DC Comics & Green Arrow #2 Spoilers & Review: Long Bow Hunters Interstellar & Terran Styles!

DC Comics and Green Arrow #2 Spoilers and Review follows.

Green-Arrow-1980s-classic-logo-Mike-Grell-era

Long Bow Hunters Interstellar and Terran Styles!

What To Expect.

Green Arrow #2 spoilers 0-1 Sean Izaakse

GREEN ARROW #2
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art and cover by SEAN IZAAKSE
Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA
1:25 variant cover by EJIKURE
AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by MARCIO TAKARA
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/23/23

Green Arrow is alive…but where the hell is he?! That’s what Roy Harper and Black Canary want to know, and their search takes them into the bowels of Belle Reve. But they’d better hurry—the stranded Oliver Queen and another lost member of the Green Arrow family are both being hunted by a brand-new villain called…Troublemaker.

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Green Arrow #2 spoilers 0-2 David Nakayama with Arsenal Green Arrow #2 spoilers 0-3 Marcio Takara AAPI Heritage Month with Red Canary & Red Arrow Green Arrow #2 spoilers 0-4 Sean Izaakse Design Card with Troublemaker concept art Green Arrow #2 spoilers 0-5 Ejikure with Arsenal & Hawke

Green Arrow #2 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with Roy Harper aka Arsenal ready to storm Belle Reve Penitentiary to take on Amanda Waller, long-time head of the Suicide Squad,  to find his daughter Lian Harper aka Cheshire Cat.

Green Arrow #2 spoilers 1

Dinah Lance aka Black Canary won’t be in his way as she’ll help him as she wants to know her long-time lover Oliver Queen aka Green Arrow is.

Green Arrow #2 spoilers 2

Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl fka Oracle will help her as they were once on a team or trio of heroines called the Birds of Prey.

Green Arrow #2 spoilers 3

We still don’t know where or when Oliver Queen is, but it is a place with nefarious aliens.

Green Arrow #2 spoilers 4

Including new character Troublemaker who offers an alien crime mogul her services to take out Green Arrow in exchange for her debt being erased.

Green Arrow #2 spoilers 5

Interestingly, Cheshire Cat succeeds where Green Arrow didn’t, and takes out Troublemaker with the classic boxing glove arrow.

Green Arrow #2 spoilers 6

Later, Oliver tells Lian all the family members he misses, wherever and whenever they are, only to be reminded by her of his son Connor Hawke whose memory Oliver believes the villain(s) of this arc made him forget.

Green Arrow #2 spoilers 7

Green Arrow and Cheshire Cat are then involuntarily transported elsewhere again while back on Earth 0 Arsenal and Black Canary have made it into Belle Reve Penitentiary.

Green Arrow #2 spoilers 8

However, they are not able to track down Amanda Waller even with the offer of assistance by imprisoned Green Arrow rogue and Suicide Squad veteran Counter Vertigo.

Green Arrow #2 spoilers 9

The book ends with Peacemaker and Peacewrecker confronting the two heroes.

Green Arrow #2 spoilers 11

A cliffhanger that is cool, but not unexpected due to the cover of June 2023’s Green Arrpw #3 being revealed months ago.

The Pulse.

Solid storytelling on narrative and on art. A satisfying and intriguing read. 8.5 out of 10.

