DC Comics & Justice Society Of America #4 Spoilers & Review: Future Meets Past… Today?!

DC Comics and Justice Society Of America #4 Spoilers and Review follows.

Future Meets Past… Today?!

What To Expect.

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #4

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 variant cover by JAY HERO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) Helena’s journey through time continues! Each new time period gives her one more piece of the puzzle, but is Degaton too far ahead in his quest to eradicate the JSA to be stopped? Is this truly the end of the Justice Society?

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Justice Society Of America #4 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with Justice League Dark attempting to discern information from the time travelling snow globe artifact that has pulled and pushed Helena Wayne back and forth through time.

The JLD through Madame Xanadu does get glimpses of the future for their efforts including:

Beware the Eclipso within.

Only the Green Lantern can save the Red Lantern.

The Sandman’s Nightmare will wear his mask.

Jay Garrick will find jot again.

Do not trust Witch Girl.

However, with this knowledge comes an explosion.

We then pivot to Helena Wayne aka Huntress, the future daughter of Batman Bruce Wayne and Catwoman Selina Kyle, as well as a catch-up for readers on her future JSA, her multi-time mission, and what the time travelling villain Per Degaton is up to.

In 2023, Per Degaton takes on this time’s JSA and the Huntress.

Degaton is prepared for the JSA.

However, he’s not prepared for Huntress.

As she’s from a different time, and shouldn’t be in the present, she presents an unseeable x factor to his ability to know what’s next from his foes.

Doctor Fate provides the same challenge to Degaton and embraces it with Huntress’ encouragement.

Per Degaton is all-powerful due to his pact with a Lord of Chaos and he gets thrust back into the past in 1947.

He is told by his older self to take out Huntress first not Doctor Fate as she provides the greatest risk to their plans.

As the Justice Society of America work on their plan, the Huntress has gone to Gotham City to confront her not-yet-father Batman!

The Pulse.

An action-packed and emotions marbled issue on story and art. That cliffhanger is something else. An issue worth the wait. 8.5 out of 10.