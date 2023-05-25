Dark Horse Comics January 2024 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Cosmic Horror & Super-Heroes Collide In Beyond Mortal!

Dark Horse Books presents Beyond Mortal, a new original graphic novel from Cullen Bunn (Shock Shop, Harrow County, Lamentation) and Danny Luckert (Shock Shop).

Comic book readers are familiar with the world of Bronze and Modern Era comics: stories of gleaming steel metropolises populated by daring superheroes battling for truth and justice, facing down power-mad masterminds and would-be world conquerors.

But unknown to the league of heroes who protect the innocent, this world has a cancer growing at its heart. A pantheon of elder gods is starting to awaken. These timeless forces of super-nature once claimed dominion over a primordial Earth… and they have returned to reclaim what is theirs.