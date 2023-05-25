Dark Horse Comics January 2024 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Cosmic Horror & Super-Heroes Collide In Beyond Mortal!

Dark Horse Comics January 2024 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Cosmic Horror and Super-Heroes Collide In Beyond Mortal!
Dark Horse Comics reports.
SUPERHEROES AND COSMIC HORROR COLLIDE IN CULLEN BUNN’S NEWEST GRAPHIC NOVEL, “BEYOND MORTAL”
New horror by Shock Shop’s Cullen Bunn and Danny Luckert
Dark Horse Books presents Beyond Mortal, a new original graphic novel from Cullen Bunn (Shock Shop, Harrow County, Lamentation) and Danny Luckert (Shock Shop).Comic book readers are familiar with the world of Bronze and Modern Era comics: stories of gleaming steel metropolises populated by daring superheroes battling for truth and justice, facing down power-mad masterminds and would-be world conquerors.But unknown to the league of heroes who protect the innocent, this world has a cancer growing at its heart. A pantheon of elder gods is starting to awaken. These timeless forces of super-nature once claimed dominion over a primordial Earth… and they have returned to reclaim what is theirs.Super-powered heroes—and villains—find themselves struggling against unimaginable horror to save the planet. It is a hopeless battle. The unstoppable force of the Leviathan will collide with the immovable object of the world’s most powerful superheroes in an unflinching tale of ultimate horror and ultimate sacrifice.
Beyond Mortal is perfect for fans of The Sixth Gun, Harrow County, and Locke & Key.
“If you know me, you know I love superheroes,” said Bunn. “You also know I love-love-love horror. While I’ve frequently infused horror elements into my superhero comics, I’ve never done a full-on horror book in a superhero universe. Well, here you have it. BEYOND MORTAL is sort of a fever dream of heroics and terror. And I think fans of superheroes will love it. And so will horror fiends.
“Cullen Bunn has created such a rich, lived in world with BEYOND MORTAL and it was an honor to help it come alive,” said Luckert. “This book starts at a 10 and never lets ups!”
Beyond Mortal TPB (144 pages, 6 5/8 x 10 3/16”) flies into bookstores January 30, 2024 and into comic shops January 31, 2023. It is now available to pre-order for $19.99 at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and your local comic shop and bookstore.
Concept Art for Commander Comet, DevilX, Mother Nature, and Torpeda
Praise for Cullen Bunn:
“Bunn continues to awe with his deep and dark horror comics (really when does this dude sleep?) and it only gets better with Zayas’ artwork and Scaramella’s colors.”—Capes & Tights, A Foulness in the Walls
“Packing the punch of a great Stephen King short-story, scribe Cullen Bunn has delivered a one shot that will get under your skin.”—Comicbook.com, A Foulness in the Walls
“Lamentation #1 is a well-oiled horror machine. It’s a breath of fresh air that also manages to infuse the horror/theater mix with something new, taking it away from slashers and placing it squarely in the realm of the supernatural.”—Comics Beat
“This is one of the best horror series [Harrow County] I’ve ever read. It goes beyond the typical horror stereotypes and brings a deeper, more sophisticated kind of terror to the audience. This is definitely a series for all horror fans.”—Huck Talwar, ComicWow!TV
There’s more information on the project’s Kickstarter page including preview pages.