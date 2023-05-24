Actor Gerald Castillo, Best Known For Roles On Saved By The Bell, General Hospital & Hill Street Blues, Passes Away At 90! RIP

Actor Gerald Castillo, Best Known For Roles On Saved By The Bell, General Hospital and Hill Street Blues, Passes Away At 90! RIP.

THR reports.

Brought to Los Angeles by ‘Jeffersons’ star Sherman Hemsley, he also had turns on ‘Knots Landing,’ ‘Hill Street Blues’ and ‘General Hospital.’

Gerald Castillo, the veteran character actor who portrayed the father of Mario Lopez’s A.C. Slater on the NBC sitcom Saved by the Bell, has died. He was 90.

Castillo died May 4 in his home in Houston, his wife of 36 years, Dayna Quinn-Castillo, announced.

Castillo also played Det. Michael Benedict on NBC’s Hill Street Blues in 1987, Dr. Herrara on CBS’ Knots Landing in 1990 and Judge Davis Wagner on the ABC daytime soap General Hospital in 1992-94.

He showed up on many other shows throughout his career, from All in the Family, Barnaby Jones, M*A*S*H and Dynasty to Night Court, Dallas, Hunter and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

On the big screen, Castillo worked in Through Naked Eyes (1983), Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987), Kinjite: Forbidden Subjects (1989), Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection (1990), State of Emergency (1994) and Above Suspicion (1995). He often portrayed a tough guy.