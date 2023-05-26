More Gorgeous Mark Brooks Art Celebrating The 60th Anniversaries Of BOTH The Avengers & X-Men For July 2023!

More Gorgeous Mark Brooks Art Celebrating The 60th Anniversaries Of BOTH The Avengers and X-Men For July 2023!

Marvel Comics reports.

All year long, superstar artist Mark Brooks is helping Marvel Comics celebrate the 60th anniversaries of the Avengers and the X-Men with new CORNER BOX VARIANT COVERS! Utilizing the classic comic book tradition of corner boxes in a unique new way, Brooks depicts lineups and characters from throughout both team’s histories. Today, fans can check out the two installments that will debut in July, adorning AVENGERS #3 and X-MEN #24!

For this duo, Brooks takes things back to the ‘80s, a decade that was home to some of the Avengers and X-Men’s greatest stories. On AVENGERS #3’s Corner Box Cover, see how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes expanded in the decade with new faces like Tigra, She-Hulk, and Monica Rambeau. And on X-MEN #24’s Corner Box Cover, Brooks chose to honor the saga that changed the mutant mythos forever by giving Phoenix a gorgeous solo spotlight!

“There are many reasons why I was attracted to comics as a kid and the corner box was a big part of it,” Brooks explained. “I knew what issue number and who I could expect to see in the issue. It was a little preview to tantalize the reader. It was always heads, a full figure, or a micro-scene. No matter what, it enticed me to pick the book up. It’s why I started the #LetMarkCornerbox campaign in earnest on Twitter. It was primarily a joke to express my love for the corner box. It ended up taking on a bit of a life of its own. When C.B. [Cebulski] told me that they’d like this to become a reality, I couldn’t pass it up. I’ve penciled well over 100 heads so far. I don’t plan on stopping until Marvel says, ‘Okay, that’s enough!’”