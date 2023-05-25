Wing Chun, Yakuza Hitmen, Videostores, the Mall and Waterworld coming from Arrow Video in June

Summer has arrived and you’ll need cool movies for the humid evenings. Arrow Video is providing plenty of films that will let you chill out as they take you from Hong Kong to Japan to the Video Rental Store and the Shopping Mall. Plus a world that’s drenched in water. Warriors Two shows off Sammo Hung’s talents in his second directorial effort. He wrote the script and gave himself a supporting role in the story of the master of Wing Chun. Sammo fills the screens with meaningful fights. Game Trilogy contains three films starring Yusaku Matsuda (Black Rain) as a Yakuza hitman who keeps getting complicated targets. The three films from the late ’70s hadn’t been legitimately releasing in America until now. Why did we have to wait so long for such goodness? If you’re a fan of Sonny Chiba or John Woo, you’ll get into these movies.

Enter the Video Store: Empire Of Screams is a boxset with five classic films from Charles Band’s Empire Pictures. Band understood Roger Corman’s approach to filmmaking. His movies have fun special effects and plots that might not completely make sense. But he was able to attract a loyal audience eager to rent VHS tapes of his movies. The five films include The Dungeonmaster, Dolls, Arena, Cellar Dweller and Robot Jox. The good news is the Blu-rays upgraded the image to something better than what the Video Plaza rented you. Remember to rewind the discs.

Two movies are getting major upgrades to 4K UHD. First is Kevin Smith’s Mallrats which began the trend of a cameo from Marvel comics legend Stan Lee. The follow up to Clerks moves Smoth up to a bigger retail location and the jokes get bigger too. Jay and Silent Bob cause havoc from store to the store. The other movie getting a higher resolution is Waterworld. This science fiction extravaganza has Kevin Costner fighting Dennis Hopper in a world that has been covered in water. Will they ever find true land? The movie was the most expensive film at the time of release.

The five titles will make you feel fine to stay inside as Summer ’23 heats up. Here is the press release from Arrow Video with all the bonus feature details:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

New from Arrow Video US

Warriors Two [Limited Edition]

[Blu-ray]

6/6/23

Game Trilogy [Limited Edition]

[Blu-ray]

6/20/23

Enter the Video Store: Empire of Screams [Limited Edition]

[Blu-ray]

6/27/23

Mallrats [Limited Edition]

[4K UHD]

6/27/23

Waterworld [Limited Edition]

[4K UHD]

6/27/23

via MVD Entertainment Group

Arrow Video’s June Releases Feature Martial Arts, Limited Edition Box Sets, Comedy, and a Post-Apocalyptic Blockbuster!

On June 6th, Sammo Hung’s second directorial effort, Warriors Two, makes its Blu-ray debut in a new limited edition 2K restoration. After nearly dying at the hands of thugs trying to take over his town, Cashier Hua (Casanova Wong) becomes a disciple of Wing Chun Master Tsang (Bryan Leung) after being encouraged by his friend Fei Chun (Sammo Hung). With vengeance on his mind and a town to save, Hua and Chun take on the criminals in an all-out, winner-takes-all fighting competition. Praised for its accurate portrayal of Wing Chun style kung fu (well before Donnie Yen’s Ip-Man series would take the world by storm), and Hung’s hard-hitting directorial style, Warriors Two is one of the crown jewels of the late 1970’s martial arts boom. The Blu-ray features a commentary on the HK Theatrical Cut by martial arts cinema expert Frank Djeng & actor Bobby Samuels; commentary on the Export Cut by action cinema experts Mike Leeder & Arne Venema; an archival documentary The Way of the Warrior: The Making of Warriors Two; an archival interview with Bryan “Beardy” Leung Kar-Yan; original theatrical trailers; a double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Joe Kim; a reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Joe Kim; an illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Jonathan Clements and original press materials.



On June 20th, the late ‘70s Yakuza crime films The Most Dangerous Game, The Killing Game, and The Execution Game come to Blu-ray in Game Trilogy. Directed by Toru Murakawa and starring Yusaku Matsuda, Game Trilogy launched the career of Matsuda as the go-to, hard-as-nails tough guy through the 1980s. In each film, Matsuda stars as contract killer Shohei Narumi, who takes on corporate espionage (The Most Dangerous Game), yakuza street war and the guilt of past jobs (The Killing Game), and finally the most dangerous opponent of all…love (The Execution Game). Disc 1 features brand new audio commentary by Chris Poggiali and Marc Walkow; The Action Man, a 30-minute interview with director Toru Murakawa; the original Japanese theatrical trailer; and an image gallery. Disc 2 features new audio commentary on The Killing Game by Earl Jackson and Jasper Sharp; new audio commentary on The Execution Game by Tom Mes; Remembering Yusaku Matsuda, an interview with Yutaka Oki, a film critic and personal friend of Yusaku Matsuda; Game Changer, an interview with The Execution Game screenwriter Shoichi Maruyama; original Japanese theatrical trailers for both films; and image galleries for both films. The packaging features a reversible sleeve and a double-sided fold-out poster with original and newly commissioned artwork by Tony Stella; and an illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the films by Hayley Scanlon and Dimitri Ianni.



Next, on June 27th, Arrow delivers five classic films from Charles Band’s Empire Pictures in a limited edition box set, Enter the Video Store: Empire Of Screams. The packaging features newly commissioned artwork by Laurie Greasley; reversible sleeves and double-sided posters featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Ilan Sheady; 15 postcard-sized reproduction art cards; an Arrow Video store “membership card”; an 80-page perfect bound book featuring new writing on the films by Lee Gambin, Dave Jay, Megan Navarro, and John Harrison, plus select archival material.

DISC ONE – THE DUNGEONMASTER

Combining the fantasy of Conan the Barbarian and the science fiction of Tron is The Dungeonmaster. Featuring an appearance by heavy metal giants W.A.S.P. The Disc features a new 2K restoration from the original negative; three different versions of the film via seamless branching: the US theatrical version, the pre-release version and the international version; new audio commentary and interview with star Jeffrey Byron; theatrical trailers; and an image gallery

DISC TWO – DOLLS

Dolls is a cult horror classic from director Stuart Gordon that combines a haunted house with possessed dolls. Disc Two features a new 2K restoration from the original interpositive; new audio commentary by David Decoteau; archival audio commentary with director Stuart Gordon and writer Ed Naha; archival audio commentary with cast members Carolyn Purdy-Gordon, Stephen Lee, Carrie Lorraine, and Ian Patrick Williams; a new interview with editor Lee Percy; an archival featurette with Gordon, Yuzna, Purdy, Williams, Producers Brian Yuzna and Charles Band, and Gabe Bartalos; a film-to-storyboard comparison; theatrical trailers; and an image gallery.

DISC THREE – CELLAR DWELLER

Art and horror make for perfect bedfellows in Cellar Dweller. Bonus features include additional picture restoration by Arrow Films; new audio commentary by and an interview with special make-up effects artist Michael Deak; new appreciation of director John Carl Buechler by film critics Matty Budrewicz and Dave Wain; the original sales sheet; original production notes; a VHS trailer; Empire Pictures’ trailer reel, and image galleries.

DISC FOUR – ARENA

Arena is a hard-hitting, science fiction, action film starring Paul Satterfield and Claudia Christian. Disc Four features a new 2K restoration from the last known surviving 35mm elements; new audio commentary with director Peter Manoogian; alternative full frame presentation; a new interview with co-screenwriter Danny Bilson; a new interview with special make-up effects artist Michael Deak; the theatrical trailer; and an image gallery.

DISC FIVE – ROBOT JOX

The Cold War was never so hot as it is in director Stuart Gordon’s science fiction adventure Robot Jox. Bonus content includes a new 2K restoration from the original negative; Archive audio commentary with director Stuart Gordon; archival audio commentary with associate effects director Paul Gentry, mechanical effects artist Mark Rappaport, and stop-motion animator Paul Jessell; a new interview with actor Gary Graham and actor Anne-Marie Johnson; a new appreciation of stop motion animator David Allen by those who knew him, featuring contributions from fellow visual effects artists Steve Burg, Yancy Calzeda, Paul Gentry, Kevin Kutchaver, Dennis Muren and John Vincent; an archival interview with actor Paul Koslo; the original sales sheet; original production notes; the theatrical trailer; and image galleries.



Also, on June 27th, Kevin Smith’s cult comedy classic Mallrats comes to 4K UHD in a limited edition set, featuring a 4K restoration of both the Theatrical and Extended cuts of the film, approved by director Kevin Smith and cinematographer David Klein. To help the lovelorn and heartbroken TS (Jeremy London), Brodie (Jason Lee) takes his best friend to the one place that will solve all his problems: the mall. A low-rent Dating Game rip-off, a vengeful father (Michael Rooker), mall security, and Shannon Hamilton (Ben Affleck) all conspire to put an end to TS’s and Brodie’s dating lives. Jay and Silent Bob (Jay Mewes and Kevin Smith) and the legend Stan “The Man” Lee are there to help TS and Brodie find their happy ending. The two disc set features audio commentaries on the Theatrical version and Extended cuts with director Kevin Smith, producer Scott Mosier, archivist Vincent Pereira, and actors Jason Lee, Ben Affleck, and Jason Mewes; an introduction to the film by Kevin Smith; My Mallrat Memories, an interview with Kevin Smith; a tribute to producer Jim Jacks by Kevin Smith; interviews with actor Jason Mewes, cinematographer David Klein; Hollywood of the North, an animated making-of documentary featuring Minnesota crew members who worked on the film; deleted scenes, Kevin Smith and Vincent Pereira discuss deleted scenes and sequences originally cut from the film; outtakes and behind the scenes footage; cast interviews from the original set; Erection of an Epic: The Making of Mallrats, an archival retrospective with cast and crew looking at the making and release of the film; a Q&A with Kevin Smith, archival Q&A filmed for the 10th anniversary; “Build Me Up Buttercup” music video; still galleries; an archival introduction to the extended cut by Kevin Smith and Scott Mossier; a Soundtrack EPK; dailies; theatrical trailer; easter eggs; an illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Philip Kemp; a fold-out poster featuring replica blueprints for “Operation Drive-by” and “Operation Dark Knight”; and a reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Robert Sammelin.



Next up, on June 27th, the post-apocalyptic action film Waterworld is released on 4K UHD in a three-disc Limited Edition set, featuring three cuts of the film newly restored from original film elements. The polar ice caps have melted, leaving the world covered in water. Few remain, and their only hope is a woman (Jeanne Tripplehorn) and a girl (Tina Majorino), who hold the key to dry land. The only one who can lead them there is a lone stranger (Kevin Costner). Now in a race against a mad man (Dennis Hopper), they try to find land before he does. The three-disc edition features Maelstrom: The Odyssey of Waterworld – a feature-length making-of documentary including extensive cast and crew interviews and behind-the-scenes footage; Dances With Waves – an original archival featurette capturing the film’s production; Global Warnings – film critic Glenn Kenny explores the subgenre of ecologically themed end-of-the-world films; a production and promotional still gallery; a visual effects still gallery; original trailers and TV spots; The TV Cut (Disc Two – Limited Edition Exclusive) – which runs over 40 minutes longer than the theatrical cut; The Ulysses Cut (Disc Three – Limited Edition Exclusive) – the extended European Ulysses cut, which includes previously censored shots and dialogue; six collector’s postcards; a double-sided fold-out poster; a limited edition 60-page perfect bound book featuring writing on the film by David J. Moore and Daniel Griffith, and archival articles; a reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Paul Shipper.

Warriors Two [Limited Edition]

A young man learns martial arts and sets out to avenge his mother’s murder.

After making his directorial debut with the intense The Iron-Fisted Monk and firmly solidifying his worth at Golden Harvest, Sammo Hung would be given more creative control behind the camera. Now able to inject more of his own personality, Hung would bring to life the more upbeat (yet only slightly less violent) Wing Chun cult classic: Warriors Two! Cashier Hua (Casanova Wong, The Shaolin Plot) leads a simple life working for a local bank, the only complications resulting from trying to give life advice to his friend Fat Chun (Hung). When Hua discovers a murderous plot to overthrow the mayor and is left for dead, Chun urges him to protect himself by learning the formidable style of Wing Chun from master Leung Tsan (Knockabout‘s “Beardy” Leung Kar-Yan). As Hua’s skill set grows, his proximity to Leung unknowingly lands him in the crosshairs of the treacherous scoundrels who previously sought to kill him… Predating the Ip Man tetralogy by three decades – as well as Hung’s own The Prodigal Son (starring Yuen Biao as the younger incarnation of Leung Tsan) by a few years – Warriors Two is one of the earliest films to authentically portray the teachings of Wing Chun while also delivering the kind of kinetic and pulse-pounding fights synonymous with the name Sammo Hung!

Media

Watch trailer »

Bonus Materials

2K restorations from the original elements by Fortune Star of both the original HK Theatrical Cut and the shorter Export Cut

High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation

Original lossless Cantonese and Mandarin mono audio for the HK Theatrical Cut, plus lossless English mono for the export cut

Two choices of English dubbed audio for the HK Theatrical Cut: the original export dub mono (with Cantonese patches for missing scenes) and the newer 5.1 dub created for international DVD presentations

Optional English subtitles for the HK Theatrical Cut and English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing on the Export Cut

Commentary on the HK Theatrical Cut by martial arts cinema expert Frank Djeng & actor Bobby Samuels

Commentary on the Export Cut by action cinema experts Mike Leeder & Arne Venema

Archival documentary The Way of the Warrior: The Making of Warriors Two, featuring interviews with stars Sammo Hung, Bryan “Beardy” Leung Kar-Yan, Feng Hak-An, Casanova Wong and Wing Chun master Guy Lai

Archival interview with Bryan “Beardy” Leung Kar-Yan

Original theatrical trailers

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Joe Kim

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Joe Kim

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Jonathan Clements and original press materials

Game Trilogy [Limited Edition]

Made at the end of the 1970s, Toru Murakawa’s Game Trilogy launched actor Yusaku Matsuda as the Toei tough guy for a new generation!

Made at the end of the 1970s, Toru Murakawa’s Game Trilogy launched actor Yusaku Matsuda as the Toei tough guy for a new generation. Matsuda was the definitive screen icon of 1980s until his career was tragically cut short by cancer at the age of 40, following his Hollywood debut in Ridley Scott’s Black Rain. In this career-defining triptych, Matsuda is Shohei Narumi, an ice cool hitman of few words, a steely trigger finger, and a heart of stone, hired in The Most Dangerous Game by a company bidding for a lucrative government air defense contract to take out the competition. In The Killing Game, Narumi finds himself caught in the midst of violent yakuza gang warfare, while his own brutal past catches up with him in the form of two beautiful women still bearing the emotional scars of his past assignments. In The Execution Game, Narumi falls for a mysterious saloon bar chanteuse who may or may not be part of the same, shadowy underworld organization as the rival hitmen he is employed to rub out. Released for the very first time outside Japan, with their cool blue cinematography by Nagisa Oshima collaborator Seizo Sengen and a sultry score by jazz legend Yuji Ohno, Murakawa’s masterful set of films raised the bar for the Japanese action movie to new heights.

Media

Watch trailer »

Bonus Materials

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentations of all films

Original lossless mono Japanese soundtracks

Optional newly translated English subtitles

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tony Stella

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tony Stella

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the films by Hayley Scanlon and Dimitri Ianni

DISC 1: THE MOST DANGEROUS GAME

Brand new audio commentary by Chris Poggiali and Marc Walkow

The Action Man, a 30-minute interview with director Toru Murakawa

Original Japanese theatrical trailer

Image gallery

DISC 2: THE KILLING GAME & THE EXECUTION GAME

Brand new audio commentary on The Killing Game by Earl Jackson and Jasper Sharp

Brand new audio commentary on The Execution Game by Tom Mes

Remembering Yusaku Matsuda, an interview with Yutaka Oki, film critic and personal friend of Yusaku Matsuda

Game Changer, an interview with The Execution Game screenwriter Shoichi Maruyama

Original Japanese theatrical trailers for both films

Image galleries for both films

Enter The Video Store: Empire Of Screams [Limited Edition]

Limited Edition Box Set packed with classic films from the 1980’s from Charles Band’s Empire Pictures!

Remember the shelves of your local video store? Those days aren’t gone! Reject reality and substitute your own with Arrow Video! In 1983, entrepreneurial producer and director Charles Band founded Empire International Pictures, which would go on to make some of the most memorable and beloved genre movies of the 1980s. Empire became a mainstay of video stores across the world with their catchy titles, outlandish art and Band’s wholehearted belief in giving audiences a good time. Freshly restored for the digital era with a wealth of new and archival extras, these films have never looked better. No need for a time machine, these golden age video classics will send you back to the 80s!

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

– High Definition Blu-Ray (1080p) presentations of all five films – Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing – Limited edition packaging featuring newly commissioned artwork by Laurie Greasley – Reversible sleeves featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Ilan Sheady – Double sided posters for each film featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Ilan Sheady – 15 postcard-sized reproduction artcards – Arrow Video store “membership card” – 80-page perfect bound book featuring new writing on the films by Lee Gambin, Dave Jay, Megan Navarro, and John Harrison plus select archival material

DISC ONE – THE DUNGEONMASTER

– New 2K restoration by Arrow Films from the original negative – Three different versions of the film via seamless branching: the US theatrical version, the pre-release version and the international version – Original lossless mono audio – New audio commentary and interview with star Jeffrey Byron – Theatrical trailers – Image gallery

DISC TWO – DOLLS

– New 2K restoration by Arrow Films from the original interpositive – Original lossless stereo audio – New audio commentary by David Decoteau – Archive audio commentary with director Stuart Gordon and writer Ed Naha – Archive audio commentary with cast members Carolyn Purdy-Gordon, Stephen Lee, Carrie Lorraine, and Ian Patrick Williams – new interview with editor Lee Percy – archive featurette with Gordon, Yuzna, Purdy-Gordon, Williams, Brian Yuzna, Charles Band and Gabe Bartalos – Film-to-storyboard comparison – Theatrical trailers – Image gallery

DISC THREE – CELLAR DWELLER

– Additional picture restoration by Arrow Films – Original lossless stereo audio – New audio commentary by and interview with special make-up effects artist Michael Deak – new appreciation of director John Carl Buechler by film critics Matty Budrewicz and Dave Wain – Original sales sheet – Original production notes – VHS trailer – Empire Pictures trailer reel – Image galleries

DISC FOUR – ARENA– New 2K restoration by Arrow Films from the last known surviving 35mm elements – Original lossless stereo audio – New audio commentary with director Peter Manoogian – Alternative fullframe presentation – new interview with co-screenwriter Danny Bilson – New interview with special make-up effects artist Michael Deak – Theatrical trailer – Image gallery

DISC FIVE – ROBOT JOX – New 2K restoration by Arrow Films from the original negative – Original lossless stereo audio – Archive audio commentary with director Stuart Gordon – Archive audio commentary with associate effects director Paul Gentry, mechanical effects artist Mark Rappaport, and stop-motion animator Paul Jessell – New interview with actor Gary Graham – new Interview with actor Anne-Marie Johnson – New appreciation of stop motion animator David Allen by those who knew him, featuring contributions from fellow visual effects artists Steve Burg, Yancy Calzeda, Paul Gentry, Kevin Kutchaver, Dennis Muren and John Vincent – archival interview with actor Paul Koslo – Original sales sheet – Original production notes – Theatrical trailer – Image galleries

Media

Watch trailer »

Bonus Materials

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

High Definition Blu-Ray (1080p) presentations of all five films

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Limited edition packaging featuring newly commissioned artwork by Laurie Greasley

Reversible sleeves featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Ilan Sheady

Double sided posters for each film featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Ilan Sheady

15 postcard-sized reproduction artcards

Arrow Video store “membership card”

80-page perfect bound book featuring new writing on the films by Lee Gambin, Dave Jay, Megan Navarro, and John Harrison plus select archival material

DISC ONE – THE DUNGEONMASTER

New 2K restoration by Arrow Films from the original negative

Three different versions of the film via seamless branching: the US theatrical version (The Dungeonmaster), the pre-release version and the international version (Ragewar)

Original lossless mono audio

New audio commentary with star Jeffrey Byron, moderated by film critics Matty Budrewicz and Dave Wain

I Reject Your Reality and Substitute My Own, a new interview with star Jeffrey Byron

Theatrical trailers

Image gallery

DISC TWO – DOLLS

New 2K restoration by Arrow Films from the original interpositive

Original lossless stereo audio

New audio commentary by David Decoteau, Empire alumnus and friend of Stuart Gordon

Archive audio commentary with director Stuart Gordon and writer Ed Naha

Archive audio commentary with cast members Carolyn Purdy-Gordon, Stephen Lee, Carrie Lorraine, and Ian Patrick Williams

Assembling Dolls, a new interview with Lee Percy, editor of Dolls, Re-Animator and From Beyond

Toys of Terror: The Making of Dolls, an archive featurette with Gordon, Yuzna, Purdy-Gordon, Williams, Charles Band and Gabe Bartalos

Film-to-storyboard comparison

Theatrical trailers

Image gallery

DISC THREE – CELLAR DWELLER

Additional picture restoration by Arrow Films

Original lossless stereo audio

New audio commentary by special make-up effects artist Michael Deak who inhabited the Cellar Dweller creature suit, moderated by film critics Matty Budrewicz and Dave Wain

Grabbed by the Ghoulies, a new appreciation of John Carl Buechler, special make-up effects artist of many Empire Pictures films and director of Cellar Dweller, by film critics Matty Budrewicz and Dave Wain

Inside the Cellar, a new interview with special make-up effects artist Michael Deak

Original sales sheet

Original production notes

VHS trailer

Empire Pictures trailer reel

Image galleries, including behind the scenes photos courtesy of special make-up effects artist Michael Deak

DISC FOUR – ARENA

New 2K restoration by Arrow Films from the last known surviving 35mm elements

Original lossless stereo audio

New audio commentary with director Peter Manoogian, moderated by film critics Matty Budrewicz and Dave Wain

Alternative fullframe presentation

Not His Arena, a new interview with co-screenwriter Danny Bilson

Empire of Creatures, a new interview with special make-up effects artist Michael Deak

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

DISC FIVE – ROBOT JOX

New 2K restoration by Arrow Films from the original negative

Original lossless stereo audio

Archive audio commentary with director Stuart Gordon

Archive audio commentary with associate effects director Paul Gentry, mechanical effects artist Mark Rappaport, and stop-motion animator Paul Jessell

Crash and Burn, a new interview with actor Gary Graham

Her Name is Athena, a new Interview with actor Anne-Marie Johnson

The Scale of Battle: David Allen and the FX of Robot Jox, a new appreciation of stop motion animator David Allen by those who knew him, featuring contributions from fellow visual effects artists Steve Burg, Yancy Calzeda, Paul Gentry, among others

Looking Back, an archival interview with actor Paul Koslo

Original sales sheet

Original production notes

Theatrical trailer

Image galleries, including behind the scenes stills courtesy of associate effects director Paul Gentry

Mallrats (Limited Edition) [4K Ultra HD]

They’re not there to shop. They’re not there to work. They’re just there.

THEY’RE NOT THERE TO SHOP. THEY’RE NOT THERE TO WORK. THEY’RE JUST THERE. Following the smash success of his first feature, Clerks, Kevin Smith returned with Mallrats. Spawning a raft of characters and in-jokes that Smith would carry throughout his career, the film continued the one-of-a-kind comedic world known as the View Askewniverse. Simultaneously dumped by their girlfriends, comic book obsessive Brodie (Jason Lee) and best friend TS (Jeremy London) plan to ease the pain of their losses by taking take a trip to the local mall. Amongst shoppers, they discover the mall is being used as the venue for a dating show, in which TS’s girlfriend Brandi is the star. Hatching a plan to win back their significant others, Brodie and TS enlist the help of professional delinquents Jay and Silent Bob to hijack the gameshow in a bid to win back Brandi. Meanwhile, Brodie carries out his own mission to make good his relationship with Rene (Shannen Doherty), who has attracted the attentions of his nemesis Shannon (Ben Affleck). Featuring a cast including Joey Lauren Adams, Ben Affleck, who would go on to be recurring collaborators in Smith’s movies, Mallrats can now be rediscovered in this 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray edition boasting a beautiful restoration and hours of bonus content.

Media

Watch trailer »

Bonus Materials

4K restoration by Arrow Films of both the Theatrical and Extended cuts of the film, approved by director Kevin Smith and cinematographer David Klein

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing on all cuts

Audio commentary on the Theatrical version and and other cut with director Kevin Smith, producer Scott Mosier, archivist Vincent Pereira, and actors Jason Lee, Ben Affleck, and Jason Mewes

Introduction to the film by Kevin Smith

My Mallrat Memories, an interview with Kevin Smith

Tribute to producer Jim Jacks by Kevin Smith

Interview with actor Jason Mewes

Interview with Cinematographer David Klein

Hollywood of the North, an animated making-of documentary featuring Minnesota crew members who worked on the film

Deleted Scenes, Kevin Smith and Vincent Pereira discuss deleted scenes and sequences originally cut from the film

Outtakes and behind the scenes footage

Cast interviews from the original set

Erection of an Epic: The making of Mallrats, an archival retrospective with cast and crew looking at the making and release of the film

Q&A with Kevin Smith, archival Q&A filmed for the 10th anniversary

‘Build Me Up Buttercup’ music video

Still galleries

Archival introduction to the extended cut by Kevin Smith and Scott Mossier

Soundtrack EPK

Dailies

Theatrical trailer

Easter eggs

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Philip Kemp

Fold out poster featuring replica blueprints for ‘Operation Drive-by’ and ‘Operation Dark Knight’

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Robert Sammelin

Waterworld (Limited Edition) [4K Ultra HD]

In a future where the polar ice-caps have melted & Earth is almost entirely submerged, a mutated mariner fights starvation, outlaws & become a hero.

BEYOND THE HORIZON LIES THE SECRET TO A NEW BEGINNING The most expensive film ever made at the time of its release, Waterworld has thrilled audiences through the years with its awe-inspiring action scenes, gargantuan maritime sets and ground-breaking special effects. A definitive post-apocalypse blockbuster, Waterworld stars Kevin Costner (The Untouchables) as The Mariner – a mutant trader, adrift in a dystopian future where Earth is submerged under water and humankind struggles to survive on boats and in ramshackle floating cities. The Mariner becomes embroiled with the Smokers, a gang of pirates who, led by villainous leader Deacon (Dennis Hopper, Blue Velvet), are seeking Enola (Tina Majorino, Napoleon Dynamite), a girl with a map to the mythical realm of Dryland tattooed on her back. Famous for both its epic scale and the controversy that swirled around its production, Waterworld is a key cult film of the 1990s, and an essential entry into the subgenre of ecologically-minded blockbusters. Presented here in an exclusive new restoration of the theatrical cut in 4K Ultra HD, alongside Blu-ray presentations of the TV and Ulysses cuts, and with a wealth of extra material, this high-water mark of high-concept Hollywood can now be enjoyed as never before.

Media

Watch trailer »

Bonus Materials