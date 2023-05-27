Impact Wrestling To Celebrate 1000 Episodes!

John Babos

News

Impact Wrestling To Celebrate 1000 Episodes!

Impact Wrestling logo white

Impact Wrestling reports.

Victory Road & IMPACT 1000 Come to White Plains, NY This September

Impact Wrestling 1000 Episodes September 9 2023

This September, IMPACT Wrestling invades the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY for two historic nights of action. On Friday, September 8th, IMPACT Wrestling presents Victory Road streaming LIVE on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE. Then on Saturday, September 9th, the television trucks of IMPACT! on AXS TV roll into town for our monumental 1000th episode, and so much more! Tickets for both events go on-sale Friday, June 2nd. Stay tuned for more information.

Impact Wrestling Victory Road 2023

Congrats to Impact Wrestling.

