Marvel Comics September 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Micronauts’ Return!

Marvel Comics reports.

Starting next year, new ‘Microverse: The Original Marvel Years’ Omnibus collections will reprint the entire comics run of ‘Micronauts’ for the first time ever! Plus, a brand-new Facsimile Edition of ‘Micronauts’ #1 on sale in September!

From the Edges of Inner Space, the Micronauts Return to Marvel Comics in All-New Omnibus Collections

Earlier this week, Marvel Comics proudly announced an exciting new collaboration with Hasbro, a global leader in play, that would result in new collections of Rom the Spaceknight’s beloved comic book adventures. Today, Marvel is thrilled to reveal that another popular toy-originating comic book series will receive the same treatment: THE MICRONAUTS!

From out of the Microverse, it’s the Omnibus you thought could never happen! The subatomic superstars headlined a long-running series packed with rich world-building, fascinating mythology and big-scale, sci-fi excellence! With the series set in the main Marvel Comics universe, the Micronauts joined forces with the X-Men and the Fantastic Four and dared to go up against the likes of Doctor Doom, Arcade, and other iconic Marvel super villains.

Like ROM, these exemplary comic book classics were written by industry legend Bill Mantlo and will be reprinted for the first time ever in MICRONAUTS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS, on sale April 2024. In anticipation for this long-awaited collection, fans can also pick up a facsimile edition of the Micronauts’ comic book debut, 1979’s MICRONAUTS #1, this September!

MICRONAUTS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 will collect THE MICRONAUTS (1979) #1-29 & ANNUAL (1979) #1-2 and material from MICRONAUTS SPECIAL EDITION (1983) #1-5. Helmed by writer Bill Mantlo, the Micronauts brought together the subatomic heroes of Homeworld and the Marvel Universe. Mantlo’s rich character mythology and groundbreaking artwork by Michael Golden made the series an instant classic.