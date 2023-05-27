Impact Wrestling To Celebrate 1000 Episodes!

Impact Wrestling reports.

This September, IMPACT Wrestling invades the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY for two historic nights of action. On Friday, September 8th, IMPACT Wrestling presents Victory Road streaming LIVE on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE. Then on Saturday, September 9th, the television trucks of IMPACT! on AXS TV roll into town for our monumental 1000th episode, and so much more! Tickets for both events go on-sale Friday, June 2nd. Stay tuned for more information.