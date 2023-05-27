DC Comics & City Boy #1 Spoilers: HUGE DC Icon The Villain Behind New We Are Legends Series!

DC Comics and City Boy #1 Spoilers follows.

HUGE DC Icon The Villain Behind New We Are Legends Series!

What To Expect.

City Boy #1 spoilers 0-1 Minkyu Jung & Sunny Gho

CITY BOY #1
Written by GREG PAK
Art by MINKYU JUNG 정민규
Cover by MINKYU JUNG 정민규 with SUNNY GHO
Variant cover by INHYUK LEE 이인혁
1:25 variant cover by MICHAEL CHOI
1:50 variant cover by MINKYU JUNG 정민규
AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by ALEXANDRE TEFENKGI
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/23/23 

First seen in Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special [full spoilers here] and Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn [full spoilers here], there’s a new Korean hero named…City Boy! Or at least, that’s the best translation of what the cities call him. City Boy, a.k.a. Cameron Kim, is just trying to make a living by using his powers of being able to speak to cities to find lost and hidden goods to pawn, and it’s only just enough to get by. And those abilities mean he hears everything everywhere all the time, including each city’s histories and the truths behind them. (It’s very loud in his head and something he has to live with.) As his powers get stronger, the cities start forming animal avatars from scraps in order to physically travel alongside him on his adventures. Of course, Gotham is a rat avatar made of city scraps, but what about Metropolis, Blüdhaven, Amnesty Bay, or even Themyscira? And not all cities are so kind…

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

City Boy #1 spoilers 0-2 Inhyuk Lee City Boy #1 spoilers 0-3 Alexandre Tefenkgi AAPI Heritage Month City Boy #1 spoilers 0-4 Michael Choi City Boy #1 spoilers 0-5 Minkyu Jung with City Boy concept art

City Boy #1 Spoilers.

Well, it’s a mixed bag of an issue story-wise, but like all #1’s it has to establish the lead and primary storyline for the mini-series.

City Boy #1 spoilers 1

The book ends with the revelation that major DC heavyweight baddie Darkseid is interested in City Boy!

City Boy #1 spoilers 2 Darkseid & Bruno Mannheim

I expect we’ll also see Jack Hawksmoor aka the King of Cities sometime during this limited series as well.

Dawn of DC We Are Legends Checklist

City Boy is one of three new We Are Legends series, along with The Vigil and Spirit World, launched in May 2023 in parallel to the Dawn of DC initiative.

