Injury!

WWE reports.

Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan were forced to relinquish the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles due to an injury to Morgan, and now a Fatal 4-Way Match will decide the new champions.

Rodriguez is determined to find a new partner and reclaim the titles she never lost, but standing in her way are three incredible teams.

Damage CTRL’s Bayley & IYO SKY are hungry to bring the gold back to their group, while Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler have been after the tag titles for months, even attacking the former champions at every opportunity. The final team, Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green, finally look to back up their weeks’ worth of smack talk.