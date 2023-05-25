Image Comics Follows DC Comics & Leaves Diamond For Lunar For Their North American Comic Book Distribution!

Image Comics Follows DC Comics and Leaves Diamond For Lunar For Their North American Comic Book Distribution!

Image Comics reports.

“We leave with nothing but the deepest respect for Steve, Chuck and all of the folks at Diamond, both past and present,” said Jim Valentino, Image’s Vice President and former Publisher at Image from 1999-2004.

“We have enjoyed our relationship with Diamond over the decades and we have made some wonderful friends there, so this decision has been a difficult one,” added Erik Larsen, Chief Financial Officer at Image Comics, who served as Publisher at Image from 2004-2008. “It was not a move that we made lightly, though, and ultimately, the change was made because of the benefits to readers and retailers who are our real customers. There are services Lunar will provide that will make it easier for stores to buy our titles, and for fans to find our books. This is a big win for them, and we hope this new partnership is as strong and long-lasting as the previous one. We wish Diamond nothing but the best as we look toward the future.”

“First and foremost we want to thank Steve Geppi, Chuck Parker, and everyone at Diamond for their ongoing service and all that they’ve done for Image over the years. For over three decades, they have been at our side, supporting our books from the moment we founded our company back in 1992,” said Todd McFarlane, President of Image Comics. “Every Image comic published, since our inception in ’92, has been distributed to thousands of retail outlets by Diamond, and they have played a very important role in our company’s evolution.”

Previously exclusive to Diamond Comic Distributors, Image Comics will join DC as one of Lunar’s largest periodical publishers and will work in partnership with Lunar to share further communications with the Direct Market, including “next steps” details, to ensure a seamless transition for comic shop retailers.

PORTLAND, Ore. 05/24/2023 — Image Comics is pleased to announce a worldwide exclusive distribution deal with Lunar Distribution, effective with September on-sale titles (which will open for order on the Lunar site for retailers on Wednesday, June 14), for Direct Market/comic shop distribution.

“This is a big change, but we will still be working with Diamond in other capacities and look forward to maintaining those relationships with the Diamond team for years to come,” noted Eric Stephenson, the company’s current Publisher and Chief Creative Officer. “Lunar is an impressive new player in the Direct Market, and we are eager to work with them on the next phase of our development, as well as joining DC in leading the industry toward what we believe are positive changes for everyone.”

Christina Merkler, Co-owner at Lunar Distribution stated: “We are thrilled to announce our exclusive worldwide distribution deal with Image Comics. We are constantly seeking innovative ways to expand our reach and bring exceptional content to our retail accounts around the world. This partnership will allow us to further expand our offerings and provide unparalleled access to the most exciting and sought-after titles in the industry. We look forward to working closely with Image and continuing to provide top-notch service to our Direct Market accounts.”

Lunar Distribution was first launched in 2020, when it became the home distributor to DC, and provides distribution services to the Direct Market with an emphasis on quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. Retailers interested in learning more about how to set up an account with Lunar can visit: https://www.lunardistribution.com/home/faq.

ABOUT LUNAR DISTRIBUTION

Lunar Distribution is a rapidly-growing company that specializes in the distribution of comics and related items to the Direct Market. With a team of dedicated professionals and a commitment to excellence, Lunar Distribution has established itself as a leader in the industry, providing its accounts with superior service and top-notch packaging.

The company was founded with a simple goal in mind: to provide customers with access to the best products on the market, while delivering exceptional customer service at every stage of the process. From the beginning, Lunar Distribution has been focused on building long-term relationships with its accounts, providing support and expert guidance to help them achieve their business goals.

Today, Lunar Distribution is a trusted partner for Direct Market retailers and publishers. With a diverse portfolio of publishers and vendors and a deep understanding of the markets it serves, the company has earned a reputation for reliability, responsiveness, and innovation.

At Lunar Distribution, the team is committed to staying ahead of the curve, continually exploring new products, packaging, and technologies to ensure that its accounts always have access to the latest and greatest offerings. With a focus on quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Lunar Distribution is poised to continue its rapid growth and expansion in the years to come.

ABOUT IMAGE COMICS

Image Comics is a comic book and graphic novel publisher founded in 1992 by a group of bestselling artists and has gone on to become the second largest comics publisher in the United States. The company currently has six individuals on the Board of Directors: Robert Kirkman, Erik Larsen, Todd McFarlane, Marc Silvestri, Jim Valentino, and Eric Stephenson. Image publishes comics and graphic novels in nearly every genre, style, and format imaginable. Its titles run the gamut of science fiction, fantasy, romance, horror, crime, humor, and are created by the top artists and writers working in the medium today. For more information, visit www.imagecomics.com.