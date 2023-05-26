Image Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Return Of Image Faces For Special One-Shot In Local Man: Gold!

With A Nod To Deathmate X-Over With Valiant Comics!

Image Comics reports.

PORTLAND, Ore… — Bestselling Local Man duo Tim Seeley (Revival, Hack/Slash) and Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs) are back with a new one-shot story sure to excite Image Comics fans in the upcoming Local Man: Gold. This standalone tale is set to hit shelves this August from Image Comics.

Guest starring a ragtag team of fan-favorite Image Comics heroes—including Cyberforce, Street Angel, Love Everlasting, and… Boof And The Bruise Crew—Local Man: Gold is the perfect jumping-on point for new readers, and a must-have for old-school Image heads.

“Tony and I are really happy with the critical success of Local Man, and we want to make sure we give readers who’ve heard the buzz a chance to sample our story,” said Seeley. “Gold is steeped in the ’90s-comics-by-way-of-crime-noir vibe people are loving, and is easily accessible to newcomers!’

Fleecs added: “From as far back as I can remember, I always just wanted to make a comic that had BOOF in it. We’re tackling a lot of ’90s comics motifs in Local Man and one of my favorite things about the early Image books were the crossovers. From little things like Youngblood showing up in WildC.A.T.S. or Badrock and Company where in every issue Badrock hung out with somebody from a different Image founders’ books to giant mega-events like Deathmate. We wanted to try and take one of those crossovers and make it super personal. That’s what Local Man: Gold is.”

In Local Man: Gold, Jack comes face to face with his explosive past when his superhero alter ego is blasted into modern-day Farmington by a massive cosmic event.

Now, Local Man has to get his younger, more extreme self back to his own time before he ruins what little life Jack has left. But it won’t be easy—Crossjack isn’t the only one who’s landed in the wrong era, and they’re both being hunted by a vengeful hero from the past.